Tractor Supply Co. paper clover campaign to support 4-H: Annual fall fundraiser slated for Oct. 5-16

Tractor Supply Company (TSC) and the Madison-based Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have again teamed up for the fall Paper Clover Campaign, Oct. 5-16.

For every $1 paper clover sold at a Wisconsin Tractor Supply store during the campaign, 90 cents comes to the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation to be used for leadership activities. The other dime supports the National 4-H Council.

This year, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is actively encouraging clubs and 4-H members to work with TSC stores in their area to do an in-store promotion during the fall 2022 campaign, with the opportunity to earn a TSC gift card for their club. More information and official rules can be found at https://wis4hfoundation.org/tsc-paper-clover/.

“The paper clover campaign is a great way for everyone to visit their local Tractor Supply and support Wisconsin 4-H,” said Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Executive Director Brenda Scheider. “Those dollars add up quickly. Last year, the TSC campaigns provided over $20,000 to support leadership programming like the Fall Leadership Forum and the Wisconsin Leadership Council. These promotions are a great way to share the incredible opportunities that 4-H provides to our youth. And we’re grateful to Tractor Supply for their support of Wisconsin 4-H. Look for 4-Hers at your local stores and say hello.”

Area Tractor Supply Co. stores are located at 433 S. Wright St in Delavan, 1801 Milwaukee Ave. in Burlington, and 857 S. Rochester St. in Mukwonago,

Tractor Supply stores in communities across the country have long supported 4-H clubs.

The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, Tractor Supply Co. employs more than 48,000 at 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states.

For more information about TSC, visit www.tractorsupply.com.