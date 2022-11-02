Town of Delavan's Village Supper Club to undergo renovations

The Village Supper Club located at 1725 S Shore Drive in the Town of Delavan will soon be undergoing renovations in the not so distant future.

The restaurant has been closed since September 2021 after co-owners Chris and David Marsicano sold the business after 55 years of it being in their family.

John Olson, the Town of Delavan administrator, said the process began in the fall, with renovations scheduled to begin in February 2023.

“We’re talking demolition and extensive reconstruction,” he said. “It’s basically going to be a new restaurant.”

No timetable has been set for when the restaurant will reopen at this point.