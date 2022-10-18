Tornado confirmed by Lake Geneva area Oct. 12

Officials from the National Weather Service have confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Lake Geneva area, Oct. 12.

Paul Collar, meteorologist for the National Weather Services, said a "category zero" tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale touched down about three miles east of Lake Geneva about 12:17 p.m., Oct. 12.

A tornado warning was issued in the Walworth County area that day.

He said the tornado started on Highway 50, traveled southeast to Lake Ivanhoe and then ended near Bloomfield Road.

Collar said the tornado produced winds of about 65 miles per hour and caused minimal damage.

"Mainly top-tree damage was noted and lofted debris. So the damage, you would say, wasn't extensive," Collar said. "It was EF-0, 65 mile per hour winds. So you had damage kind of reflected by the wind speed."