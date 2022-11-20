Time is now: Helping Hurricane Ian victims start fresh in Wisconsin

Dear W.C.,

Last month my family lost everything we own due to Hurricane Ian. I grew up in Wisconsin but moved to Florida when I married my husband 11 years ago. We have been staying with my sister in Wisconsin since the day before Ian hit but there is just not enough room for all of us in her apartment. I thought it would just be a quick visit and then we could head back to Florida, but that has not been the case. The home we rented is now uninhabitable. I lost my job as the business I worked for was heavily damaged. My husband could go back to work in Florida, but we have nowhere there to stay. All the available rentals are taken, and I know several families that are living in tents. I can’t do that to our 10-year-old son. I am starting a job here in Wisconsin this week and my husband started one last week, but it will take a few months before we can save up enough for a security deposit and first month’s rent for a place of our own. We have had to buy warm clothing for our son and there are many other necessities we need, including beds. I feel blessed to have a roof over our heads right now when so many are suffering but we have already overstayed our welcome in my sister’s apartment. My sister told me about your charity and thought maybe you could help us start fresh in Wisconsin. It is all so overwhelming and feels impossible for us to achieve on our own.

Dear Readers,

Hurricane Ian has been a disaster that has touched thousands of people in several states. Last week, together, we helped this family safely begin their new life in Wisconsin.

I called the woman who wrote the letter requesting our assistance. It was very noisy in the background and difficult to hear. Through the noise the woman explained she was in her sister’s apartment and due to the amount of people and pets living there it was always noisy. She was able to go outside so we could speak without interruptions and shouting to be heard.

We talked about the hurricane and how it had devastated their rental home. All their furniture and personal belongings had been ruined. Their second vehicle had been badly damaged, and they were waiting on insurance funds that would go towards paying off the car loan. The woman cried not only about the loss of their belongings but also the loss of their life in Florida. Most of their friends were also displaced or moved.

They had been paying her sister to stay at her apartment, but they were all sleeping on air mattresses in the living room. It would have been fine for a few days or even a week to escape the hurricane, but not for the past six weeks. The woman said her sister had asked them multiple times when they could move out because the landlord was insisting on it.

I asked about their new jobs and how they were doing. The woman was enthusiastic about her job. Her husband had brought home his first paycheck and it had gone towards paying some overdue bills and purchasing winter clothes for their son. The woman had hoped they would have been able to save some for their future rental, but it had not stretched that far.

We talked about available rentals, and she was lucky to have found one that would be available in the upcoming week. It even allowed dogs, as she shared they had a rescue dog they had adopted two years ago. Since her son was already enrolled in school and making new friends, she was relieved that it was in his school district. When I told the worried mother we would be providing them with first month’s rent, a security deposit, new beds and gift cards for other necessities, she cried tears of relief. After so much stress and uncertainty she finally had hope restored.

The following day I arranged for a volunteer to drop off the much-needed rental assistance, gift cards for gas, food, and clothing. The volunteer met the whole family when they all came to the door to thank The Time is Now to Help. They wanted to show their gratitude for our assistance to a family member. The volunteer confirmed the crowded conditions in the sister’s small apartment.

Thanks to this assistance, the hard-working family could put the damage from Hurricane Ian behind them and make a fresh start in Wisconsin, without poverty, hunger and homelessness affecting them any further.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this assistance and all our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference.

Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

A Very Special Thank You: Jeff Martin, Phil and Susan Hagenah, John and Valerie Lincoln, Jerry and Cheryl Kuhn, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Thomas Getzen, Paper Dolls, Mary Fitzgerald, La Grange United Methodist Church, Dr. Mark and Cynthia Brower, Anthony Zwirgzdas, Linda West, Mary Ann Kmiec, John and Rita Race, Denise Hubbard, Stanley Roelker, Beth and Jody Rendall, Loretta Adsit, J.N. Hackman, Joseph and Sandra Benyo, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers.

Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.