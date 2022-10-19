The new Lofty Life Aerial Dance studio's Grand Opening is scheduled for Oct. 29

The new Lofty Life Aerial Dance studio will be opening its doors to the public and the Walworth County community Saturday, Oct. 29, at the new location of N22460 CTH-O in Walworth, just outside Delavan.

The day of the grand opening, free sampler classes will be offered at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Student showcases will take place at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. followed by a bonfire. Raffle giveaways for merchandise and gift cards will also be available throughout the day.

The new location offers much more space for owner Kelsey Hartland, a certified instructor and performer and current Williams Bay Dance team head coach, who founded Lofty Life Aerial Dance in 2020.

“We are at 15 out of 10 on an excitement level,” she said. “There were so many times where we thought we made the biggest mistake of our lives, but now we are here today and I’m so excited. I look around and it’s like ‘we did that,’ we poured our heart and soul into this place, and it looks awesome. We are so close to opening, and people are so excited. It’s awesome.”

Her husband and co-owner Adam Spychala said there were really only one or two times early on in the process where they thought they made a mistake, but that did not make the past seven months any less stressful.

“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions,” he said. “When we first came and looked around we knew it was going to be a lot of work, but then once you get here you start finding everything and it adds up.”

The couple signed the offer to buy the place Jan. 3, 2022 and closed on the deal in mid-March.

Her previous studio in Lake Geneva was 700 square feet with 14-foot ceilings. The new Lofty Life Aerial Dance studio is roughly 3,700 square feet, a number she admits is difficult to wrap her head around because it’s “massive.”

“We now have two separate rooms for yoga and aerial, which allows us to offer multiple classes at the same time,” Hartland said. “We also have room for people to sit and hangout, which is important to us because we always dreamed of a building that is more of a community and we have the space to grow into that.”

Zumba classes are available in addition to yoga, aerial and sling (hammock class for endurance that focuses on technique and consistency). A Performance Troupe has also been created, which Hartland noted is one of the newest things.

“Over the last few months I have been getting all these calls from places that they want performers,” she said. “We had 15 students compete in the Aerialympics, so they have all these acts created. I have been taking them to festivals, I had a couple do a birthday party, and we had them perform at Scarecrow Fest in Delavan. With that, we have made it an official thing and that is one of the biggest changes when we come here. There is going to be a specific group that comes to rehearsals and focuses on these community events that we are asked to perform at, which is so fun.”

Hartland said they expect to have between six and eight classes a day mostly in the afternoon, six days a week, not including Sunday. Lauren Hudson, a literacy teacher in the Williams Bay School District, and Katie Campbell, a music teacher at Williams Bay Elementary, will also be instructors.

“Our ratio for student to teacher is six-to-one, but if we have multiple classes going on in there at one time we will reduce it down to four or five-to-one because that’s a lot of people and a lot of chaos,” she said. “I never allow one teacher to teach more than six at a time just for safety reasons.”

To register, visit https://www.theloftylife.com/registration. The winter schedule can also be found here https://www.theloftylife.com/schedule-copy.

Hartland’s goal for her students changes depending on their skill level, but it ultimately comes down to the main purpose of strength and empowerment.

“It’s incredibly empowering for people,” she said. “We want them to build physical and emotional strength. We always have people come in that might be having rough days and they will leave with a smile. For some reason when you tip upside down, everything feels so much better.”

For them, seeing the growth the students have made, makes the move worth all the effort.

“I can’t believe how much the girls and some of the guys have grown in doing aerial silks (aerial acrobatics while hanging from a fabric),” Spychala said.

Hartland has called the whirlwind of emotions and overall experience a dream from teaching lessons in the Williams Bay elementary school’s gym from 2016-2020 through the Village of Williams Bay rec department, to founding Lofty Life Aerial Dance in 2020, and being where they are now in 2022

“We had huge support from our friends, family, and aerial students in getting the barn ready,” she said. “We had about 20 students show up for a paint party, where we painted almost all of the interior walls. Our parents and siblings, aunts and uncles have also been a huge help. The support from all of them is why we are where we are today”