Short-term rentals cause concern among Lake Geneva residents; especially in historic district

The growing number of short-term rental properties in the City of Lake Geneva has caused concern among some residents, especially those who live in a historic district.

There are currently about 53 registered short-term rental properties, also known as tourist rooming housing, in the City of Lake Geneva, according to the city’s code enforcement officer.

That is in addition to bed and breakfasts and commercial indoor lodging facilities, which have separate regulations.

State lawmakers approved legislation in 2017 which requires municipalities to allow short-term rental properties in residential areas, prompting Wisconsin communities to implement rules and regulations on such properties.

The Lake Geneva City Council approved an ordinance in May 2018, which outlines rules and regulations for short-term rental properties in the community.

The ordinance requires short-term rental property owners to obtain a city permit, pay city administrative fees, obtain a tourist rental house license from the state and receive a seller’s permit.

Licenses for short-term rental properties must be renewed every year.

The ordinance requires short-term rental properties to be operated no more than 180 consecutive days, six months, during the year. The minimum rental period shall be a minimum of seven consecutive days by any one party.

That means a new family could not stay every night, but it means a different group could be there every weekend if each group rented it say Friday to Thursday, regardless of how many nights they actually stayed there.

State laws

Mayor Charlene Klein said because of state law, the city cannot limit the number of short-term rental properties in the community, only regulate them.

“We have to follow state law. Our municipality does not override the state, unfortunately,” Klein said. “So our seven night, 180-day restriction, that’s more restrictive than the state. The state says you can do it all year round.”

Sen. Steve Nass, whose district includes most of Walworth County including Lake Geneva, said he is aware that there are issues related to short-term rentals.

“It’s an issue. I get it,” Nass said.

As for what the solution is, he said, “At this point, I would have to listen to the arguments on both sides and also the legal issues in restricting that.”

Nass said he feels it is important that municipalities put rules in place related to short-term rentals.

“It’s important to the extent legally that municipalities, within the law, do what they can to try to make everyone happy so you can do short-term rentals,” Nass said. “You also have to be cognizant of the neighbors and control what noise and activities go on.”

Rep. Tyler August said his office has not received many complaints related to short-term rental properties.

“There’s been a couple of individuals who have contacted me with concerns about one being in their neighborhood,” August said. “But by and large, it’s not an issue my office has been contacted frequently about.”

August said he does not feel state legislation regarding short-term rental properties would be overturned.

“If my recollection is correct, when the law changed dealing with these, it was a pretty big compromise between the people who are on different sides of the issue,” August said. “So to go back and re-open that is pretty difficult to do.”

August said short-term rental properties were becoming popular even before state legislation requiring municipalities to allow them in residential areas was passed.

Maple Park rentals

Several residents in the Maple Park Historic District said they feel the number of short-term rental properties in their area is increasing too much, and they question whether city officials are able to enforce the rules and regulations related to the ordinance.

The Maple Park Historic District includes areas of Main Street, North Street, Cook Street and Maxwell Street.

Residents in the district recently met with city officials to discuss their concerns.

“The people who are doing Airbnbs or short-term rentals, are they following the city requirements, are they getting the proper licensing?” Ken Etten, chairperson Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission, said. “Does the city have the adequate staffing to make sure that the Airbnbs are following the guidelines that they are required if they get a license from the city?”

Emily Hummel, president of the Maple Park Homeowners Association, said she is not certain every aspect of the short-term rental ordinance is being enforced effectively.

Hummel said she feels some short-term rental property owners may be renting their homes to more than one group during a seven-day period.

“People are having one or two night rentals and having like five family party groups in one week,” Hummel said. “Charlie Klein said it’s very hard to enforce this every day because people figure ways around it.”

Lake Geneva’s short-term rental ordinance states, “The maximum number of occupants shall not exceed the total number licensed by the State of Wisconsin or two per bedroom plus two additional occupants, whichever is less.”

Etten said he feels more people may be staying at some of the short-term rental properties than what is allowed.

“There was a house I wasn’t sure was an Airbnb. There were a lot of cars and there were a lot of people sitting outside along the curb and partying, kids out in the middle of the street throwing a football,” Etten said. “I didn’t recognize them as residents, but for all I know they could have been family members. We want to make sure they’re being supervised and people are following the proper licensing procedures with the city.”

Klein said a house may appear to be changing over more than once a week but it could be because the family is returning to the house or their friends or family between rental stays.

“I think what people are misunderstanding is most of these are owned by a private family, and sometimes they come to stay themselves,” Klein said. “Because there has been a high turnover in the houses, the neighbors don’t always know who those people are.”

City code enforcer

Klein said the city has a code enforcement officer, Flower, who handles complaints regarding short-term rental properties. She said Flower has reported that he has not received many complaints regarding short-term rentals.

Residents are encouraged to contact police or file a report on the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, if they notice any issues or violations with a short-term rental property.

“There is the occasional bachelor or bachelorette party that gets a little noisy,” Klein said. “We only know about it if people do make complaints, but they should be calling the police.”

Klein said short-time property owners will first be informed of the city’s quiet hours and noise ordinance, but if they are repeat offenses they will receive a warning and then possibly lose their license.

“If we got repeated complaints, two or three complaints, at a particular place, then we would do something about it, a warning or if it really became a problem we could remove their permit,” Klein said.

Flower said he does not receive many complaints regarding short-term rentals, but he has spoken to several residents in the Maple Park Historic District regarding the issue.

“I’ve had a couple of meetings with some people in the Maple Park District who are upset and rightfully so,” Flower said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she has talked to residents who have concerns regarding short-term rentals, but they are not certain who to contact.

“I hear about the complaints. I’m assuming even though you checked with PD that there are some complaints out there from people who are frustrated and don’t know who to call,” Fesenmaier said. “I think that’s what happens sometimes, because those are the calls I get.”

Hummel proposed that the city hire an outside company to help enforce the regulations. She said both Williams Bay and Fontana hire an outside company to help enforce their short-term rental ordinances. She said if there were more people enforcing the regulations, then there would be fewer issues.

“I don’t think it’s a one-person job,” Hummel said. “If it’s hard to enforce, then why would people follow the rules? Why do we have rules if they’re not going to be enforceable.”

Klein said she feels the city does a quality job of enforcing regulations on short-term rental properties. She said city officials plan to send a letter to short-term rental property owners in the future reminding them of the rules and regulations and that they could have their license revoked if there are repeated violations.

“Are there people who try to skirt the rules and regulations? Absolutely, because isn’t that across the board for everything?,” Klein said. “But I do think we’re doing a good job of monitoring it, and the police are doing the very best they can to address everything.”

Flower said most of those companies are code enforcement agencies that handle municipal complaints but not complaints related to short-term rental properties.

“They are a code enforcement agency. They don’t do short-term rental enforcement. They do municipal code enforcement,” Flower said. “Fontana and Williams Bay, they source everything out. So they don’t have a code enforcement officer on staff.”

Possible ordinance changes

Flower said he would like the city to revise its short-term rental ordinance to address some of the residents’ concerns.

“When we wrote our ordinance, we pretty much took every liberty the state allowed us to take in writing our ordinance,” Flower said. “What we know now, five years later, we should look at our ordinance and adjust it to see if we can control what is happening right now.”

One possible change would be to require short-term rental property owners to present a record to the city of the people who have stayed at their property each month. Flower said that could help track whether property owners are renting to different people during a seven-day period.

However, Flower said property owners may also not report everyone who has stayed at their property during the past month.

“If I rent my house out to four different people in a week and the city wants my records, I’m not going to send the city my records that shows that I’m renting out to different people during the week because I know I’m not suppose to be doing that,” Flower said. “That’s basically turning over proof that I’m doing that. All we can go by is what they write down on their report.”

Fesenmaier proposed that the city considers hiring someone or a group to enforce short-term rental complaints during the weekends.

“Even if you tighten up the ordinance, you still need people that can enforce it or check on it, and we have no one of the weekends,” Fesenmaier said. “So put some kind of money in the budget, because people are upset around the city. It isn’t just Maple Park, so we need to do more. Somebody needs to listen to our residents.”

Another side effect

Hummel said when companies purchase residential properties and convert then into short-term rental properties, it provides less housing options for people who want to move to the community.

“The Airbnb CEO has said, ‘We’re not putting on the brakes. We’re stepping on the accelerator,’” Hummel said. “They expect expediential growth in the next few years. They already have expediential growth. It’s reducing options for people who need lower rents, which is just sad.”

Klein said some people have sold their homes and moved out of the Maple Park Historic District because of the increase in short-term rental properties.

“What’s unfortunate is there are some people who have moved out of the Maple Park District, because they didn’t like the situation,” Klein said. “They sold their home and moved out, but the person they sold it to turned it into a vacation rental. But it’s their right.”

Limiting short-term rentals

Hummel would like state officials to pass legislation that would limit the number of short-term rentals that could be established in a community.

“That would be great if the state could put a cap on the percentage of short-term rentals in an area,” Hummel said. “That would be fabulous. It would be great to get the cap.”

Klein also said she would like the state to place a limit on the number of short-term rental properties that could be established in the community, but she is not certain if that is possible at this point.

“I don’t know how you would go backwards from this one now that it is in full swing,” Klein said. “Maybe when they enacted this, it wasn’t thought through well enough or maybe they couldn’t put some limits on it, maybe there could have only been a certain percentage of the homes in one community. But at this point, I don’t know if they could change that.”

Klein also would like to see the city’s room tax be increased for short-term rental properties.

“I will be asking the state if that’s a possibility,” Klein said. “I don’t know if it’s going to curtail any of the business, because the owners don’t pay them anyway. It’s the people who stay in them.”

Klein also proposed that Lake Geneva work with other municipalities to possibly encourage the state to limit the number of short-rentals in a community or to place tougher restrictions on such properties.

“I don’t think just us doing it will have that much of an impact,” she said.

Just a trend?

Klein said she feels people purchasing properties to rent them out as short-term rentals is a current trend. She said she feels there will be less short-term rentals when people realize it is not as cost effective as they thought.

“There’s some big prices being paid for some of these houses, especially here where we’re limiting the amount of time they can rent them out. Technically, you can only rent them out 26 times a year,” Klein said. “I think they’re going to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I paid over $1 million for this house and now I got this big bill and I’m not making as much money as I thought I would.’ Then they will start unloading these, but I don’t have a crystal ball. I’m just speculating.”

Not all bad

Klein said one positive about people renting their homes out as a short-term rentals is it is encouraging people to maintain their properties, especially in the Maple Park Historic District.

“People are keeping them up nice and remodeling and doing new landscaping,” Klein said.

Hummel said there are short-term rental property owners who are respectful to the residents and who do follow the city’s rules and regulations.

“There are some people who do it really well. The people by me are very respectful,” Hummel said. “They do seven nights. They’re registered with the city. They always check in with me, and they come up maybe twice a month to see how things are going. I’ve heard of other people who have neighbors who are doing it very respectfully.”