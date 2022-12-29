School report cards out; Walworth County districts meet, exceed expectations

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) in November released its public and choice school and district report cards for the 2021-22 school year, which showed all Walworth County school districts either meeting or exceeding state performance expectations, with a few local districts significantly exceeding benchmarks.

The DPI reported that a majority of public school districts, schools, and choice schools met or exceeded expectations and have maintained the same rating compared to the previous year.

The DPI creates school and district report cards and publishes them annually as required by Wisconsin Statute 115.385. Report cards include data on multiple indicators for multiple school years across four priority areas: Achievement, Growth, Target Group Outcomes, and On-Track to Graduation. The Achievement and Growth priority areas are weighted based on a district or schools’ percentage of economically disadvantaged pupils, as required by state law.

Achievement measures how students perform on state assessments, while growth measures year-to-year student progress on tests. Target group outcomes examine test outcomes for students that received the lowest scores on state tests. On-track to graduation measures how successfully students are progressing toward graduating from high school.

A school or district’s overall accountability score places the school or district into one of five overall accountability ratings: Significantly Exceeds Expectations (five stars), Exceeds Expectations (four stars), Meets Expectations (three stars), Meets Few Expectations (two stars), and Fails to Meet Expectations (one star). Report cards use up to three years of data, including achievement data from 2018-19, 2020-21, and 2021-22. Requirements were waived for the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and report cards were not produced. The DPI urges caution when interpreting scores and ratings due to impacts resulting from the pandemic.

Of 377 public school districts receiving report cards for 2021-22, a total of 358 met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations (95% of districts). Compared to 2020-21 district report cards, 269 districts experienced no change, 24 districts moved up at least one category, and 84 districts moved down at least one category. District report cards are not produced for districts that represent a single school. In these cases, school report cards are produced.

There were 2,104 report cards produced for public schools for 2021-22. Among public schools, 184 (9%) were unable to be scored and are rated using alternate accountability. Of the 1,920 scored school report cards, 1,619 met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations (84%). Of the 1,883 schools with scored report cards in both 2021-22 and 2020-21, a total of 1,226 experienced no change from 2020-21, 231 moved up at least one rating category, and 426 moved down at least one category.

There were 391 report cards produced for private schools participating in a Wisconsin School Choice Program for 2021-22. Among private choice schools, 228 (58%) were unable to be scored due to a school’s choice student population being too small to meet the conditions required to produce scores. Of the 163 scored private choice report cards, a total of 142 met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations (87%). Of the 132 choice schools receiving report card ratings in both 2021-22 and 2020-21, 72 experienced no change, 17 moved up at least one category, and 43 moved down at least one category.

Walworth County results

Walworth County public school districts fared well overall on the school report cards, scoring in the top three achievement levels of Meets Expectations, Exceeds Expectations or Significantly Exceeds Expectations.

Overall scores for school districts in Walworth County are listed in descending order:

Geneva Joint 4 School District/Woods Elementary School (Grades 4K-8, 164 students)—86.4, Significantly Exceeds Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 77.9; Growth, 98.2; Target Group Outcomes, 93.1; and On-Track to Graduation, 92.8.

Linn Joint 6 School District/Reek Elementary School (Grades 4K-8, 151 students)—85.6, Significantly Exceeds Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 90.4; Growth, 69.8; Target Group Outcomes, 83.2; and On-Track to Graduation, 92.8.

Sharon Joint 11 School District/Sharon Community School (Grades 4K-8, 211 students)—73.2, Exceeds Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 53.7; Growth, 75.5; Target Group Outcomes, 68.6; and On-Track to Graduation, 85.5.

Williams Bay School District (Grades 4K-12, 648 students)—73.6, Exceeds Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 63.6; Growth, 72.7; Target Group Outcomes, 72.2; and On-Track to Graduation, 86.8.

Elkhorn Area School District (Grades 4K-12, 3,280)—71.9, Exceeds Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 65.4; Growth, 64.1; Target Group Outcomes, 66.5; and On-Track to Graduation, 91.8.

Big Foot Union High School (Grades 9-12, 483 students)—68.8, Meets Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 57.1; Growth, 70.8; Target Group Outcomes, 59.9; and On-Track to Graduation, 91.5.

East Troy Community School District (Grades 4K-12, 1,519 students)—68.8 Meets Expectations. Priority area scores; Achievement, 64.3; Growth, 62.2; Target Group Outcomes, 60.4; and On-Track to Graduation, 87.7.

Fontana Joint 8 School District/Fontana Elementary School (Grades 4K-8, 199 students)—67.1, Meets Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 67.9; Growth, 59.4; Target Group Outcomes, 55.5; and On-Track to Graduation, 83.4.

Lake Geneva Joint 1 School District (Grades 4K-8, 1,866 students)—65.2, Meets Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 68.7; Growth, 55.6; Target Group Outcomes, 54.8; and On-Track to Graduation, 85.4.

Walworth Joint 1 School District/Walworth Elementary School (Grades 4K-8, 424 students)—63.9, Meets Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 48.0; Growth, 64.1; Target Group Outcomes, 54.6; and On-Track to Graduation, 83.2.

Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District/Badger High School (Grades 9-12, 1,363 students)—63.7, Meets Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 58.0; Growth: 63.2; Target Group Outcomes, 48.5; and On-Track to Graduation, 91.7.

Delavan-Darien School District (Grades 4K-12, 1,877 students)—62.8, Meets Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement: 45.5; Growth: 59.4; Target Group Outcomes, 52.9; and On-Track to Graduation, 82.1.

Genoa City Joint 2 School District/Brookwood Schools (Grades 4K-8, 488 students)—62.2, Meets Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 54.1; Growth, 54.6; Target Group Outcomes, 57.0; and On-Track to Graduation, 83.0.

Linn Joint 4 School District/Traver Elementary School (Grades 4K-8, 110 students)—62.1, Meets Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 58.3; Growth, 64.1; Target Group Outcomes, 40.9; and On-Track to Graduation, 83.9.

Whitewater Unified School District (Grades 4K-12, 1,907 students)—61.6, Meets Expectations. Priority area scores: Achievement, 53.7; Growth, 56.5; Target Group Outcomes, 53.6; and On-Track to Graduation, 82.2.

Only one private parochial school had reportable data:

St. Andrew Parish School, Delavan (Grades 4K-8, 40 students)—82.1, Exceeds Expectations; Priority area scores: Achievement, 70.2; Growth: 81.1; Target Group Outcomes, no data available; and On-Track to Graduation, 88.4.

No state report card scores were available for St. Francis de Sales Parish School (Lake Geneva), First Lutheran School (Elkhorn), St. Peter’s Catholic School (East Troy) or St. Paul’s Lutheran School (East Troy).

Local school administrators, while pleased with their district report card scores, continue to strive for improved student performance on future state academic proficiency testing.

Sharon Community School

Among the top-performing schools in Walworth County was Sharon Community School, a Grades 4K-8 Big Foot Union High School feeder district, which earned an Exceeds Expectations mark with a 73.2 score on the DPI school report card.

“We were delighted with our score this year, as we feel it accurately reflects the hard work our students, families and staff have put into their academic growth over the pandemic,” said Sharon Joint 11 District Administrator Sara Andrus. “The School Board intentionally used ESSER funds to upgrade our core instructional programs and approved changing our benchmark assessment to a more robust measurement tool. Our school improvement planning process has demonstrated great gains in the area of reading and we are looking at how to continue to boost math simultaneously.”

She continued, “Reading is our No. 1 area of focus, since it impacts every aspect of academics. We have committed to supporting our staff with time and resources to make data-driven decisions. Last year, we also added a Wellness Coach and outside school-based mental health services that focus on student overall well-being. These supports helped increase student engagement and attendance. We strive to reward our students for their efforts by focusing on good choices, doing their best, and a life-long love of learning new things. The pandemic taught us many valuable lessons about how to do learning differently and better utilize technology to transform opportunities for all kids. The pressure is on to continue making great gains, and we have challenged our students and staff to see if they can match or beat this score next year.”

Walworth Elementary

Walworth Joint 1 District Administrator Phill Klamm of Walworth Elementary, also a Grades 4K-8 feeder district for Big Foot, is working with his staff to bolster student achievement.

“We are happy our report card increased and hope to continue improving our score,” Klamm said. “We have recently implemented two new curriculums—I-Ready Classroom Math (Grades 1-8), Amplify CKLA (Grades 1-5) and Amplify ELA (Grades 6-8)—are improving our small group academic support, and have increased our focus on early intervention.”

Fontana Elementary

At Fontana Elementary School, also a Grades 4K-8 feeder into Big Foot Union High School, new district administrator Steve Torrez looked at the school report card with a wide lens.

“Fontana has always been proud of our academic success, rich traditions, and outstanding student achievements in transition to high school and beyond,” he noted. “Our most recent school report card score of ‘meeting expectations’ provides some insight into strengths, areas of growth, and a call to action for our school community. At Fontana, we understand that our school and students are so much more than this one snapshot. Our highly qualified and hard working staff at Fontana put children first each and every day. This includes student excellence in math, reading, and the sciences. Additionally, in the last three years we have expanded our STEM offerings to include CNC, laser and 3D printing projects, along with a drone piloting program for our students in 5th/6th grade. Our middle school band has grown from 16 members to over 60 members since 2019, and we opened a daycare in 2020 that provides services to our entire Big Foot Area Schools community for children 3 years old and younger. We are also proud to be one of very few schools in Wisconsin to provide Spanish for students 4K-8th grade.”

Torrez said several “immediate adjustments” are being made at Fontana Elementary, including a recent job posting for a Tiered Learning Teacher to provide added growth/learning opportunities for all middle elementary students, in addition to a review of student attendance to address absenteeism and student absence.

“Continuous improvement is our objective at Fontana, and our most recent school report card will provide a part of our review and improvement process,” Torrez said.

Big Foot High School

At Big Foot Union High School in Walworth, District Administrator Dr. Doug Parker says the data from the school report cards is helpful for educators.

“At Big Foot High School, we are using all of our data from the state report card and our Redefining Ready scorecard to set new baselines and goals moving forward,” he said. “We are very happy with where we are at, and the academic interventions we’ve put in place to combat the negative effects of COVID. We used our Cares Act dollars to hire a social worker and another at-risk teacher. Almost every school in the state must also continue to try and close the gap for students with special needs and those whose first language is not English.”

Parker notes reading fluency has a major influence on test scores.

“Let’s be honest, standardized tests are first and foremost reading tests,” he said. “If you don’t read at grade level, you are at a disadvantage before the test even starts. Therefore, we focus on growth rather than achievement. As a union high school, we cannot control where our students are academically when they come to us. We meet them where they are at, and make a plan for them to continuously improve for the next four years. We are looking forward to seeing steady growth for all of our students moving forward.”

Genoa City’s Brookwood Schools

In the Genoa City Joint 2 School District, a Grades 4K-8 district feeding into Badger High School in Lake Geneva, new District Administrator Drew Halbesma says Brookwood School’s educators “view our Meets Expectations rating as a starting point for improvement.”

“We view the Forward Exam as one data point within a system of multiple data points that will drive our continuous improvement model for the future,” Halbesma said. “Our teachers and administrators are focused on personalizing the learning of every individual student and focusing on growth every single day in all areas, including all core classes, related arts and student social-emotional health. We see this data and rating as an opportunity to continue our mission for every child to ‘Grow into their Greatness’ at Brookwood Schools.”

Williams Bay School District

Among the comprehensive Walworth County school districts ranking in the Exceeds Expectations category was the Grades 4K-12 Williams Bay School District, which encompasses three schools—Williams Bay Elementary School (Meets Expectations), Williams Bay Middle School (Meets Expectations) and Williams Bay High School (Significantly Exceeds Expectations).

“Williams Bay Elementary School students are 87.2% on-track to graduation and Williams Bay Middle School students are 86.4% on-track to graduation,” noted District Administrator Dr. Bill White. “This priority area indicates how successfully students are progressing toward completing their K-12 education. The score combines component scores for measures of student engagement and achievement. And Williams Bay High School students have a score of 98.2 for growth, which is a high score meaning that our students, on average, are progressing more quickly than other, similar students in the state. Our teachers and entire staff have worked hard to keep our students on track despite the challenges of COVID and increased absenteeism. Our students are making good progress and we utilize internal indicators to measure our success more than the state report cards.”

Reek Elementary

Among the top-performing school districts in Walworth County was Grades 4K-8 Reek Elementary School in the Town of Linn, a feeder into Big Foot Union High School.

“We are extremely pleased that once again Reek received the rating of Significantly Exceeds Expectations,” said new Principal and District Administrator Tami Martin. “We saw improvement from the previous year in both overall achievement and student growth, which was no small feat during these COVID years. We were pleased that we saw gains in literacy as we implemented a new literacy program last year. While we celebrate these gains, we also know that there is much to be proud of at Reek that is not measured by standardized tests—things like our fine arts programming, our after-school offerings, and our commitment to creating community. It is important to remember that these tests are just one piece of data that we use to determine our goals for the year. Moving forward, we will continue to focus on academic excellence, offering strong character education, and building community.”

Linn’s Traver School

A short distance away, also in the Town of Linn, Grades 4K-8 Traver School, a feeder district for Badger High School, experienced a year-to-year drop in DPI achievement levels, falling from an 80.5 Exceeds Expectations to a 62.1 Meets Expectations.

“Although the drop in rating was disappointing, we were happy to still meet expectations,” said Linn Joint 4 District Administrator Allyssa Andersen. “Our annual scores can be unpredictable from year to year as we have such small testing sizes. Because of this, the DPI has to reach back and grab past years’ data to make up the testing size. This means that our report card actually has a combination of three years’ worth of data. As a K-8 school, our major metrics are achievement and growth on the Forward Exam the 3rd-8th graders take each spring. We were challenged with learning what happened with Forward scores. As a result, our staff professional work this year has been drilling down on the questions and related standards to learn how we can better connect this information with our teaching. We created extra supports for students and we check-in regularly as a staff to review the progress of the supports. We continue to progress-monitor throughout the year and use online platforms to enhance learning in classrooms. Our staff really cares for our students and are committed to helping them feel confident and ready for challenges like this big test ... We hovered around state averages for most all metrics ...This school year, our goal is to return to the Exceeds Expectations rating. Our kids are so great and we want them to feel great about their learning.”

Whitewater Unified

The lowest-rated public school district in Walworth County on the 2021-2022 DPI school report cards was the Grades 4K-12 Whitewater Unified School District which achieved a Meets Expectations ranking with a 61.6 overall score.

“As a district, we continue to analyze the School and District Report Cards from the DPI, including the valuable data related to attendance, college and career readiness and student growth/achievement,” said Whitewater Unified School District Superintendent Caroline Pate-Hefty. “While there is much more to teaching and learning than standardized test scores, the data provided helps us determine what we are doing well and where we need to improve. The data from this report card remains heavily impacted by COVID. Overall, the Whitewater Unified School District continues to Meet Expectations. At the same time, it’s clear that we have much work to do to ensure our students achieve their full potential. We have robust plans for targeted intervention to address the challenges uncovered through the report card data. These plans include the implementation of Professional Learning Communities, which encourage teacher collaboration surrounding successful outcomes. We are incredibly proud of our hard-working students and educators, who have put forth their best efforts under extremely difficult conditions over the past couple years. Our focus is on continuous improvement and ensuring our students recover any learning loss experienced during the pandemic.”

Report card deficiencies

Several school district administrators said the DPI’s district and school report cards have their limitations and short-comings, limiting their usefulness.

“I don’t believe that the state report cards should be used to compare school districts,” Walworth’s Klamm said. “There are many other factors that parents and guardians consider when choosing a school for their child(ren). School districts are constantly working to improve using many data points that are relevant and timely. In my opinion, the state report cards are not as effective for districts to use for district improvements.”

Particularly vocal was Jason Tadlock, district administrator for the Grades 4K-12 Elkhorn Area School District, which exceeded DPI expectations with an overall district score of 71.9.

“We are proud of the ongoing efforts of our staff and students and that all of our schools are significantly exceeding to meeting expectations,” he said. “However, the Elkhorn Area School District has adopted the Redefining Ready indicators to monitor our success. Redefining Ready uses research-based metrics to assess college, career and life readiness more appropriately than state assessments. We invite all to view our district’s redefining-ready report cards at www.elkhorn.k12.wi.us/page/redefining-ready. These reports provide a much better review of our efforts with our students. Kids are so much more than a test score.”

In addition to calling them “deeply flawed,” Tadlock said the DPI school report cards are also improperly used by the public.

“You definitely should never compare school to school or district to district,” Tadlock cautioned. “Far too many people in public try to compare schools and districts based on this flawed report, yet we don’t even find much use for it internally. The state report card is deeply flawed. You cannot even compare the same school to itself from one year to the next, as the formula that makes up the score changes from year to year based on the school’s demographics. You can’t even compare grade level to grade level, as the proficiency cuts vary greatly from grade level to grade level.”

Illustrating the point, Tadlock pointed to Tibbets Elementary, W5218 County Hwy. A in Elkhorn.

“Tibbets Elementary was recognized as one of seven National Blue Ribbon Schools in Wisconsin for outstanding achievement last year,” he noted. “Their overall score was 88.8 and the achievement score was 91.6. This year, the achievement score went up to an amazing 93.1—top 2% in the state. However, the overall dropped to 85.9, still a phenomenal score and one of the best in the state, but lower than its previous year despite improving achievement on what was already an exceptionally high-performance level.”

Another significant flaw of the school report cards, he said, can be seen at the middle school level.

“Middle schools made up of 6th, 7th, and 8th grades will typically have low report card scores, especially if their students come from high-achieving elementary schools,” he explained. “This is due to the cut scores to be proficient in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade jumping significantly, causing kids who were proficient in 5th grade to no longer be considered proficient in 6th, 7th and 8th grade. Nothing has necessarily changed in their skill level, and they may even be achieving higher than they were in 5th grade. Still, they are no longer considered proficient due to this arbitrary cut score that jumped up to a level higher than what they were achieving at. For example, a student in the 58th percentile on the NWEA MAP mathematics test in 5th grade is right at the proficiency mark for the Wisconsin Forward exam. By 8th grade, they would need to be at the 73rd percentile to be considered proficient due to this arbitrary increase. That is a significant jump.”

Tadlock said a change to the DPI district and school report cards is overdue.

“It is time for the State of Wisconsin to re-evaluate what is considered proficient and advanced, rather than defaulting to the NAEP (National Association of Education Progress) cut scores that Governor Evers’s administration pegged them to years ago when he was state superintendent,” Tadlock explained.

Learn more

For detailed district and school report cards, visit the DPI’s website at apps2.dpi.wi.gov/reportcards/.

The DPI recommends careful review of not only the report card front page, but of the multiple pages of student performance data broken down by student group and across years to highlight trends and deepen analysis of group, school, and district performance.

Additional information on report cards can also be found on the DPI’s Office of Educational Accountability webpage at dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards.

