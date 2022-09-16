Prime choice: Elkhorn's Wilson Farm Meats wins multiple State Fair awards

Call it a blue ribbon year. And white ribbon and red ribbon.

With roots in Walworth County dating back 150 years, Wilson Farm Meats, 406 S. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn, garnered six top awards for its meat and sausage products at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.

The family-owned Elkhorn butcher shop and custom meat processor, which raises all its own heritage pork at 500-acre Wilson Prairie View Farm in the Town of Spring Prairie, specializes in whole animal processing, craft sausage, and cured and smoked specialty meats.

“All that exposure helps a lot, especially State Fair,” said fifth-generation owner Scott Wilson. “There’s a million people going through there that see our awards, our meats. All that is good promotion, being exposed to State Fair. It’s a great venue to compete.”

Facing stiff, if friendly competition from Badger State meat products producers in the Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 meat products competition, Wilson Farm Meats was well represented in the winner’s circle, winning six awards:

Champion, Flavored Summer Sausage.

Grand Champion, Specialty Cured Meat Product.

Grand Champion, Specialty Cured Bratwurst (Smoked & Cured)

Reserve Champion, Bone-In Ham

Reserve Grand Champion, Dried or Smoked Beef.

Reserve Grand Champion, Traditional Snack Sausages.

“I’m feeling great,” said four-year Wilson Farm Meats general manager Justin Corman as he surveyed the new State Fair awards on the butcher shop wall behind the full-service meat counter. “We’ve been doing a lot of work on improving around here and this is kind of the first thing to show the fruits of our labor.”

Contest entries were received June 13-15 and judged June 17 in the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Superintendent of the Wisconsin State Fair’s meat products judging competition was Dr. Jeffrey J. Sindelar, a professor and UW-Extensiom meat specialist in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Animal Sciences.

This year’s judges were Andy Milkowski, Marty Wimmer, Tim Lorang, Terry Timm, Mark Schafer and Jordan Nehls.

“The judges are selected based on their knowledge and expertise in the ability to evaluate processed meat products,” said Sindelar, the competition’s 16-year superintendent. “They’re a mix of meat experts from industry and academia ... You have to have an appreciation for food, and in this case, for meat products, you have to have an appreciation and an understanding for what goes into making a good product and how much it takes to accomplish making a really, really good or great product ... that stands out.”

Entries in the meat products competition were judged on a variety of criteria including external and internal appearance, color, flavor, aroma, texture and dispersion of ingredients.

“The judges also look at these products from the consumer’s view, as if they were in a supermarket or grocery store, so they’re very critical, looking at small, little things,” Sindelar noted. “What things about them would be important for a consumer to buy this package of summer sausage or bacon over this one. As we all know as judges, you buy with your eyes the first time and you buy with your experience and taste buds the second time.”

Contest winners received their awards and ribbon rosettes by mail.

Five of Wilson Farm Meats’ award-winning products went on to be featured at the 30th Annual Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction during the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 9. The auction, encompassing 79 winning products representing 14 different producers, raised more than $106,000 in support of the Madison-based Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, Inc., which provides essential funding for 4-H activities throughout Wisconsin serving 105,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction is produced in partnership with the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the Wisconsin State Fair, and the Lake Geneva-based Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors.

In addition to its six awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, Wilson Farm Meats has won a number of additional awards this year, including four awards at the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors’ April 9 Wisconsin Specialty Meat Championships in Middleton, and two national awards from the Elizabethtown, Penn.-based American Association of Meat Processors at its American Cured Meat Championships at Des Moines, Iowa on July 16.

“It’s a lot of fun for bragging rights,” Corman said of earning the award plaques, certificates and ribbons at the various competitions. “We’ve never come home empty-handed. We’ve progressively gotten better and this year was a huge year for us. Next year, we look forward to doing even better than this year. A little bit better every time.”

Wisconsin State Fair meat products contest ribbons on display at Wilson Farm Meats, Elkhorn Wisconsin State Fair prize ribbons decorate Wilson Farm Meats' full service retail meat market and butcher shop at 406 S. Wisconsin St. in Elk…

Beyond mere bragging rights, the recognition and exposure offered by the various awards is also good for business according to Tamblyn.

“I had a lady two weekends ago who came in and said, ‘We saw all your awards at State Fair. We had to come in and try something,’” he recalled. “It’s a wonderful outlet for us. It’s great to win, but it’s even better when people come in and shop and see what else we have to offer. It’s really a win-win.”

Additionally, participating in the various state and national contests brings other benefits as well.

“It’s a lot of fun, a very friendly competition,” Schmalfeldt noted. “They’re all a great group of people and very friendly. Everybody congratulates everybody. All the plants are great to work with. They give you tips on how to improve your product, new ideas and stuff like that. It’s always interesting to see what everybody came up with new for the year. You see a lot of different products to give you more ideas to bring back to your plant.”

Added Tamblyn, “It drives you to be the best you can be. You see what’s trending, what’s unique. We try to take that and make it our own, make it better — and I think we’ve been able to do that this year.”

The team behind the product

Part of Wilson’s award-winning efforts, Corman said, has been assembling its current team, including retail manager Mark Tamblyn, a 34-year industry veteran, and finished product manager Jeff Schmalfeldt, a 40-year industry veteran and 36-year sausage maker.

“It’s been a really great experience to build the family business and bring some people in like these two here to really bring their expertise and their years of knowledge in to help me prepare it and grow it to hopefully pass it on to my kids someday,” said Corman, son-in-law of fifth-generation Wilson’s Prairie View Farm owner Scott Wilson.

Both Schmalfeldt and Tamblyn share Corman’s passion for building the retailing and wholesaling side of the business, the latter serving a variety of area restaurants and a growing list of southeastern Wisconsin grocers including G. Groppi Food Market and Sendik’s Food Markets in Milwaukee, and Burkot’s Super Foods and River Valley Ranch in Wheatland.

A long legacy

Wilson Prairie View Farms was established in the 1870′s by John and Jeannie Wilson, first generation immigrants from Scotland.

Heritage hogs were added at the farm in 1943, beginning with Hampshire hogs and later adding additional breeds including Yorkshire, Landrace, Durocs and Crosses hogs.

Today, Wilson’s Prairie View Farms is the only Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) certified hog operation in Wisconsin, its hogs sold nationwide. Much of the feeds are raised on the farm, including corn and soybeans.

In 2003, Scott Wilson purchased Elkhorn Locker Plant in Elkhorn to have a local meat processing facility available to serve its local clientele, including those interested in custom whole animal meat processing services.

Wilson Farm Meats branched out into retail in 2004 with its purchase of Wuttke’s, a butcher shop that traced its roots through a previous owner back to 1954. The original ceiling-mounted meat rail is today used as a decorative element in the retail shop.

Wilson Farm Meats, which became a U.S.D.A.-inspected plant in 2018, offers custom butchering, processing and packaging. The retail side of the operation sells popular cuts of meat, both fresh and frozen, along with bacon, ham, bratwurst, summer sausage, liver sausage and other award-winning specialty sausages and cured and smoked meats.

“We make a lot of very good product,” Tamblyn said. “Each day Jeff makes some really cool things.”

Under Tamblyn, the retail store has also branched out into a wide variety of well-received products complementary to its array of meats and artisanal homemade sausages, including wines and premium beers, Wisconsin cheeses, jumbo “Awesome Shrimp” from Argentina, and locally- and regionally-sourced food products.

Wilson Farm Meats retail store, 406 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn The embodiment of the farm to table movement of locally-sourced foods, Wilson Farm Meats is fifth-generation family business that has fed Walw…

“It keeps selling, so we know we’re on the right path and doing the right things,” Tamblyn said of the store’s merchandise mix. “We have a quaint little shop and have everything, for the most part, to make a meal that you can be proud to serve … We continue to grow and grow and grow and the word on the street is this is the place to be. It’s a proud feeling to work here.”

In a big box store world, Schmalfeldt said shoppers find the Cheers-like everybody-knows-your-name atmosphere, personalized service and top-quality emphasis appealing.

“There’s a lot of places you walk in and what they got they got on the shelf,” he noted. “Here, if somebody needs something, we can run back there and cut it for them. People keep coming back and wanting more. We give them a good quality, consistent product.”

Among those shopping at Wilson Farm Meats last week was Lake Geneva resident Laura McGough, the owner of FLOCK, a catering and personal chef business.

McGough became a Wilson’s Farm Meats customer several months ago on word-of-mouth recommendation.

“Someone told me about Wilson’s,” she recalled. “I decided to give it a try, and once I tried it that was it. I was stuck. I like Wilson Meats because I can actually talk to the butchers and I can order specifically, because I order upon request from my clients ... I have a personal relationship with the butcher that I did not find elsewhere in the area, and that makes a world of difference to me. I think the service is excellent. I think the product is excellent … I have nothing but positive things to say.”