Prime choice: Elkhorn's Wilson Farm Meats wins multiple State Fair awards

Call it a blue ribbon year. And white ribbon and red ribbon.
With roots in Walworth County dating back 150 years, Wilson Farm Meats, 406 S. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn, garnered six top awards for its meat and sausage products at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
The family-owned Elkhorn butcher shop and custom meat processor, which raises all its own heritage pork at 500-acre Wilson Prairie View Farm in the Town of Spring Prairie, specializes in whole animal processing, craft sausage, and cured and smoked specialty meats.
“All that exposure helps a lot, especially State Fair,” said fifth-generation owner Scott Wilson. “There’s a million people going through there that see our awards, our meats. All that is good promotion, being exposed to State Fair. It’s a great venue to compete.”
Facing stiff, if friendly competition from Badger State meat products producers in the Wisconsin State Fair’s 2022 meat products competition, Wilson Farm Meats was well represented in the winner’s circle, winning six awards:
Grand Champion, Specialty Cured Bratwurst (Smoked & Cured)
Reserve Champion, Bone-In Ham
Reserve Grand Champion, Dried or Smoked Beef.
Reserve Grand Champion, Traditional Snack Sausages.
“I’m feeling great,” said four-year Wilson Farm Meats general manager Justin Corman as he surveyed the new State Fair awards on the butcher shop wall behind the full-service meat counter. “We’ve been doing a lot of work on improving around here and this is kind of the first thing to show the fruits of our labor.”
Contest entries were received June 13-15 and judged June 17 in the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park.
Superintendent of the Wisconsin State Fair’s meat products judging competition was Dr. Jeffrey J. Sindelar, a professor and UW-Extensiom meat specialist in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Animal Sciences.
This year’s judges were Andy Milkowski, Marty Wimmer, Tim Lorang, Terry Timm, Mark Schafer and Jordan Nehls.
“The judges are selected based on their knowledge and expertise in the ability to evaluate processed meat products,” said Sindelar, the competition’s 16-year superintendent. “They’re a mix of meat experts from industry and academia ... You have to have an appreciation for food, and in this case, for meat products, you have to have an appreciation and an understanding for what goes into making a good product and how much it takes to accomplish making a really, really good or great product ... that stands out.”
Entries in the meat products competition were judged on a variety of criteria including external and internal appearance, color, flavor, aroma, texture and dispersion of ingredients.
“The judges also look at these products from the consumer’s view, as if they were in a supermarket or grocery store, so they’re very critical, looking at small, little things,” Sindelar noted. “What things about them would be important for a consumer to buy this package of summer sausage or bacon over this one. As we all know as judges, you buy with your eyes the first time and you buy with your experience and taste buds the second time.”
Contest winners received their awards and ribbon rosettes by mail.
Five of Wilson Farm Meats’ award-winning products went on to be featured at the 30th Annual Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction during the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 9. The auction, encompassing 79 winning products representing 14 different producers, raised more than $106,000 in support of the Madison-based Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, Inc., which provides essential funding for 4-H activities throughout Wisconsin serving 105,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities.
The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction is produced in partnership with the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the Wisconsin State Fair, and the Lake Geneva-based Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors.
In addition to its six awards at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, Wilson Farm Meats has won a number of additional awards this year, including four awards at the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors’ April 9 Wisconsin Specialty Meat Championships in Middleton, and two national awards from the Elizabethtown, Penn.-based American Association of Meat Processors at its American Cured Meat Championships at Des Moines, Iowa on July 16.
“It’s a lot of fun for bragging rights,” Corman said of earning the award plaques, certificates and ribbons at the various competitions. “We’ve never come home empty-handed. We’ve progressively gotten better and this year was a huge year for us. Next year, we look forward to doing even better than this year. A little bit better every time.”
Wisconsin State Fair prize ribbons decorate Wilson Farm Meats' full service retail meat market and butcher shop at 406 S. Wisconsin St. in Elk…
Beyond mere bragging rights, the recognition and exposure offered by the various awards is also good for business according to Tamblyn.
“I had a lady two weekends ago who came in and said, ‘We saw all your awards at State Fair. We had to come in and try something,’” he recalled. “It’s a wonderful outlet for us. It’s great to win, but it’s even better when people come in and shop and see what else we have to offer. It’s really a win-win.”
Additionally, participating in the various state and national contests brings other benefits as well.
“It’s a lot of fun, a very friendly competition,” Schmalfeldt noted. “They’re all a great group of people and very friendly. Everybody congratulates everybody. All the plants are great to work with. They give you tips on how to improve your product, new ideas and stuff like that. It’s always interesting to see what everybody came up with new for the year. You see a lot of different products to give you more ideas to bring back to your plant.”
Added Tamblyn, “It drives you to be the best you can be. You see what’s trending, what’s unique. We try to take that and make it our own, make it better — and I think we’ve been able to do that this year.”
The team behind the product
Part of Wilson’s award-winning efforts, Corman said, has been assembling its current team, including retail manager Mark Tamblyn, a 34-year industry veteran, and finished product manager Jeff Schmalfeldt, a 40-year industry veteran and 36-year sausage maker.
“It’s been a really great experience to build the family business and bring some people in like these two here to really bring their expertise and their years of knowledge in to help me prepare it and grow it to hopefully pass it on to my kids someday,” said Corman, son-in-law of fifth-generation Wilson’s Prairie View Farm owner Scott Wilson.
Both Schmalfeldt and Tamblyn share Corman’s passion for building the retailing and wholesaling side of the business, the latter serving a variety of area restaurants and a growing list of southeastern Wisconsin grocers including G. Groppi Food Market and Sendik’s Food Markets in Milwaukee, and Burkot’s Super Foods and River Valley Ranch in Wheatland.
A long legacy
Wilson Prairie View Farms was established in the 1870′s by John and Jeannie Wilson, first generation immigrants from Scotland.
Heritage hogs were added at the farm in 1943, beginning with Hampshire hogs and later adding additional breeds including Yorkshire, Landrace, Durocs and Crosses hogs.
Today, Wilson’s Prairie View Farms is the only Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) certified hog operation in Wisconsin, its hogs sold nationwide. Much of the feeds are raised on the farm, including corn and soybeans.
In 2003, Scott Wilson purchased Elkhorn Locker Plant in Elkhorn to have a local meat processing facility available to serve its local clientele, including those interested in custom whole animal meat processing services.
Wilson Farm Meats branched out into retail in 2004 with its purchase of Wuttke’s, a butcher shop that traced its roots through a previous owner back to 1954. The original ceiling-mounted meat rail is today used as a decorative element in the retail shop.
Wilson Farm Meats, which became a U.S.D.A.-inspected plant in 2018, offers custom butchering, processing and packaging. The retail side of the operation sells popular cuts of meat, both fresh and frozen, along with bacon, ham, bratwurst, summer sausage, liver sausage and other award-winning specialty sausages and cured and smoked meats.
“We make a lot of very good product,” Tamblyn said. “Each day Jeff makes some really cool things.”
Under Tamblyn, the retail store has also branched out into a wide variety of well-received products complementary to its array of meats and artisanal homemade sausages, including wines and premium beers, Wisconsin cheeses, jumbo “Awesome Shrimp” from Argentina, and locally- and regionally-sourced food products.
The embodiment of the farm to table movement of locally-sourced foods, Wilson Farm Meats is fifth-generation family business that has fed Walw…
“It keeps selling, so we know we’re on the right path and doing the right things,” Tamblyn said of the store’s merchandise mix. “We have a quaint little shop and have everything, for the most part, to make a meal that you can be proud to serve … We continue to grow and grow and grow and the word on the street is this is the place to be. It’s a proud feeling to work here.”
In a big box store world, Schmalfeldt said shoppers find the Cheers-like everybody-knows-your-name atmosphere, personalized service and top-quality emphasis appealing.
“There’s a lot of places you walk in and what they got they got on the shelf,” he noted. “Here, if somebody needs something, we can run back there and cut it for them. People keep coming back and wanting more. We give them a good quality, consistent product.”
Among those shopping at Wilson Farm Meats last week was Lake Geneva resident Laura McGough, the owner of FLOCK, a catering and personal chef business.
McGough became a Wilson’s Farm Meats customer several months ago on word-of-mouth recommendation.
“Someone told me about Wilson’s,” she recalled. “I decided to give it a try, and once I tried it that was it. I was stuck. I like Wilson Meats because I can actually talk to the butchers and I can order specifically, because I order upon request from my clients ... I have a personal relationship with the butcher that I did not find elsewhere in the area, and that makes a world of difference to me. I think the service is excellent. I think the product is excellent … I have nothing but positive things to say.”
75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer presents a Wisconsin foods cooking demonstration at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Class of 2022 University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate Taylor Schaefer, Wisconsin’s 75th Alice in Dairyland, recently started her 1-year July 5, 2022-July 4, 2023 stint as a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), educating the public about agriculture in Wisconsin. A native of Franksville in Racine County, active in 4_H and growing up on her family’s 800-acre beef cattle farm, Schaefer exhibited at both the Wisconsin State Fair and the Racine County Fair as a youth. Here, Schaefer presents an Aug. 4 demonstation on cooking with Wisconsin food products in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Holy Rocka Rollas perform at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Beyond the big headlining entertainers on the Wisconsin State Fair Park Main Stage, the Wisconsin State Fair also offers fairgoers a variety of free music stages. Here, the Holy Rocka Rollas perform at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater on opening day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 4.
Beeracuda from the Great Beerier Reef, 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Known as "The Coconut Fish Guy," artist Mark Feja, who splits his time between Madison and the Florida Keys, shows off one of his coconut creation "Beeracudas," which he said are native to both the Great Beerier Reef and Lake Suberior. Feja has been a Wisconsin State Fair exhibitor for nine years and crafting his popular Beeracudas for the past 15.
Rabbit on exhibition at the Wisconsin State Fairs Poulty & Rabbit Palace
Rural Wisconsin interfaces with the urban at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, where thousands of animals are exhibited, including this rabbit seen in Wisconsin State Fair Park's Poultry & Rabbit Palace.
Dipping roast corn on the cob in melted butter at the New Berlin Lions Club corn stand
Volunteer Shirley Poch of Janesville dips an ear of roast corn into a warmer of melted butter while working the New Berlin Lions Club's fundraising corn roast stand, a popular Wisconsin State Fair fixture for more than 60 years. The club serves up more than 100,000 ears of roast corn on the cob annually.
Cranberry growing display at the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair
The Wisconsin Products Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park showcases state commodity producers and their products, including dairy, sausage, honey, maple syrup, potatoes, poultry, cherries and cranberries, educating fairgoers on Wisconsin's agricultural and food products industry and offering them the chance to sample and purchase food products. Here, a Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association display offers a look at cranberry growing and the harvested berries.
Lake Geneva Regional News columnist Eric A. Johnson with Wisconsin State Fair cream puff mascot Cravin' D. Creampuff
On Aug. 4, Lake Geneva Regional News columnist Eric A. Johnson made his first return visit to the Wisconsin State Fair since 2001, welcomed back with open arms by Original Cream Puffs mascot Cravin' D. Creampuff. Johnson discovered a lot has changed at Wisconsin State Fair park over the past 21 years, finding nostalgic memories of the Wisconsin State Fairs of yore mixed with new discoveries including award-winning on-a-stick fare including the Peño Pretzel Popper Brat, the Sconnie Slugger and Brandy Old Fashioned S'mores.
Cream puff baking in the Original Cream Puff Pavilion at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
The bakery in the Original Cream Puff Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair turns out nearly 400,000 homemade cream puffs for fairgoers each year. The cream puffs, topped with powdered sugar, have been a Wisconsin State Fair tradition for nearly a century, making their debut in 1924. The cream puffs are sold at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion and at two satellite Cream Puff Express stands on the fairgrounds.
In a bit of culinary showmanship, a large wall of display windows inside the Original Cream Puff Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park provides fairgoers with the opportunity to watch the Wisconsin Baker's Association's cream puff creation process, including the pastry-filling step pictured here. The most popular food item among fairgoers and billed as Wisconsin's most iconic dessert, an average of 400,000 are consumed each year during the 11-day run of the Wisconsin State Fair, when the Original Cream Puff Pavilion becomes the busiest bakery in the country as the Wisconsin Baker's Association's celebrated "Team Cream Puff" - over 150 strong - runs a 24/7 cream puff operation. Other Wisconsin Baker's Association sweet treats sold at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion include Blue Ribbon Brownies and Colossal Cookies.
Wisconsin State Fair cream puff mascot Cravin' D. Creampuff
Cravin' D. Creampuff is the mascot for the Wisconsin Baker's Association's popular cream puff operations at the Wisconsin State Fair, where some 400,000 cream puffs are sold annually during the fair's 11-day run, which runs through Aug. 14. Cravin' is seen here welcoming fairgoers to the Original Cream Puff Pavilion at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. The Wisconsin Baker's Association has been serving up cream puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair since 1924, including a 2011 Guiness Book of World Records cream puff that measured in 38 inches wide, 7-1/2 inches high, and 125.6 pounds.
The Wisconsin Bakery's Association sells some 400,000 of its famed cream puffs annually during the 11-day run of the Wisconsin State Fair, which runs through Aug. 14 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. The cream puffs are available at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion and two Cream Puff Express locations on the fairgrounds, in addition to two drive-through locations at Gate 7 (Kearney Street) and Gate 8 (76th Street).
Opening day afternoon crowd on Grandstand Avenue at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Large crowds were on hand for opening day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 4. Here, crowds are seen strolling in the early afternoon on Grandstand Avenue at Wisconsin State Fair Park. The Wisconsin Exposition Center at the fairgrounds, opened in 2002, is seen in the distance. At more than 200,000 square feet, the Expo Center is Wisconsin's largest exhibit hall and home to a large variety of vendors during the fair's 11-day run.
Ejection Seat extreme thrill ride at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Among the attractions at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair is the Ejection Seat extreme thrill ride. With twin spires rising more than 100 feet in the air above Wisconsin State Fair Park, this sling-shot styled bungee ride launches riders high into the air, bouncing, spinning and somersaulting along the way.
Ejection Seat extreme thrill ride at the Wisconsin State Fair
Waukesha siblings Nick and Breanna Lyons launch high into the sky above Wisconsin State Fair Park on Aug. 4 at they ride the Ejection Seat extreme thrill ride on opening day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, which runs through Aug. 14. With twin spires rising more than 100 feet in the air above Wisconsin State Fair Park, this sling-shot styled bungee ride launches riders high into the air, bouncing, spinning and somersaulting along the way.
Cookware vendor Mark Temares gives a demonstration in the Wisconsin State Fair's Exhibition Hall
A familiar face at the Wisconsin State Fair, Kitchen Craft Cookware representative Mark Temares has been exhibiting and selling the West Bend-manufactured cookware in the fair's former and current exhibition halls for 30 years.
Wisconsin Exposition Hall crowd at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
The Wisconsin State Fair hosts hundreds of vendors selling a wide array of merchandise across the fair's 11-day run. The bustling 200,000-square-foot Wisconsin Exposition Center,which made its debut in 2002, allows fairgoers to shop in air conditioned comfort from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Grand Champion Hall at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Prize-winning exhibits in the Wisconsin State Fair's Grand Champion Hall include these colorful gladiolus. Horticulture displays at Grand Champion Hall include bonsai displays, dahlia and gladiolus shows, Ikebana displays, orchid displays, rose displays, vegetable and herb shows, and a Wisconsin Garden Club display.
2022 Wisconsin State Fair Golden Sporkie Award first place winner Gertrude's Pretzels
Lines quickly grew long for 2022 Wisconsin State Fair food vendor Gertrude's Pretzels as word spread opening day of its receipt of the fair's coveted first place Golden Sporkie Award for its Peño Pretzel Popper Brat on a stick - a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar bratwurst wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, dipped in butter, topped with coarse pretzel salt and fresh-cut jalapeños, and baked until golden brown, when it's drizzled with white cheddar sauce and served with a house-made jalapeño cream cheese.
Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies Golden Spork Award winning Peño Pretzel Popper Brat
The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat, served up by Wisconsin State Fair food vendor Gertrude's Pretzels, was the first place winner of the fair's ninth annual Sporkies Food Competiton. Placing second was the Sconnie Slugger from the Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill. In third place was the Brandy Old Fashioned S'more On-a-Stick offered up by Freese's Candy Shoppe. The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar bratwurst wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, dipped in butter, topped with coarse pretzel salt and fresh-cut jalapeños, and baked until it’s golden brown. The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is then drizzled with white cheddar sauce and served with a house-made jalapeño cream cheese. The eight Sporkies finalists are easily identified on the fairgrounds by giant 13-foot Golden Sporkies signs.
Grand Champion Hall at Wisconsin State Fair Park houses the fair's horticulture, textile, craft and culinary exhibits. The hall features bonsai, Ikebana, orchid, rose and Wisconsin Garden Club displays, dahlia and gladiolus shows, vegetable and herb shows, and exhibits showcasing blue ribbon winners of the Wisconsin State Fair;s culinary, photography, quilting, textile and craft competitions. A live food competition will be held Saturday, Aug. 13. Fairgoers with long memories will remember shaking hands with late U.S. Senator Bill Proxmire outside Grand Champion Hall back in the day.
Honeybees on display at the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Busy honeybees are on display at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, a showplace of Wisconsin agricultural and food products, including honey. Wisconsin agriculture is a big economic driver according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, contributing $104.8 billion annually to the state's economy. Food processing activity contributes $82.7 billion to industrial sales. Wisconsin is home to 64,100 farms on 14.2 million acres. The Wisconsin Products Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair educates fairgoers on the state's agricultural and food products industry and offers them the chance to sample and purchase Wisconsin food products.
Stately Clydesdale horses get groomed for show in the Livestock Horse Barn at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, which will host a variety of livestock judging events over the course of the fair's 11-day run at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Opening day competitions on Aug. 4 included halter and hitched Clydesdale draft horse shows in the Case IH Coliseum. Highlight events over the fair's 11-day run include horse pulls, Aug. 11-12 draft horse hitch shows, and Aug. 12-14 Champions Challenge horse events.
Johnny Wad Band performs at Tavern on the Park at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Beyond the big headlining entertainers on the Wisconsin State Fair Park Main Stage, the Wisconsin State Fair also offers fairgoers a variety of free music stages. Here, the Johnny Wad Band performs on the stage at Tavern on the Park on opening day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, Aug. 4.
Lake Geneva entrepreneur Alex Ainger selling at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Lake Geneva area entreprenuer Alex Ainger, of the Town of Linn, is one of the hundreds of vendors selling goods at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair with his three Ewe-Nique Products stands at Wisconsin State Fair Park, including a Ewe-Nique Meat stand specializing in lamb meat in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion and two Ewe-Nique stands on the fairgrounds offering an eclectic variety of sheep products, indoor and outdoor home decor, and t-shirts. Ainger has been selling at the Wisconsin State Fair for eight years and the Walworth County Fair for ten.
Wisconsin State Fair morning crowd on opening day, Aug. 4
Seasonable summer weather and sunny blue skies greeted fairgoers on the Aug. 4 opening day of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, which runs through Aug. 14 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. The morning crowd is seen here walking along Grandstand Avenue on the fairgrounds. Around 1 million guests are anticipated to visit the Wisconsin State Fair on its 11-day run.
Volunteer corn-roasters at the Wisconsin State Fair
The New Berlin Lions Club's fundraising corn roast stand has been a popular Wisconsin State Fair fixture for more than 60 years, serving up more than 100,000 ears of roast corn on the cob annually. Here, volunteer corn-roasters Kenneil Aiken of Lisbon and Ron Fontaine of Wauwatosa exude a fun-loving spirit of camaraderie as they work the club's automated corn-roasting machines.
The Wisconsin State Park fairgrounds in West Allis offers an ever-changing landscape. A fair building featuring the Wisconsin State Fair's colorful circa-1972 four seasons snowflake logo is juxtaposed with Wisconsin State Fair Park's grandstand complex, built in 2002. The Wisconsin State Fair was held in various locations from 1851-1891, including Janesville, Milwaukee, Watertown, Fond du Lac and Madison. West Allis became the Wisconsin State Fair's permanent location in 1892. The fairgrounds, 640 S. 84th St., sprawl across 200 acres.
Case IH Magnum Tractor on display at 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Home to a large agricultural economy, Wisconsin is also home to several leading agricultural equipment manufacturers, including Racine-based Case IH, seen here exhibiting is Magnum tractor at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair outside the Case IH Coliseum
Owen Chelminiak exhibiting a Black-and-White Holstein at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Delavan-Darien area resident Owen Chelminiak was among the Walworth County teens exhibiting livestock Aug. 4 at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. Shown here exhibiting a Black-and-White Holstein in the Livestock Barn, Chelminiak is a 12-year exhibitor at the Walworth County Fair and a 5-year exhibitor at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Jasmine Davenport exhibiting a Brown Swiss at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Sharon resident Jasmine Davenport was among the Walworth County teens exhibiting livestock Aug. 4 at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. Shown here exhibiting a Brown Swiss in the Livestock Barn, Davenport is a 12-year Walworth County Fair exhibitor and a second-year Wisconsin State Fair exhibitor.
Walworth County Junior Dairy Exhibit sign in the Livestock Barn at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
Walworth County was well represented in the livestock exhibitions at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, as evidenced by the sign for the Walworth County Junior Dairy Exhibit in one of the fairground's livestock barns.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Exploratory Park at Wisconsin State Fair Park
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Exploratory Park facility and grounds at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis brings a bit of outdoor Wisconsin and the rural Northwoods to the urban 200-acre fairgrounds. This year's theme at Exploratory Park is “OutWiGo” with a focus on outdoor recreation across the state. Fairgoers have the opportunity to meet with DNR experts to learn about Wisconsin’s world-class fishing, wildlife, state parks and all things outdoor recreation. Visitors to Exploratory Park also have the opportunity to join DNR staff in fun and educational experiences, including fish tanks with Wisconsin’s fish, interactive sensory exhibits for all ages, children’s games and more. Fairgoers are also invited to check out the DNR's dynamic displays and learn all about the state’s abundant natural resources and the impacts of climate change. With more than 6 million acres of public lands, Wisconsin offers 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, and roughly 15,000 lakes.
Scenic grounds of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Exploratory Park at the Wisconsin State Fair
The scenic, tree-shaded grounds of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Exploratory Park at Wisconsin State Fair Park offers fairgoers a shady, cool and quiet getaway from the sunny, crowded buzz of the Wisconsin State Fair.
Interior view of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Exploratory Park pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair
With a 2022 theme of OutWiGo, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Exploratory Park pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair offers visitors the chance to learn about on outdoor recreation opportunities across the state. With more than 6 million acres of public lands, Wisconsin offers 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, and roughly 15,000 lakes. According to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, the economic impact of outdoor recreation in Wisconsin adds an estimated $7.8 billion boost to the state's economy each year and supports more than 93,000 jobs.
The Wisconsin State Fair hosts a variety of judged contests, include the fair's annual Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Contest. Walworth County artisan cheesemaker Ron Henningfeld, of East Troy-based Hill Valley Dairy, took third place for his Whiskey Gouda with a score of 98.675. Hill Valley Dairy operates a retail cheese shop at 510 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.
WTMJ-AM live radio broadcast from the Wisconsin State Fair
In their window-ringed "fish bowl" studio at Wisconsin State Fair Park, WTMJ-AM 620 host Greg Matzek (facing) chats with co-host Melissa Barclay during their live Aug. 4 Wisconsin State Fair broadcast of the station's 3-6 p.m. afternoon drive time "Wisconsin's Afternoon News" news-talk show. WTMJ has been a longtime remote broadcasting fixture at the 11-day Wisconsin State Fair.
Lake Geneva Regional News "Shooting the (Lake) Breeze columnist Eric A. Johnson made his first visit to the Wisconsin State Fair in 21 years. First visiting the Wisconsin State Fair at age 11 in 1976, he attended the 11-day fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park almost annually until moving to Ohio in late 2001 and later to northern Wisconsin. Now returned to southern Wisconsin, Johnson returned to see what's new at the Wisconsin State Fair and recall the state fair days of yore.
