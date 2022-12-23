Police identify victim of fatal Walworth County crash; woman hit by teen who lost control

A 67-year-old Elkhorn woman was pronounced dead after a fatal crash on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that backed up traffic for hours on Highway 12.

Officials from the Town of Geneva Police Department said Barbara A. Fischer, 67, of Elkhorn died as a result of injuries she sustained in an accident that occurred about 10:15 a.m., Dec. 21 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Springfield Road.

Police said Fischer was struck by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old female from Silver Lake.

Representatives from the Town of Geneva Police Department, Walworth County Sheriff's Office and Elkhorn Area Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene of the accident which occurred in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12 near Springfield Road, according to a press from the Town of Geneva Police Department.

Emergency crews received a report that a vehicle had rolled over several times, and other motorists were attempting to assist the occupant of the vehicle.

When crews arrived at the scene, they attempted to remove the occupant from the vehicle.

Police said because of the severity of the accident and the seriousness of her injuries, Fischer died as a result of the accident.

According to police, Fischer's vehicle was traveling in the outside or right lane when another vehicle that was traveling in the inside or left lane lost control and struck her vehicle.

Police said the force of the impact sent Fischer's vehicle into the west ditch where her vehicle rolled and came to a rest on the driver's side facing northwest.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office's Crash Investigation Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a traffic accident reconstruction, and the investigation is ongoing. Representatives from the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Officer also are involved with the investigation.

Eastbound U.S. Highway 12 was closed for about two and a half hours, Dec. 21, because of the accident.

