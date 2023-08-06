Many Dungeons & Dragons fans recently braved hot temperatures to help dedicate a park bench to honor the co-founder of the popular roleplaying game.

Representatives from the Gygax Memorial Fund conducted a dedication ceremony for the Gygax Park Bench, July 27, in Library Park— also known as Elm Park— in Lake Geneva.

Mayor Charlene Klein proclaimed July 27 as Gary Gygax Day during the July 24 Lake Geneva City Council meeting.

The park bench is to honor the memory and accomplishments of Dungeons & Dragons co-founder E. Gary Gygax, who lived in Lake Geneva.

Members of the Gygax family, former Tactical Studies Rules (TSR) employees, city officials and Dungeons & Dragons fans braved near 100-degree temperatures to attend the ceremony. Water, snacks and “magic potion” punch were available to people who attended the event.

“I would say make a saving throw verses red dragon breath because it’s really hot today, but more importantly — Happy Gary Gygax Day,” Paul Stormberg, president of the Gygax Memorial Fund, told the crowd.

The park bench was donated by representatives from the Gygax Memorial Fund and is located in the west end of Library Park.

“The bench is located in a spot where he would sit dreaming of one day living in Stone Manor and writing fantasy novels of his own,” Stormberg said. “Gary realized this dream in the mid-1980’s, living in the actual mansion and writing the fantasy books that would make him a New York Times Best Selling Author several times over.”

Alex Gygax, Gary Gygax’s son, said he is excited that a park bench has been dedicated in his father’s honor.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s been a long time coming,” Alex Gygax said. “I couldn’t be happier. I think Paul has been doing a fantastic job on these initiatives, and I’m very excited for the future and hope we an have a full-fledged memorial here for him soon.”

Besides the park bench, a throne which was located in Gygax’s home is being donated to the Lake Geneva Public Library, which patrons can use while reading a book.

“He jokingly referred to it as a magical item in a D&D game as the ‘thrown of reading,’” Stormberg said. “So we donated our own ‘throne of reading’ to the Lake Geneva Public Library, and you can go down there and sit on the throne and read some of Gary’s favorite fantasy and science fiction books.”

A dedication ceremony for the throne is scheduled to be held 2 p.m., Aug. 10 at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.

“It should be cooler because I heard they’re air conditioned over there,” Stormberg said.

Officials from the Gygax Memorial Fund also plan to establish the Gary Gygax’s Appendix N Alcove exhibit at the library, which will feature literary works that helped inspire Gygax to develop Dungeons & Dragons.

“A lot of you who play the game know that in the back of the ‘Dungeon Master’s Guide,’ Gary had an appendix, and this appendix had a list of 100-plus books that were the inspiration in creating Dungeons & Dragons,” Stormberg said.

Other initiatives planned Several other initiatives and events have been planned to honor Gygax.

Stormberg said the Gygax Memorial Fund plans to host a fantasy festival in October in Lake Geneva.

“We’re going through the approval process right now,” Stormberg said. “But our hope is that it will be in October with the 50th anniversary of Gary finding his company, TSR, in October of 1973. More details to come.”

Stormberg said the Gygax Memorial Fund plans to establish an adventurer’s map of Lake Geneva, which includes locations that were important to Gygax.

“Gary lived his whole life in this town and if you look at this map every entry on there is some important location to Gary’s life,” Stomberg said.

Officials from the Gygax Memorial Fund plan to establish the Gen Con Founder’s Stone and Display at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., to honor the founding of Gen Con, which has become one of the largest gaming conventions in the world.

The “Wizard of Lake Geneva” exhibit, which highlights Gygax and Dungeons & Dragons, is in the process of being developed at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva.

Stormberg said, in the future, they hope to have an area of Library Park dedicated as Gygax Park.

“It was here where Gary would lean against the trees and read fantasy books and look off across the lake imagining worlds beyond our own,” Stormberg said. “We would like to be able to call this area one day Gygax Park.”

Representatives of the Gygax Memorial Fund are in the process of raising money to establish the Gygax Memorial in Library Park. About $200,000 has been raised for the memorial, so far.

Stormberg said they hope to break ground on the memorial in October 2024.

“The memorial will be a simple stone table with benches and a statue of Gary seated at one end where players can gather around him and play a game of Dungeons & Dragons,” he said.

Stormberg said the purpose of the Gygax Memorial Fund, which was established by Gygax’s wife Gail Gygax, is to help educate people about Gygax and his accomplishments.

“In this way, Gary will be able to give back to the community he so dearly loved,” Stormberg said. “Every year thousands of fans travel to Lake Geneva on a pilgrimage to the birth place of Dungeons & Dragons and the hometown of its creator Gary Gygax.”

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, said she is excited about the events and initiatives that are being planned to honor Gygax, because she feels they will help attract more visitors to Lake Geneva.

“From all of us at Visit Lake Geneva, our world is tourism. Our world is promoting the great things in Lake Geneva to the world,” Klett said. “It’s a great gig, but one of the things that’s slightly amiss is Gary Gygax. We already have visitors from around the world coming here. Now we’re taking it up a notch. We’re going to have gamers from around the world here.”

For more information about the Gygax Memorial Fund visit www.gygaxmemorialfund.org.