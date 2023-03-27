A Downtown business owner is set to become the newest member of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, March 13, to appoint Anthony Silvestri to the Business Improvement District Board. His term is set to expire Jan. 1, 2024.

Silvestri is the co-owner of Magpie's Pen & Den, 642 W. Main St, and he recently purchased Fat Cat's Bar in Downtown Lake Geneva. He also is a member of the Lake Geneva Jaycee's Board of Directors and has assisted during community events including Winterfest, Venetian Festival and Restaurant Week.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board recommended Silvestri's appointment, March 1, by a 3-1 vote.

"The BID believes that Anthony will make a great addition to promotional development for the district and event support with the city and the BID," Alexandria Binanti, executive director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, wrote in her letter of support for Silvestri.

During the March 1 Business Improvement District Board meeting, Silvestri said he is looking forward to serving on the board.

"I've always been interested in this board, tremendously," Silvestri said. "I am a part of the business community and enjoy the business community in this town. I have a vast knowledge of running businesses with my family in Illinois and dealing with communities, so I would love to be a part of this board."

Deanna Goodwin, vice president of marketing, communication and development for Visit Lake Geneva, said Silvestri helped to install ice sculptures during the Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, which was held Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 as part of the Winterfest activities.

"Anthony personally helped to get the ice sculptures installed when Art Below Zero had a little labor shortage," Goodwin said.

Stephen Schroeder, co-owner of Lake City Social, also was considered as a member for the board. However, the board only had one open seat available and recommended Silvestri.

Beth Tumas, member of the Business Improvement District, said either Silvestri or Schroeder would have been a quality selection.

"I like them both," Tumas said.

Silvestri said Schroeder also would been a good choice for the board.

"He's a friend of mine. He's a family man. He does a lot for the community also," Silvestri said. "He sits on the same board as I do, the board of directors for the Jaycees."

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District helps beautify the Downtown area and hosts several community events throughout the year including Wine Walk, Maxwell Street Days, Oktoberfest and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Other members of the board include Spyro Condos, president; Laura Thompson, vice president; Janine Osbourne, treasurer; Alethea Salgado, Terry Remke, Alderwoman Shari Straube and Tumas.

The board meets during the first Wednesday of the month at Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive.