New Lake Geneva restaurant officially open (And it has cheese curd tacos)

A newly established restaurant is now open during weekday hours, after only being open on the weekends during the past few months.

Guac Star, 120 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, now is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

The restaurant’s bar area first opened during the weekends in May, and the restaurant area began opening on the weekends in July.

The full opening of the restaurant was delayed because of supply chain and staffing issues.

Kevin Singh, co-owner of Guac Star, said he is pleased that his restaurant is now open during the weekdays after several months of planning.

Singh purchased the 120 Broad St. location from former Wicked Poke Hut owners Karen Schultz and Joshua Bernicchi late last year.

“Now, we got the whole system in place. Everything is running smoothly now,” Singh said. “Mondays, I need a day off. Tuesdays, that’s when I receive new inventory.”

Guac Star offers made-to-order tacos, burritos, quesadillas, churros, and chips and salsa.

Singh recently added a cheese curd taco to the menu.

“It’s a good vegetarian item,” Singh said. “We’re in Wisconsin, so why not? It’s a tortilla with cheese curds and a choice of toppings— lettuce, tomatoes, pico, salsa— whatever you like on them. It’s delicious.”

Guac Star also includes a bar area that features frozen wine cocktails, margaritas, pina coladas, mojitos, beer and wine.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a fermented malt beverage “Class B” liquor license and a wine “Class C” liquor license for the restaurant, Jan. 10.

“I want to keep it simple and inviting for everybody,” Singh said. “The bar area has neutral colors to keep it simple. I want to keep the menu simple with tacos, burritos and quesadillas.”

Representatives from Visit Lake Geneva hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Guac Star, Sept. 1.

Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, said she is pleased that Guac Star is now open for weekday business, as it will provide another dining option in the City of Lake Geneva.

“I’m super excited,” Klett said. “Kevin is awesome.”