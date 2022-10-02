New Lake Geneva business offers nutritious teas and shakes

A new business in Downtown Lake Geneva is offering up some tasty and nutritious drinks.

High Point Nutrition, 253 Center St., Suite 800, opened for business Sept. 1. The business offers tea, shakes and coffee with a selection of different flavors.

The teas are available in different sizes and may be ordered hot or cold. The advanced and ultimate sized teas are 24 ounces and the mega sized teas are 32 ounces.

“All of our teas boost energy, boost metabolism,” Chanin Wynstra, owner of High Point Nutrition, said. “Our mega and ultimate categories help with focus and clarity, as well. So they’re all 50 calories or less and have zero grams of sugar.”

High Point Nutrition features vanilla, chocolate and fruity shakes with different flavors.

Wynstra said the shakes are about 200 calories and have about 20 grams of protein.

“So they can keep you full for two to three hours,” Wynstra said. “You can use them as a meal replacement or they make a good post workout shake, as well.”

Customers also may add extra protein, fat reducer and “new mom” booster shots to their drinks.

Wynstra said the more popular drinks, so far, include the cactus blossom mega teas and the “Rocky Mountain Road” chocolate shakes. She said she developed the ideas for the drinks by experimenting with different flavors.

“I played around,” Wynstra said. “Most of the menu is based off my personal favorites and a lot of them are favorites of my friends and family.”

Wynstra said her teas and shakes offer several health benefits.

“All of our shakes are a healthy, full meal. They are packed with vitamins and minerals,” Wynstra said. “We do offer gluten-free options. We have a full vegan line, as well. We are soy based for all of our shakes.”

In the future, Wynstra plans to add smoothie bowls and protein waffles to the menu.

High Point Nutrition is located in the former site of Torcaso’s Shoe Repair, which closed March 28 after about 40 years in business. Wynstra said it took about five weeks to renovate the building to prepare for the opening of High Point Nutrition.

“We had a very large renovation,” Wynstra said. “This was a shoe repair place prior, so we actually gutted and completely remodeled. So the bathroom is all new. Everything from the paint to the floors is new — all of it.”

Wynstra said she decided to open High Point Nutrition after managing a similar business in Burlington.

“I decided I wanted to branch out on my own,” Wynstra said. “I was a nurse and COVID really burnt me out, so I took a different career path.”

High Point Nutrition is the first business Wynstra has ever operated. She said she received some advice from her father, who operates a business in Milwaukee.

“It’s been a learning curb to say the least,” Wynstra said. “My dad is a business owner, so he’s given me some tips and tricks. I love it. It’s definitely different but fun.”

Wynstra said High Point Nutrition has received a positive response.

“It’s been great. We love being a part of this community,” Wynstra said. “We’ve met a lot of great people. We’re trying to participate in all the different events, as well. It’s been awesome.”

High Point Nutrition is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday and Tuesday; 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday.