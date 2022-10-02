New Lake Geneva business offers nutritious teas and shakes

A new business in Downtown Lake Geneva is offering up some tasty and nutritious drinks.
High Point Nutrition, 253 Center St., Suite 800, opened for business Sept. 1. The business offers tea, shakes and coffee with a selection of different flavors.
The teas are available in different sizes and may be ordered hot or cold. The advanced and ultimate sized teas are 24 ounces and the mega sized teas are 32 ounces.
“All of our teas boost energy, boost metabolism,” Chanin Wynstra, owner of High Point Nutrition, said. “Our mega and ultimate categories help with focus and clarity, as well. So they’re all 50 calories or less and have zero grams of sugar.”
High Point Nutrition features vanilla, chocolate and fruity shakes with different flavors.
Wynstra said the shakes are about 200 calories and have about 20 grams of protein.
People are also reading…
“So they can keep you full for two to three hours,” Wynstra said. “You can use them as a meal replacement or they make a good post workout shake, as well.”
Customers also may add extra protein, fat reducer and “new mom” booster shots to their drinks.
Wynstra said the more popular drinks, so far, include the cactus blossom mega teas and the “Rocky Mountain Road” chocolate shakes. She said she developed the ideas for the drinks by experimenting with different flavors.
“I played around,” Wynstra said. “Most of the menu is based off my personal favorites and a lot of them are favorites of my friends and family.”
Wynstra said her teas and shakes offer several health benefits.
“All of our shakes are a healthy, full meal. They are packed with vitamins and minerals,” Wynstra said. “We do offer gluten-free options. We have a full vegan line, as well. We are soy based for all of our shakes.”
In the future, Wynstra plans to add smoothie bowls and protein waffles to the menu.
High Point Nutrition is located in the former site of Torcaso’s Shoe Repair, which closed March 28 after about 40 years in business. Wynstra said it took about five weeks to renovate the building to prepare for the opening of High Point Nutrition.
“We had a very large renovation,” Wynstra said. “This was a shoe repair place prior, so we actually gutted and completely remodeled. So the bathroom is all new. Everything from the paint to the floors is new — all of it.”
Wynstra said she decided to open High Point Nutrition after managing a similar business in Burlington.
“I decided I wanted to branch out on my own,” Wynstra said. “I was a nurse and COVID really burnt me out, so I took a different career path.”
High Point Nutrition is the first business Wynstra has ever operated. She said she received some advice from her father, who operates a business in Milwaukee.
“It’s been a learning curb to say the least,” Wynstra said. “My dad is a business owner, so he’s given me some tips and tricks. I love it. It’s definitely different but fun.”
Wynstra said High Point Nutrition has received a positive response.
“It’s been great. We love being a part of this community,” Wynstra said. “We’ve met a lot of great people. We’re trying to participate in all the different events, as well. It’s been awesome.”
High Point Nutrition is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday and Tuesday; 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday.
Historical homes you can own in the Lake Geneva area
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $289,900
Beautiful Victorian boasts original charm. Large eat-in kit w/wall of windows flows onto private screened sitting porch. Formal Dining has original fireplace & stained-glass windows. LR has original brass light just steps inside your front foyer w/stunning staircase. Parlor w/ curved wall(5th bed), large laundry, & full bath rounds out main floor. 4 great sized bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Main bedroom is extra large & has a ''sitting area'' could be nice walk-in closet. Start your new tradition of 4th of July parade from your front yard. .5 Acre oasis just steps from the heart of the village w/shops, restaurants & park that's full of activities! Electric Trolley Museum next door runs scenic tours/dinner trains on weekends. Minutes to schools, freeway, library, parks, beach & shopping
4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $1,250,000
For the first time in over 25 years, this stunning Mission-style lake house in the coveted Oakwood Estates association is available! A rare opportunity to own a true gem; lovingly cared for by two generations of family. This Geneva Lake retreat features a sunny four-seasons porch, complete with furniture and a breakfast table looking over the water. The living/dining room warmly welcomes with incredible Douglas Fir floors, gas fireplace & sliding doors out to a wrap-around deck w/ views of the lake. 4th bedroom is a porch w/ 6 twin beds and no closet, great fun for the kids! Private backyard with fresh spring creek and picturesque bridge. Private HOA w/ 200' of frontage, pier, parks, fire-pit and more. Walk to Pier290, Bay restaurants, public beach & boat launch. 15 mins from Lake Geneva!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $289,900
This Charming 4 bed 2 bath Craftsman style home is a short walk to the Mchenry river walk, and all Green street has to offer. New plumbing, electrical, high efficiency furnace, central Ac , water heater, many new windows, flooring and too much too list has been updated while keeping the historic charm. Enjoy a morning coffee on the front porch or extra flex space . The rear of the garage has additional storage underneath. The kitchen has been refreshed and well appointed with new quartz counters, flooring, and GE stainless appliances.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $549,000
OLD WORLD CHARM & CHARACTER combined with modern updates and conveniences make this beautiful 5-acre hobby farm a dream come true! Step into this grand old lady to see all the gifts she has to offer: Lovely original woodwork with crown molding, original 5-panel doors and door knobs, 9 foot+ ceilings, and hardwood floors refinished this year. New appliances, large kitchen island, master with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet plus awesome views of the property. Fruit trees and bushes - apple, pear, blackberry, raspberries and more. Several outbuildings and lovely pastures and paddocks with new fencing. New barn roof Aug 2022. Newer house roof, vinyl windows, well tank, and septic. See agent for complete list of BRAND NEW amenities added this year. You won't want to miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $429,900
The moment you pull up, the covered front porch will pull you in as you envision yourself sipping your morning coffee. The interior of the home will welcome you as you move from room to room admiring the exposed beams, wood floors and all it's character. On the main level you'll find the kitchen, dining room, den, living room, full bath, and 1 bedroom. The upper level features the master bedroom with a true walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, & 2nd full bath. The new professionally installed brick paver patio wraps around the exterior of the home and leads to your private patio for entertaining which features a built-in gas fireplace. The landscaping with up-lighting really makes the home glow at dusk and lights up the walkways at night. The 3.5 car heated garage is an added bonus!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $594,900
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on nearly 1 acre. Home overlooks Conservancy along the Fox River. Nearly everything is new within the last two years. Stunning front porch, open concept kitchen, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting and center island for entertaining. Custom staircase. Large main suite features a walk-in closet, master bath, two vanities and a walk-in shower. Lower level features a large bedroom with plenty of closet space, a full bath and a bonus room. Large mudroom with built-in cabinets. 3 car garage has vaulted ceilings. 50-foot outbuilding with 15.5-foot ceilings and an attached 1 car rear garage. The easement to the building would make it convenient to run your business from home. One year home warranty up $550 is included. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Eagle - $489,900
Nicely updated home with newer addition. Large mud room with tons of cabinet space leads to the large kitchen. First floor laundry room, separate dining room and large great room. First floor bedroom, plus 3 upstairs. Second floor balcony overlooking the private lot. Full walk out finished basement with large entertaining area, full bath and large room to be finished, plus stairs from garage to basement. 36x36 pole barn in back with fenced area for animals. Yard is partially wooded with paths cut through the woods. Home has many updates including new windows, new furnace, water heater, and newer pole barn.
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $229,900
LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Includes: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a Private Boat Slip, shared Beach Area, and a Pier. Beds, furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in the sale (taxes for this parcel were $174 in 2021) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. CASH BUYERS - Probably won't pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $275,000
Oldworld Charm comes to mind when viewing this newly offered home. After over 20 years of prideful ownership, come see what this attractive home in this great neighborhood has to offer. Just walking distance from everything downtown Waterford, this home boasts intricate woodwork, along with a sizeable family room and formal dining room large enough for most any gathering. Additionally, a main level bedroom and partially finished loft above the garage allow for extra space. Open kitchen leads to breezeway and rear deck through patio door. Upstairs offers 3 beautifully painted bedrooms and a nicely done full bath plus spacious walkthrough wardrobe. A well kept and nicely landscaped yard rounds out this amazing home and lot. So much charm nestled just a block from downtown. Contact us today.
6 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $455,000
Here is your opportunity to own a piece of Woodstock History! Built in 1858, the David Robinson house is just blocks off the Historical Woodstock Square. So much beautiful woodwork, built-ins & detail in this home. Inside this historic home you will find a blend of yesteryear and today's modern conveniences. Original trim and crown moldings, hardwood floors, solid interior doors, and more! The original section is a traditional 2 story that hosts a parlor, formal living room and den. The kitchen has been updated to include an island, quartz countertops with a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. There is a peek-a-boo pass through that opens to the formal dining room. Living room boost 9' foot ceiling for a dramatic effect. Sunroom located off the dining room makes for a great area to enjoy your morning coffee. A vaulted ceiling in the great room is equipped with table space, wood burning fireplace and a wet bar. 5 bedrooms, laundry room and huge game room all on the 2nd floor. Head outside to the luscious grounds situated on a little over an acre with a brick paver patio, screened gazebo and tons of perennials. An exterior door allows you to access the grounds from the basement as well. The barn houses room for 3 cars, a workshop area, chicken coop and a 2nd floor that can be turned into a great work or hobby space. Walking distance to schools, restaurants, and the Woodstock Square. The possibilities are endless with over 6000 square feet to work with.You simply must see it for yourself to appreciate all that it offers!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $925,000
Rare Lake Geneva Property Offers A Beautiful 1+ Acre Lot While Being Just Blocks From The Lake & Downtown! Spacious & Charming Main Home + Guest Home ~ Perfect Home Office, In-Law Suite, Etc. Both Homes Have Been Renovated To Combine Original Features w/Great Layout + Many Modern Features. Foyer + Reading Area. Living Room w/Many Windows Overlooking The Amazing Yard & Mature Trees. Formal Dining Room. Large Family Room w/Fireplace Walks Out To Sizeable Deck. Kitchen w/New Refrigerator, Double Oven, Island, Farm House Sink & More. Convenient Mud Room + Half Bath. Upper Level Features 9' Ceilings & Laundry Room. Master Suite w/Crown Molding + Master Bath w/Double Vanity & Tiled Steam Shower. Guest House Includes Full Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Full Bath & Laundry. Outbuilding For Storage
7 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $1,220,000
7 BEDROOM/7 BATH vacation property in a beautiful 1920's Federal style house just one block from Lake Geneva and 3 blocks from downtown. Located on a corner lot with plenty of parking in the back (up to 8 cars). Home is being sold furnished. There is also a separate ''Barracks'' bunk room with a full bath. The main house will sleep up to 15 and the ''Barracks will sleep up to 8 in twins. Enjoy your morning coffee on the 4 season sun porch that wraps around the front of the house or in the fenced yard with a screened-in gazebo.Great rental income revenue.All furnishings and furniture included in sale.
7 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $485,000
Recently appraised at $500,000.Country living at it's best! You will love the serenity of this impeccably maintained property that sits upon a sprawling 10 acres. The primary home has 4 bdms & 1 1/2 baths with one of the bdms on the main level. The dining room with patio door leads out to the deck overlooking breathtaking views. The attached guest house/duplex has 3 more bdms & 1 1/2 baths with a large living room& eat in kitchen. You can keep the homes separate or may convert into one large home. All of the windows &siding have been replaced. The home & both garages have maintenance free steel roofing. Large area of invisible pet fencing. On the property there are 2 garages& a 50x48 shop with concrete radiant floor heating,running H2o,paint booth,floor drains &separate compressor room.