Meating a need: Area meat and poultry processor receives supply chain resiliency grant funding

Looking to bolster the resiliency of the important food supply chain in the post-COVID era of lingering supply chain disruptions, several area meat and poultry processors were among 91 statewide to receive a combined $10 million in Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program awards.

The sole Walworth County recipient of Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Program grant funding is Wilson Farm Meats, 406 S. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn, a local butcher and meat market and custom meat processor for locally raised pork, beef and veal.

The announcement was made Oct. 12 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski and Gov. Tony Evers.

In May, Evers announced the creation of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program in May 2022 to continue to support the growth of Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, Wisconsin meat processors will receive funding for grant projects of up to $150,000. Grants are awarded through a competitive selection process and selected processors must provide a match of 100% of the grant amount.

“The demand and interest from meat processors to build and grow their operations is high,” said Romanski. “Through these grants created by Gov. Evers, we are providing critical funding to meat processors to help them thrive in our state and continue producing meat products for local consumers and beyond.”

DATCP received 99 grant applications requesting more than $11.1 million in funding. The 91 selected recipients represent 48 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Projects have been selected to receive grants, pending contract finalization.

Area processors ‘excited’

Justin Corman, 4-year general manager of Wilson Farm Meats, said the 50-50 matching grant award encompassed a “pretty good investment” totaling $300,000 inclusive of $150,000 in Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program funding and a $150,000 “dollar-for-dollar” match from Wilson Farm Meats.

“It’s pretty exciting to get it,” Corman said. “We’re using to buy a few key pieces of key equipment that are gonna allow us to expand production, which we’re hoping is gonna turn into more custom processing appointments as well as more distribution and stuff of our product.

Corman said its hoped that expanded production capabilities at Wilson Farm Meats’ Elkhorn facility, 406 S. Wisconsin St., will spur the hiring of an additional five to 10 employees by the end of 2023.

Also among the grant recipients is Harry Hansen Meat Service, 10407 County Highway K in Franksville, a family owned-and-operated butcher shop and custom meat processor. Founded in 1955 by namesake Harry Hansen, the firm is one of the last remaining custom livestock processing facilities in southeastern Wisconsin, owned by the Rick and Julie Kastenson family since 2009.

Daughter Kallie Coates, who wrote for the grant, said her family is “very excited” about the award and its potential impact on improving and growing the business.

“We are using the grant to make our facility more efficient,” she said. “We’re really looking at improving things on the efficiency side. A lot of the things in our facility are older. We’re trying to improve our facility. Our goal, ultimately, is to increase production.”

The grant award will be used for new packing equipment, as well as meat-cutting saw upgrades to improve employee safety, cutting speed and cleaning efficiency. With an eye to future hopes for increased production, the grant will also allow for the purchase of more carts and freezer baskets.

“The grant is really appreciated and a really big deal,” Coates said. “We are one of the last [meat processing] facilities in southeastern Wisconsin. The next closest to us would be Wilson’s in Walworth [County]. There’s no one in Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, Kenosha County that does custom meat processing. Looking at that, we’re really happy to serve our customers and our farmers. We also know, realistically, that our output is not nearly as high as what those farmers are hoping. We do the best we can and we try our best, but obviously any little bit helps, so we’re hoping it does help.”

Also among the announced grant recipients was Lumpia City in Waterford, a food manufacturer of lumpia (pronounced LOOM-pee-uh), a Filipino appetizer comparable to an egg roll.

Lumpia City produces unique fusion-style frozen lumpia in a variety of flavors including sriracha pork, chicken enchilada, Korean beef, meatball, five-cheese mac, reuben, breakfast and its Italian beef “Fuhgeddaboudit” lumpia.

In addition to selling through several southeastern Wisconsin retailers like Ray’s Wine & Spirits, Layton Fruit Market and Metcalfe’s Market in Milwaukee, Lumpia City ships online orders to select Midwestern states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa, with nationwide shipping planned.

Earlier grants

In addition to the $10 million Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program, earlier this year Evers announced up to $5 million for and created the Meat Talent Development Program to help attract students to meat careers, provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs, support program development, and connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.

The program continues to release new projects that support Wisconsin’s meat industry workforce, including creating a new meat industry curriculum for high school students, providing tuition reimbursement for hazard analysis critical control point trainings, and the development of a “Meat Your Future Career” meat pathways website.

Additionally, Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget included $200,000 in each year of the biennium for Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants to enable meat processors to invest in their facilities and install equipment to expand their production and gain efficiencies. In the first year of these grants, DATCP received 100 applications requesting more than $4.4 million in funding.

The first recipients of these grants were announced on May 5, including Sorg Farm Packing, Inc. in Darien, which received a $25,000 grant for the reconstruction of an existing carcass cooler and freezer and an expansion of its processing and cutting room.

Sorg Farm Packing, N4290 U.S. Highway 14 in Darien, is a second- and third-generation old-fashioned butcher shop that butchers and processes their own meats, in addition to providing custom processing services for beef, pork and lamb.