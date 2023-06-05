A local 98-year-old veteran recently shared his life story in an audiobook.

Lee Hayles of Elkhorn recently published and narrated his own audiobook, "The Southern Country Boy."

The book is available for purchase on www.audible.com and www.amazon.com.

Hayles published "The Southern Country Boy" to serve as a memoir for his friends and family members.

In the book, Hayles talks about his experiences growing up in the south during the Great Depression, serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, joining the Civilian Conservation Corps, moving to the Midwest and establishing his own printing business.

"I narrate everything that's in the book," Hayles said. "I narrate the whole thing all the way through."

Sal Dimiceli Sr., Hayles' son-in-law, said Hayles goes into great detail about his experiences in the Navy during World War II.

"He goes through this whole thing about everything he did in World War II and what he did on the planes," Dimiceli said. "He talks about how he was educated in the Navy and how he went to Hawaii after the Pearl Harbor bombing."

Dimiceli said Hayles talks about his childhood, the different things he experienced in his life and how he became interested in the printing industry.

"The rest of the book is his whole history from when he grew up, and he takes you through the decades of different things he experienced, how he grew up on a farm in Mississippi and the different things they did to survive," Dimiceli said. "He goes through his education and how he went from learning the printing business, working for other people and owning a 30,000 square-foot printing plant."

"The Southern Country Boy" was published in October 2022. Hayles said it took about four months to publish the book, and his grandson, Sean Dimiceli helped him edit it.

"My grandson wanted to get it published, and it took numerous times where they would have to do this or they would have to do that," Hayles said. "I think it was close to four and a half months before it actually got published."

Dimiceli said his son spent several weeks removing the pauses from the audiobook as part of the editing process.

"They rejected the book for publishing, because it had all these pauses in it. When you go to Audible, it has to be very fluent with no pauses," Dimiceli said. "My son had to go through and remove all the pauses, and it took him weeks and weeks. Now, it's like night and day. The book really flows. It keeps your interest."

Hayles said he appreciates the work his grandson put into helping him produce the book.

"My grandson worked hard, because he had to take all the pauses out and all that kind of stuff," he said.

Hayles said he enjoyed producing the book even though it was a lot of work. He said he enjoyed having the opportunity to work with Audible and Amazon.

"It's hard to get everything going. You have to learn how to do it," Hayles said. "They're very patient. It worked very nicely."

Dimiceli said he is proud that his father-in-law was able to publish a book at 98 years of age. He said the book has received a positive response from readers.

"Everybody was very ecstatic, just shocked. Getting his book published, it was just like 'Wow,' and being accepted by Amazon and Audible it was just like 'Wow,'" Dimiceli said. "He's had inquiries from all over the country from different people and comments about how they enjoyed the book."

Hayles will turn 99 years old on July 17.

"I hope to make it to 100," Hayles said.