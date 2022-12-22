 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva Public Library to close early on Thursday because of weather

The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., will be closing at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 because of expected weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us or call 262-249-5299.

