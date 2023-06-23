Parking rates for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day will remain the same in the City of Lake Geneva, at least for this year.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council rejected a proposal, June 12, to increase parking rates from $2 an hour to $4 an hour during the three summer holidays by a 5-3 vote.

Council members Linda Frame, Shari Straube, Cindy Yager, Peg Esposito and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voted against the proposed parking rate increase, while aldermen Ken Howell, Joan Yunker and Tim Dunn voted in favor.

Members of the parking ad hoc committee recommended the rate increase, May 31, after hearing a report from Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder regarding parking revenue estimates for Memorial Day weekend.

The parking ad hoc committee members proposed increasing the parking rate to $4 an hour for Memorial Day, Fourth of July an Labor Day, because those are the summer holidays when Lake Geneva receives the most visitors.

Elder said the city’s parking revenue was about $136,949 for this year’s Memorial Day weekend compared to about $89,087 during last year’s Memorial Day weekend.

Lake Geneva’s parking revenue was about $13,000 Friday, May 26, compared to about $6,000 on the Friday for Memorial Day weekend 2022. Parking revenue was about $38,000 Saturday, May 27, and about $17,000 on the Saturday of last year’s Memorial Day weekend.

The city’s parking revenue was about $48,442 Sunday, May 28, compared to about $28,348 on Sunday for the 2022 Memorial Day weekend.

Parking revenue was about $37,000 for both Memorial Days.

Elder attributes the parking revenue increase for Friday, Saturday and Sunday to the city increasing the parking rate from $2 an hour to $4 an hour during the weekends. However, he feels the parking revenue would have been even more that weekend if the parking rate was $4 an hour for Memorial Day.

Lake Geneva’s parking rate is $2 an hour Monday through Thursday.

During the June 12 city council meeting, Elder said Lake Geneva’s parking revenue could have been doubled during Memorial Day if the parking rate was $4 an hour that day.

“If we would have doubled that rate on that Monday, we probably would have doubled our revenue on that Monday,” Elder said. “That would have been about another $36,000 or $37,000.”

Several of the council members said they were not in favor of increasing the summer holiday parking rates at this time because Memorial Day has already passed and Fourth of July is a few weeks away, and increasing the rates now may cause confusing among residents and visitors.

“We’re kind of sneaking up on this when people have been told that the fee was going to be $2 an hour during the week, and it wasn’t clarified for holidays,” Esposito said. “If we’re going to do it, maybe we look at it for Labor Day but Fourth of July is too soon.”

Frame said she agrees that now may not be enough time to inform residents and business owners about the rate increase, and maybe the issue could be considered for next year.

“Why don’t we finish out this year then they will have advanced notice, and we’re not springing it on the proprietors of these businesses and the hotels and the restaurants,” Frame said.

Straube said she understands that increasing the parking rate for the holidays would provide more revenue for the city but feels it would cause confusion, especially when people have been told that parking is going to be $2 an hour during those days.

“I have a hard time with it being done so quickly with Fourth of July coming soon,” Straube said. “It does make me a little uneasy because I think when we say something we have to stand by our word.”

Yager said she is not in favor of the proposal since the only reason that has been given for increasing the rate is for more revenue.

“I haven’t heard that we need more money. I haven’t heard that we’re in trouble,” Yager said. “It’s just that, ‘Oh geez, we can make more money on this,’ and to me that’s not a rational explanation for raising fees on our visitors and citizens.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said the parking rate would be posted on the ParkMobile app and the city’s parking kiosks, so it should not cause confusion among residents and visitors.

“I think as far as advanced notice or confusion, I don’t think that’s even an issue,” Klein said. “Because when you pay on the app or pay at the kiosk, it tells you how much the parking is.”

Klein said the city is in need of additional revenue because parking fines recently were reduced from $50 to $30 and there are several projects that are going to be worked on during the next few years that could affect the city’s budget.

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plan to conduct a street renovation project along Highway 50/Main Street within the next several years.

“We got some really big projects coming down the road in a couple of years here that are going to greatly impact our revenue coming into the city,” Klein said. “We need to be thinking ahead, planning ahead, saving for a rainy day and accumulating as much funding as we can because down the road we can’t get to 2026 or 2027 and say, ‘Oh gosh, we don’t have any money now to run our city services.”

Howell made a motion to approve the $4 an hour parking rate for Labor Day and consider adding that parking rate to Memorial Day and Fourth of July next year.

After some discussion, Howell’s motion failed by a 5-4 vote. The vote initially ended in a 4-4 tie vote among the aldermen and then Klein casted the tie-breaking “no” vote.

During the meeting Tammie Carstensen, general manager of the Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva hotel, said a future guest recently contacted her and asked her what the parking rate is going to be for Fourth of July.

Carstensen said after contacting city staff to confirm the rate she told the guest that the parking rate is going to be $2 an hour for Fourth of July. She said the city should maintain the $2 an hour rate for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day for this year.

“My concern is that I gave this information to my guest and how many other people planned their vacation or day trip based on this information,” Carstensen said. “You already probably published that the rate is going to be $2 during the week. I’m just asking you to hold off on this additional holiday increase. Put it in next year’s budget. We cannot keep changing our minds midstream. I’m just asking for it to stay the same.”

Fred Gahl, parking ad hoc committee member, said increasing the summer holiday parking rate to $4 an hour could generate about an additional $100,000 in revenue for the city. However, he asked that the city not consider increasing the rate until after Fourth of July.

“But $1000,000 is a lot of money to the citizens of Lake Geneva, and we think it’s important that the city council is aware of this,” Gahl said. “It’s our job as an ad hoc committee to do the homework for the city council and suggest solutions to these issues as we find them.”