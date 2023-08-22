Taking time off from blazing a trail for women in journalism, Kate Gardiner returned home this summer to tie the knot.
Gardiner, who runs the communications firm Grey Horse, married Dr. Michael Grinn June 24 at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
The Lake Geneva area is home away from home for the couple, which typically spends their time between here, New York City and Miami.
Grinn, of Staten Island, New York, is a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist — someone who administers medicines that are used during heart surgery.
Regional News readers may remember seeing Gardiner's byline when she was an intern for the newspaper. Today, she helms a company that has covered everything from the 2018 Java Sea plane crash that killed 189 people to the allegations made against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. Grey Horse represented women who accused Ailes of sexual harassment.
“I’m happy about my work in journalism and media, and these days, I’m lucky enough to be able to give voice to the creatives behind work I admire,” Gardiner said. “We support feminist causes all over the world and fight for the rights of queer people, women, minorities and underrepresented individuals whenever we can. I’m also excited to help women who find themselves in tough, public-facing situations get past their legal battles to make the changes they need to see in the world. We’ve helped more than 250 clients in the past 10 years, many of whom found themselves the unwitting face of movie-worthy legal dramas.”
The Gardiner-Grinn wedding drew over 350 guests from around the world. Dinners for the wedding were at Baker House and the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. One rehearsal dinner was on a Gage Marine boat on Geneva Lake.
Gardiner said there were a lot of firsts with the wedding, including the dinners at Geneva Inn and Baker House.
“For many of my relatives, our rehearsal dinner was their first trip on a Gage boat, the Dutchess, which is incredible given that most of us — even my grandmother in her 90s — have been coming here for our entire lives," she said.
The wedding included a fireworks display by Wolverine Fireworks, of Palmyra; and a landscaping/renovation project at the Gardiner family home which involved Woodhill Farms Nursery, of the town of Linn; and Breezy Hill Nursery, which has locations throughout Wisconsin.
“We were thrilled that our local vendors were able to cater to almost everything we needed,” Gardiner said. “I spent most of the past year working on the wedding and securing the 150-plus hotel rooms we ended up needing for friends and family, and my parents spent most of the year renovating our barn into a whole new art gallery/ballroom type space with an outdoor deck."
Gardiner's family has strong ties to the Lake Geneva area.
Her mother, Margaret Lass-Gardiner, is an artist and competitive shepherd with a 33-acre sheep farm in the town of Linn that hosts the annual Nippersink or Swim sheepdog trials for the U.S. Border Collie Handlers Association Championship. The trials are twice a year.
Tom Gardiner, Kate's father, is an attorney with Gardiner Koch Weisberg & Wrona, a law firm based in Lake Geneva. Tom also hosted the Tom Gardiner Basketball Invitational at the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, which happened around the same time as the wedding.
Kate said it was a lot of fun seeing many of her friends from all over the country play in the invitational, even those who haven't played basketball in a long time.
“Dad’s been playing with some of these guys since he was in middle school and I loved seeing what everyone got up to at the game," she said.
While Kate actually graduated from a high school in the south suburbs of Chicago, she spent most of her childhood in the Lake Geneva area. Her parents and brother are Badger High School graduates. In fact, Tom and Margaret met in the hallways of Badger.
“We were summer people before that," said Kate. "My great-grandmother bought the family house in the 1940s for herself and her 10 kids to use in the summers and it’s been in the family ever since."
As a Regional News intern, Kate covered land development and lake health issues. Later, she would write about the development and environmental degradation of Hawaii and other places around the world.
Kate has made an impact in the field at home and abroad.
In 2016, she was profiled in Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 list.
"Forbes 30 under 30 was a really cool experience in the sense that it led to visits to the Obama White House and a wide range of adventures," Kate said. "I tell clients it’s the equivalent of a Miss America year, where you’re invited to all sorts of events and experiences. It also led to the founding of my first company."
Currently, she serves as an advisor in the Built by Girls Wave Program, which offers one-on-one career guidance to young women and non-binary students as well as mentors journalists.
Kate also serves on the advisory board of the Armah Institute of Emotional Justice; is a fellow on the National Committee for U.S.–China relations; a NextJ fellow with the Radio Television and News Directors’ Association; an advisor to Innovation Social; and a member of the Interactive Emmys Committee.
She has moderated panels and won numerous awards, one of which is close to her heart.
"My most meaningful recent award was a Second Best Columnist in Wisconsin Award from the Wisconsin Press Association for the columns I wrote in the Lake Geneva Regional News during COVID,” Gardiner said. “I loved getting back into the swing of things and I hope to get to do more writing in the next few years as my company matures.”
Grey Horse is a full-service communications firm with a feminist staff based in New York City that focuses on brand management, social media and crisis communications.
Despite the high-profile stories the firm has handled, Kate is most proud of getting her company through the COVID pandemic with her staff intact, something she considered her biggest test as a leader.
“My staff were stressed in ways they didn’t even know how to explain and our clients were all having incredibly diverse challenges to their business and personal lives," Kate said. "It was a time for self-discovery and reflection as much as it was a time to figure out a path forward."
It was at the start of the COVID pandemic when she met Grinn. "We really helped each other get through it all, but I also drove back and forth between New York and Wisconsin more than 25 times, supporting my team and my clients through some of the most difficult moments in their lives," said Kate.
Sponsors for the Gardiner-Grinn wedding also include Clear Water Outdoors, Lake Geneva Country Meats, Jasmine Spa, Blue Peak Tents, Chef Scotty Wagner.
Kate said Wagner and Wendigo Catering served lamb from the family farm, which was met with rave reviews.
Guests loved the cake from Lorelei Bittner's Bakery.
"The only complaint we had there was that we ran out of dessert too quickly," Kate said.
Why have her wedding in Lake Geneva? For Kate, it was never really a question.
“When I was younger, we would go to weddings at the Lake Geneva Country Club, we’d have weddings in our backyard, we hosted weddings at our farm and we’d have people have weddings on the boat, so it always just seemed like an obvious choice,” she said.
Her wedding planner was Yaya Mazurkevich Nuñeź. Tattoo artist was Dexter Domini, and photographer was Ilana Bar-av.
