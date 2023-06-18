A Lake Geneva resident is participating in a 2,700-mile bicycle ride to raise money for a local organization.

Christopher Schmidt is participating in the 2023 Tour Divide bicycle ride, which runs from Banff, Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Schmidt traveled to Canada, June 7, to participate in the bicycle ride, which began June 9. He expects to complete the ride in about 17 days.

Schmidt, 48, is participating in the ride along with his friend Ezra Ward-Packard of California to help raise money for the Open Arms Free Clinic— Walworth County in Elkhorn.

Their goal is raise $1 each for every mile they ride along the Great Divide Mountain Bike Trail. As of last week, they raised about $2,730.

Schmidt said he is raising money for the Open Arms Free Clinic in honor of his mother who suffered from Type 1 diabetes. Ward-Packard has been battling Type 1 diabetes for most of his life.

Open Arms Free Clinic provides free medical services to low-income residents and residents without medical insurance.

“It’s personal for me with my mother who suffered for many years with Type 1 diabetes and passed away when she was about my age,” Schmidt said. “I really wanted to do something in her honor and raise money for people with diabetes that have difficulty with healthcare expenses, people without health insurance or who have very little means to go to the doctor. That’s where the Open Arms Free Clinic comes in.”

Schmidt realizes that completing the bicycle ride and raising money for the Open Arms Free Clinic will be a tough road, as the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route has several difficult riding areas.

“There’s a lot of physical stamina beyond just peddling. There’s some areas where you have to hike your bike,” Schmidt said. “On the first day, a hundred miles into the race, there’s a section called Koko Claims and it’s a four-mile ascent down a rocky wash that’s 40% gradient. You’re pushing your bike for the majority of it. It’s unbelievable. That’s really hard on your Achilles when you’re pushing your bike that may weigh 60 pounds.”

Schmidt said in order to maintain racing status participants must travel at least 95 miles a day. He said participants are not allowed to receive any outside help and must only use public places such as hotels, convenience stores, camping sites, restaurants and gas stations throughout the course of the ride.

“So it’s meant to be self-supported, really a race against yourself in a lot of ways as opposed to every hundred miles someone having food or water for you,” Schmidt said. “You have to negotiate all of those pieces of the puzzle. It really becomes you versus the course.”

Schmidt said some of the items he brings for the ride include sleeping kit, tarp, bicycling gear, mountain bike shoes, tarp, bicycle repair tools and GPS system.

Participants are able to track each other’s progress by visiting www.trackleaders.com/tourdivide23.

“You can see where other riders are at a time, which can sometimes play into people’s tactics,” Schmidt said. “If you see two people are just ahead of you, you might not quit for the night. There’s been quite a following on the Facebook pages over the years for these routes during these races. So there’s quite a bit of people who are ‘dot watchers’ and they watch our dots on the computer and are hedging bets on how people are doing.”

Schmidt said there are no set prizes for completing the ride.

“It’s really meant to be a personal challenge for those who want to do it,” Schmidt said. “If you want to win a medal, go do a 5K on the weekend. It’s not what you get in the end. It’s what you become going through It.”

This if the second year that Schmidt and Ward-Packard have participated in the Tour Divide bike ride. They both had to drop out early last year because Schmidt was diagnosed with the coronavirus and Ward-Packard developed a tooth abscess.

“So 1,700 miles in and I had to quit,” Schmidt said. “That was a hard pill to swallow, but we’re both resilient and we wanted to do this again. I wanted to do it next year, but the stars kind of aligned to do it this year.”

Preparing for the rideSchmidt prepared for the ride by biking on local trails, working out at the gym and pushing his bicycle up the slopes of Alpine Valley.

“I’ve gone five times up each slope just to condition myself for pushing my bike,” he said.

Schmidt said he also prepared himself mentally by meditating, reading books and studying the course of the ride.

“You have to prepare for the route and study the maps and study the Google maps for where the convenience stores are, what their hours are and have a plan,” Schmidt said. “The first day you can kind of map out, but beyond that it depends on weather, it depends on how your feeling and how far you’re going to get.”

Schmidt said participating in the ride can be exhausting and enjoyable at the same time.

“It’s very exciting then it turns into pure exhaustion and a mental battle and a matter of will. The easy thing to do is slow down or call it quits,” Schmidt said. “But when else in our lives do we have an opportunity to unplug from everything? Our responsibility is to our bike, eat food, look around you and enjoy this amazing this Continental Divide from a bicycle.”

Interest in bicyclingSchmidt has been interested in bicycling since his youth. He enjoys biking on local trails and has participated in several other bicycle races.

“Lance Armstrong kind of always inspired me to ride a bike when I was a teenager,” Schmidt said. “I never raced or anything until my son started racing mountain bikes, then I have been consistently riding probably 5,000 miles to 8,000 miles a year ever since.”

Schmidt currently works as an anesthesiologist at Mercyhealth Hospital-Walworth County. A position he has held since 2011.

“Thankfully, my anesthesiology partners are willing to pick up my slack when I’m gone for three and a half weeks,” Schmidt said. “That’s no small task. When I get back, then I will cover for their vacations.”

To donate money toward Schmidt and Ward-Packard’s bicycle ride and the Open Arms Free Clinic, visit www.open-arms-free-clinic-inc.networkforgood.com.

