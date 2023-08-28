Members of the Lake Geneva Lions Club recently donated $5,000 to the Geneva Lake Museum to help support a renovation project to the museum building.

The museum board plans to use the funds to install a wheelchair elevator in the building. The Geneva Lake Museum building is located in the former Wisconsin Power and Light Waterworks Department facility.

The building is “grandfathered in” and is not required to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

However, museum officials want to bring the building up to standards to help make it more accessible to patrons.

The Geneva Lake Museum was moved into the building in 2004.