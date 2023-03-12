Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District have decided to hold off on purchasing a trolley until city officials have a better idea of how they are going to handle Lake Geneva’s parking issues.

Lake Geneva Business Improvement District officials have budgeted about $75,000 to purchase a trolley this year.

Members of the Business Improvement District Board unanimously approved the trolley purchase, Dec. 27, 2022, as part their 2022 budget.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District have presented plans to purchase a trolley to transport people to and from proposed additional paid parking area to locations throughout the city.

The Business Improvement District has proposed establishing additional paid parking areas at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, city-owned property on Edwards Boulevard near Servpro Restoration Services and behind Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., to provide additional revenue for Lake Geneva as an alternative to increasing parking rates.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, announced during the March 1 Business Improvement District Board meeting that they are going to hold off purchasing the trolley until city officials have a better idea of how they are going to handle Lake Geneva's parking issues and whether they want to establish a trolley program.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 27, to establish a parking ad hoc committee to help develop solutions to the city’s parking situation and develop additional sources of revenue for the city besides increasing parking rates and parking fines.

A previous parking committee was established late last year to help develop solutions to the city’s parking issues, and Condos, who was a member of that committee, said one of the ideas he proposed was the trolley program.

"We had stops picked out in the Downtown for the trolleys to let people off. Even Gage Marine was telling us they also would be interested in buying a trolley," Condos said. "We had this whole thing pretty much worked out, and I brought it to the parking committee that Bruce (Bennett, co-owner of Cornerstone Shop & Gallery) and I were members of and everyone seemed to like it, and it ended there."

Laura Thompson, member of the Business Improvement District Board, said she also feels the Business Improvement District should not purchase a trolley until city officials have a better idea of they are going to handle Lake Geneva’s parking issues.

"I believe the trolley should be held off until some solutions are proposed," Thompson said.

Condos said even if the Business Improvement District does purchase a trolley, the city would still have to hire staff to operate the vehicle and determine locations for where it would travel.

"Where is it going to go? Who is going to operate it? Those are the decisions the city has to make," Condos said. "We’re offering it to the city, but we don’t have the authority. We can’t hire drivers. We can’t offer them insurance, workmen’s comp—none of that. That’s the city’s responsibility because they are operated on city streets just not in the BID."

Alethea Salgado, member of the Business Improvement District Board, said the city would also have to hire staff to maintain the trolley.

"That’s a whole transit situation," Salgado said. "That’s a big piece that may take far more longer than a couple of months."

Lake Geneva aldermen approved a parking rate last November that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a $1.8 million deficit.

The city’s parking rate previously was $2 an hour daily. The city’s paid parking period runs from Feb.1 through Nov. 14.

Several Downtown business owners have expressed concern that $4 an hour weekend parking rate will discourage tourists from visiting Lake Geneva.

City aldermen also approved to increase parking fines from $20 to $50 to help offset the deficit.