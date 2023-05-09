A study is set to be conducted for a proposed parking lot at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, April 24, to have representatives from Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers of Burlington conduct an engineering study on whether a parking lot could be established on the east end of the library.

The study, which is expected to cost about $5,000, was approved by a 5-3 vote with alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Peg Esposito and Linda Frame voting "no."

Members of the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee recommended the study, April 18, by a 3-1 vote with Fesenmaier voting "no."

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Public Library first presented plans for the proposed parking lot during the Feb. 27 public works committee meeting.

The parking lot would include about 15 spaces and would be constructed on the east end of the library along Cook Street, if approved.

Several parking spaces along Cook Street would have to be removed to help provide access into the driveway of the parking lot. The Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 canteen building would have to be moved to another area of Library Park if the parking lot is constructed.

Emily Kornak, director of the Lake Geneva Public Library, has said patrons have requested that additional parking be available at the library for several years.

The parking lot would be available to patrons during the library's operating hours and to the general public as a city parking lot during non-operating hours.

Naomi Rauch, project engineer for Kapur & Associates, said, during the finance committee meeting, that the engineering study will look at the different aspects for constructing the proposed parking lot.

"This will include a conceptional layout looking at utilities, relocation, parking lot layout, pedestrian access and coordinating with city departments," Rauch said. "The study will look at the relocation of the American Legion structure, what is going to happen with the parking kiosk, stormwater management requirements and engineering and construction cost estimates."

The city council members are not set to vote on the proposed parking lot until they review the results of the engineering study.