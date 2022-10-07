Konopski files write-in campaign for Walworth County Sheriff, after losing primary

While there will be only one name on the November ballot for Walworth County Sheriff, the race is not over yet.

Craig Konopski, who lost by 206 votes to Dave Gerber in the August primary, has filed as a write-in candidate for the November election.

Konopski filed his paperwork with the county clerk’s office Sept. 26 to become an official write-in candidate.

That means if Konopski has enough write-in votes he could win.

The August sheriff primary was close, but in the end, Gerber ended with 8,149 votes to Konopski’s 7,943 votes, winning the partisan primary. Because there was no Democrat running, that August win meant Gerber would end up on the November ballot without any opponent listed.

Both Gerber and Konopski are long-time members of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, with Gerber serving as the undersheriff with Kurt Picknell, who is retiring in January.

Konopski said he decided to register as a write-in candidate because fellow deputies in the Sheriff’s Office and supporters in the community asked him to.

“I think I have a shot at it. I wouldn’t have done it otherwise,” Konopski said.

"There is a lot of internal issues at the sheriff’s office that need to be corrected," Konopski said. For instance, morale within the department is at an all-time low and the county is not getting applications for deputy sheriffs.

In an emailed statement, Gerber said, "I would like to thank all those who supported me and voted in the primary election back in August, which led to a successful outcome. Walworth County is blessed to have a great Sheriff’s Office with over 200 dedicated employees who work hard every day providing the best service to its citizens. I am proud to be a member of this accredited agency for the past 25 years and look forward to serving as your next sheriff. My main goal continues to be ensuring we continue to have a safe environment to live, work, and enjoy. Despite being the only name on the Ballot Nov. 8, I ask you please vote for me as your next sheriff."