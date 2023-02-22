A new chapter in the history of the Bloomfield Police Department began Feb. 13 as Sgt. Wilbert Kennedy, a 24-plus year department veteran, was sworn in as Bloomfield’s new police chief.

Kennedy, 56, joined the Bloomfield Police Department in December 1997, serving as a patrol officer for five years before being promoted to second-in-command as patrol sergeant in April 2002. He replaces former 2001-2022 police chief Lloyd Cole, who joined the department in 1996, retiring July 1, 2022. Kennedy oversaw administration of the Bloomfield Police Department as interim police chief while the search was on a new police chief.

The Bloomfield Police Department (bloomfieldpolicedept.com), headquartered at the joint town-village Bloomfield Municipal Center, N1100 Town Hall Rd., Pell Lake, has eight full-time employees, including the chief, and encompasses a 33-square-mile, 6,800-resident service area encompassing both the Town and Village of Bloomfield, including more than 84 miles of roads.

While Kennedy is not the first Black law enforcement officer to serve in Walworth County, including Greg Phillips, who worked for the Bloomfield Police Department in the 1990s before leaving to continue his career with the Wisconsin Department of Justice in the agency’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Kennedy is believed to be the first to reach the rank of police chief in Walworth County.

Appointed to the position on Jan. 1, Kennedy officially took office as police chief with the Feb. 13 swearing-in ceremony, with a large contingent of law enforcement officers in attendance — Bloomfield Police Department Officers Matthew Boney, Kyle Tripp, Nick Neumann, Alex Heddle, Paul Matouski and Craig Rasmussen; Genoa City Officer Kim Goldsworthy; and Genoa City Police Chief Joseph Balog.

Bloomfield Village President Dan Aronson thanked all the law enforcement personnel in attendance “for keeping our community safe,” noting “we appreciate it.”

Aronson praised the appointment, feting Kennedy for his personal and professional achievements and “community-minded and orientated” nature.

“I think it’s a decision that was well made,” Aronson said. “He’s come up through the ranks. I remember back when he started a long time ago. I’m glad to see it. I’m glad that he got the job. There’s nothing wrong with promoting within. I’m a firm believer it can be done. There’s no sense breaking up harmony.”

Added Village Trustee Susan Bernstein, “He’s so respected. It’s a sweet opportunity.”

Also pleased with Kennedy’s promotion to police chief was Bloomfield Town Chairman Dan Schoonover.

“Officer Kennedy has been a longtime officer in Bloomfield,” Schoonover said. “He is highly respected by the community and fellow officers. He has proven that be is qualified and deserving of the promotion. Officer Kennedy will be a great police chief going forward.”

At the Feb. 13 village board meeting, Bloomfield Village Clerk Candace Kinsch administered the Oath of Office to Kennedy, his right hand raised as he took the oath, which a “really excited” Aronson called “a real proud moment” for the community.

“I, Wilbert Kennedy, having been appointed to the position of Police Chief in and for the Village of Bloomfield, Walworth County, but have not yet entered upon the duties thereof, swear that I will support the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the State of Wisconsin, and will faithfully discharge the duties of said office to the best of my ability.”

A round of applause was given to Kennedy, with Kinsch and Aronson both giving hugs to Kennedy as he became Bloomfield’s new police chief.

Aronson thanked the Police Commission, which meets quarterly or as-needed — town appointee Frank Oudin and village appointees Gerri Dillo, Jennifer Reitz and Lisa McClure — for their work during the police chief search process.

“They went through quite a bit of work and interviewed some people,” Aronson said. “He (Kennedy) was promoted within our department and we’re excited about that. For those of you who helped with all that, thank you. You worked hard for it, so thank you.”

The Feb. 13 village board meeting was followed by a celebratory reception at the Bloomfield Municipal Center in Kennedy’s honor, with Kennedy’s daughter, Hali Davis-Kennedy, ceremonially pinning on Kennedy’s new gold chief’s badge.

“I’m glad to see he’s been sworn in as chief,” said Bloomfield Officer Craig Rasmussen, with the Bloomfield Police Department for 20 years in March.

Bloomfield Officer Alex Heddle, a six-year department veteran, said it has “been a privilege to work with Wilbert.”

Bloomfield Officer Kyle Tripp, hired three months ago, said he’d known Kennedy “since I was a little tike,” calling it “a pleasure and honor” to serve under him.

Said Genoa City Officer Kim Goldsworthy, “While I don’t work under Kennedy, we work with each other all the time and I have nothing but good things to say about him.”

Genoa City Police Chief Joseph Balog praised Kennedy as well.

“I’ve known Chief Kennedy since 1996, when he worked for the DNR and I worked for Twin Lakes,” Balog said. “He has saved my rear end more times than I can count.”

Kennedy reflects

Stepping into his new role, Kennedy expressed gratitude for his appointment as Bloomfield’s new police chief.

“I am honored and excited for being named the new Chief of Police for Bloomfield,” he said. “I cherish the Bloomfield area, where I grew up, and I am truly grateful to have the opportunity to continue serving the members of the Bloomfield community and this department. Our previous chief, Lloyd Cole, did an excellent job in bringing our department to a level of respect from the community and other agencies. I want to keep our agency on its current path and continue to grow and enhance our relationship with the community and other agencies.”

Born in Chicago, Kennedy and his family, sibling Ralph Kennedy and their parents, the late Earnestine and Beefield Kennedy, moved to Lake Ivanhoe in the Town of Bloomfield in 1971. Established July 1, 1926, Lake Ivanhoe is the first Black-founded settlement in Wisconsin, recognized in 2022 with a Wisconsin Historical Society marker placement.

Kennedy attended school in Lake Geneva at Eastview Elementary School, Denison Junior High School and Badger High School. A Class of 1984 Badger alumnus, Kennedy was a three-sport high school athlete in football, wrestling and baseball, and since 2021 has been enshrined in the Badger Wall of Fame.

Kennedy later attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he played four years of college football and was a member of the Phi Omega Beta fraternity.

While working for the Wisconsin DNR, where he served four years as a Special Conservation Warden, Kennedy attended the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy.

Inducted into the American Football Association Hall of Fame and the Racine Raiders Hall of Fame, Kennedy was a member of four national championship Raider teams in 1989, 1992, 1995 and 2001. Anchor of the Raiders defensive line for more than two decades, Kennedy hung up his cleats in 2001 and picked up a clipboard on the sidelines, taking over as the team’s head coach in 2014 and piloting the Raiders to a national championship win in his first season leading the team. He continues to serve as the team’s head coach.

Kennedy’s No. 55 jersey number has been retired by the team.

The Racine Raiders, which play their home games at Racine’s historic Horlick Athletic Field (1919-), are a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization staffed entirely by volunteers.

Founded in 1953, the Raiders are the longest continuously-operating adult amateur or semi-pro football team in the United States. The team has won nine national or world titles in 1981, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1992, 1995, 2001, 2012 and 2014, the most by any team at the semi-pro level.

“My late mother Earnestine told me when I was a child I was going to be a police officer,” Kennedy recalled. “I always had dreams and expectations of being a professional athlete, thought I had a chance of achieving that goal in professional football. I must say, mothers are always right!”

Now 29 years into his law enforcement career, beginning a new chapter as Bloomfield’s police chief, Kennedy said his focus, in part, will be on guiding the department in understanding and being responsive to the community’s needs.

“As police officers, we must understand the importance of the community’s expectations and being responsive to their concerns,” Kennedy said. “I must encourage our officers to understand their role, staying on the current path, while always striving to improve ourselves to make Bloomfield an even better place to live.”

