Sharon Village President since 2015, incumbent Mark A. Ruosch is facing a challenge on the Tuesday, April 4 spring general election ballot from political newcomer Adam Turnbull.

The winner will earn a two-year term as president of the 1,586-resident stateline village.

The Lake Geneva Regional News reached out to Ruosch and Turnbull with candidate questionnaires in advance of election day to give voters a profile snapshot on their backgrounds, motivations for seeking office, and thoughts on what they believe to be the top pressing issues facing the community.

Their responses follow below:

Ruosch

Name: Mark A. Ruosch (Inc.)

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired insurance agent (36 years). Clinton Fire Protection District Chief.

Address: 208 Park Ave., Sharon.

Community involvement: Present member of Sharon Fire & Rescue, 30-plus years, Chief for 14 years. Past member and President of the Sharon Lions Club. Past member and President of Christ Lutheran Church. Past member and President of Sharon Chamber of Commerce. Have helped with the July 4th celebration for 30-plus years. Help with the Model A Days celebration and Victorian Christmas.

Previous elected experience: Presently Village President since 2015, finished a one-year term of previous Village President.

Why do you want to be a member of the board: I want to be able to keep the Village growing in a positive way. It has taken some time but I think we have got Sharon pointed in the right direction. The Village Board and I have made great strides in the past several years. We have been able to help with the downtown district rebirth. I see only growth with the Village’s help in obtaining some of the buildings that are vacant and helping with the process of plans for the remodeling of the buildings.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: The Industrial park on the west side of the Village is finally attracting some growth.The Arntzen Corporation is the new tenant and should start production by the end of 2023.

It took several years, but the Sharon Green Subdivision is now seeing new homes being built. I believe we still need some multi-family and more affordable housing and I will continue to work in that direction.

The Village is in the process of repairing and replacing areas of the sanitary sewer system. There will be new piping placed this summer on Nelson Street. We have been relining and grouting the sewer system throughout the Village since last fall and should be completed this spring. We will be upgrading the sewer plant this summer also. Yes, all this costs money and we had to get a grant and loan from the USDA to accomplish it

As a small town we have some large expenses, as some things have been let go for years or the proverbial kicked the can down the road. We have to face the problems and get ahead of them or the cost keeps going up.

Anything else you want to add: I will conclude by asking for your vote on April 4th to continue being the Village President of Sharon.

Turnbull

Name: Adam Turnbull

Age: 40

Occupation:

Business owner/entrepeneur (Owner of Small Towne Market, Small Towne Lounge, Dynamite Trucking LLC)

Address: 181 Prairie St., Sharon, WI 53585

Community involvement: I have been involved in revitalizing downtown Sharon since 2019. As a lifelong resident, I have supported our community organizations for years.

Previous elected experience: I am the president of Small Towne Preservations, Inc., a 501©(3).

Why do you want to be a member of the board: I am running for Village President because I see the dangerous path Sharon is heading down. Out of control spending, corporate needs before residents, ever increasing taxes — these are just a few of the reasons I have decided to take this path. We are a small town and we need to maintain our small town values. Those values serve everyone, not just a chosen few. I have the experience in business to know how to make a good deal, how to negotiate a contract, and how to hold people accountable when they need to be.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the community: The two biggest issues I am concerned about are the absolute out of control spending going on right now. We see tax increases with no increase in services. The second issue is the disregard of quality of life of the residents at the cost of courting big industry to develop in our community. The residents are left holding the bag on the costs associated, while the industry sees all the gains. Our infrastructure is not able to handle the additional load and now is not the time to be spending the money to put it in place.

Anything else you want to add: Sharon has been my home for 40 years. I’ve traveled around this country and have seen the fate that similar communities have succumbed to when the local government begins to only focus on revenue. We are at that point. We have lost the sense of community and traded it for selling out to corporate and industrial America. I will see Sharon return to it’s roots as Village President. I will revitalize the downtown and bolster small business growth. I will protect our heritage and our history while showcasing it to the rest of the world. Sharon will be a place people are proud to say they are from.

