Highway 67, Palmer Road intersection safety discussed

Safety at the intersection of Highway 67 and Palmer Road was discussed at a recent county highway safety meeting, with mixed opinions about what should be done.

“It’s a busy, busy intersection,” Walworth County Sheriff’s Captain Robert Hall, who is chairman of the Walworth County Traffic Safety Commission, said at the commission’s Oct. 6 meeting. He and others recognized that often, depending on the time of day, there can be 8-9 cars lined up on Palmer Road trying to turn onto Highway 67 or cross the intersection.

The intersection is right on the border of the Town of Geneva and Town of Delavan and it was Town of Geneva officials who requested the commission to take a look at the area for possible action.

It's often used by people driving into Williams Bay from Interstate 43. It's also used by people entering Geneva National from its rear entrance.

According to statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there have been 27 crashes by that intersection from 2019 through present. Of those, seven involved teens and 12 involved individuals over 65.

Reducing the speed from 55 mph to 45 mph in the area was one of the ideas suggested, with the idea being that injuries would be less severe if the speed is reduced. But commission members had mixed opinions about if a reduced speed for a short stretch would make a difference.

Richard Hough, Walworth County’s Department of Public Works director, said, “I have been at that intersection. It does get pretty backed up … Maybe down the road this could be a candidate for a signal.”

However, installing a traffic signal can take years. In the meantime, the commission discussed having signs installed on Highway 67 warning people about the dangerous intersection ahead, with the commission planning to discuss the intersection again at its next meeting in January.