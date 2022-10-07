Highway 67, Palmer Road intersection safety discussed

Safety at the intersection of Highway 67 and Palmer Road was discussed at a recent county highway safety meeting, with mixed opinions about what should be done.
“It’s a busy, busy intersection,” Walworth County Sheriff’s Captain Robert Hall, who is chairman of the Walworth County Traffic Safety Commission, said at the commission’s Oct. 6 meeting. He and others recognized that often, depending on the time of day, there can be 8-9 cars lined up on Palmer Road trying to turn onto Highway 67 or cross the intersection.
The intersection is right on the border of the Town of Geneva and Town of Delavan and it was Town of Geneva officials who requested the commission to take a look at the area for possible action.
It's often used by people driving into Williams Bay from Interstate 43. It's also used by people entering Geneva National from its rear entrance.
According to statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there have been 27 crashes by that intersection from 2019 through present. Of those, seven involved teens and 12 involved individuals over 65.
Reducing the speed from 55 mph to 45 mph in the area was one of the ideas suggested, with the idea being that injuries would be less severe if the speed is reduced. But commission members had mixed opinions about if a reduced speed for a short stretch would make a difference.
Richard Hough, Walworth County’s Department of Public Works director, said, “I have been at that intersection. It does get pretty backed up … Maybe down the road this could be a candidate for a signal.”
However, installing a traffic signal can take years. In the meantime, the commission discussed having signs installed on Highway 67 warning people about the dangerous intersection ahead, with the commission planning to discuss the intersection again at its next meeting in January.
In 27 Photos: Williams Bay High School Homecoming 2022
Williams Bay Elementary School secretaries Judy Hopkins and Karen Panek cheer on the Bulldogs
American Legion Riders from Districts 1 and 2 lead the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School marching band performing in 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School Marching Band performs in the school's 2022 homecoming parade
Barrett Memorial Library participating in the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School Victor E. Bulldog mascot greets crowds attending the homecoming parade
Geneva Lakes VFW Post 2373 Color Guard marches in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Candy toss at the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
The Williams Bay High School Bulldogs football teams rides atop a fire engine in the 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School freshman homecoming representatives Cyrus Nateghi and Lauren Schnobel
George Williams College staff, students process in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School's volleyball teams ride atop a fire truck in the school's 2022 homecoming parade
Members of the Williams Bay Middle School-High School HOPE Squad march in the 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay School Board president Jack Lothian rides in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming junior representatives Dylan Danz and Aysha Navarro
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming royalty - Queen Samantha Thompson and King Dominic Robbins
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy participates in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Lake Lawn Resort entry in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Kickoff of the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade procession
Williams Bay High School e-sports team shows their scooter moves in the 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming senior representatives Dion Soto and Margaret Higgins
Williams Bay High School sophomore homecoming representatives Sara Chojnacki and Jose Pilo
Williams Bay High School Spanish Club marches in the 2022 homecoming parade
Williams Bay Historical Society participates in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Members of the Williams Bay Lions Club process in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade
Williams Bay Fire Department participating in the Williams Bay High School 2022 homecoming parade
Yerkes Observatory and special guest Albert Einstein in the 2022 Williams Bay High School homecoming parade