Geneva Lake communities could have boat cleaners in 2023

Four Walworth County lakefront communities could be receiving their own boat cleaning machine next year.

A portable boat-cleaning machine has been transported and shared among the City of Lake Geneva, Town of Linn, Village of Fontana and Village of Williams Bay during the past two summers.

The boat-cleaning machine features a vacuum which is used to remove potential invasive species from a boat before and after it has been launched into a lake. Several invasive species including starry stonewort, zebra mussels and mollusks have entered Geneva Lake during the past several years.

Representatives from the Geneva Lake Association and Water Alliance for Preserving Lake Geneva purchased the machine for about $35,000 in 2021.

Jacob Schmidt, executive director for the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, announced during Lake Geneva City Council’s Finance Licensing & Regulation Committee’s special budget meeting, Sept. 22, that the agency plans to purchase a stationary, boat-cleaning machine for each lakefront committee in 2023.

“The units we are looking at would be $2,300 a piece,” Schmidt said. “They’re smaller units. They’re stationary. They would fit better in each of the launches. Fontana and Williams Bay have a little better situation for a larger unit. But for Lake Geneva and Linn, it would be better use for a smaller unit.”

Alderman Ken Howell asked about possible locations for the machine.

Schmidt said Lake Geneva’s boat-cleaning machine could be placed near Marina Bay Boat Rentals on Wrigley Drive. He said each unit would be monitored by a boat inspector.

“You could just put the smaller unit right along the road there,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also announced that the agency will be requesting $35,000 from each lakefront community next year, the same amount as in 2022, to help fund the agency’s operations.

“Those funds will be used to continue to update our office equipment and technology, along with some of the studies we’re doing including the Big Foot Creek study, starry stonewort monitoring and things like that,” Schmidt said.