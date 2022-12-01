Gateway liberal arts degree provides many new options for students

Gateway Technical College student Samantha Darville chose the college for a reason different from many students.

Many students enroll at Gateway for its laser-like focus on career training that leads to employment right after graduation. Samantha enrolled because she could experience many different career areas and transfer seamlessly to a four-year university.

Samantha is a student in one of Gateway’s new liberal arts transfer associate degree programs. Designed in partnership with UW-Parkside, her two-year degree can be transferred there or to any University of Wisconsin campus, where she will begin her studies as a junior.

“It’s very broad, yet very specific. That’s why I chose this program,” says Samantha. “This will allow me to develop my education in multiple topics rather than in just one program. This will help me in any career or degree program I eventually choose to specialize in.”

New program began Fall 2022Gateway first began offering the two-year Associate of Arts and Associate of Science programs in Fall 2022. Designed for students interested in earning a bachelor’s degree, Gateway credits will transfer to most four-year colleges and universities. Students get many benefits on top of saving time and money on their education. Program completion guarantees admission to UW-Parkside, and most students begin their studies at the university with junior status.

Gateway Provost John Thibodeau also said the program provides students with many options to kickstart their degree, while those undecided on their career goal have the ability to explore different areas to help them ultimately choose their path.

“We’re there to help start them on a path that’s right for them, while still not limiting their choices for when they go on to a university,” says Thibodeau. “For instance, a student may say, ‘I think I want to go into a business program, but I’m not sure exactly what that looks like.’ We’ll help tailor their associate degree so that they are prepared when they transfer.”

Thibodeau said the associate degree will serve the needs of those in the community who want to begin their baccalaureate education with an associate degree but didn’t have anything available locally prior to this.

“This helps us to reach an entirely new segment of students, those who know they want to earn a bachelor’s degree but want to start here,” says Thibodeau. “We offer the opportunity to begin their education here and provide them many options to explore their career path. It’s more cost-effective and easier for many to start their four-year education in their community.

“The new degree options are also a response to student requests. We’ve had potential students ask us if we could provide them with a liberal arts option. We listened and the initial response has been very positive.”

Affordable pathway Gateway Associate of Arts degree student Nicole Oberlin says she loves the program and finds herself encouraging others to consider enrolling, too. She points out that it’s an affordable option compared to four-year colleges – about $5,000 less – and it still provides great options for students to explore.

“I am a big cheerleader of the program. If you plan at all to get a four-year degree, it just makes so much sense to come to Gateway for this liberal arts degree,” said Oberlin. “Gateway offers so many course options and when you finish, it won’t just be that you’ve earned credits. You will have earned a degree.

“That’s something you can take with you and build on. If you are looking to get into your career before you graduate, there are some employers that require you to have earned a degree, and this will help you with that, too.”