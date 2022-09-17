From Lake Geneva Badger to UW Badger: Lake Geneva grad among members of elite Badger band

When the University of Wisconsin-Madison football team takes the field this fall a former Badger High School student will be helping to add to the excitement of the games.

Caleb Monge, who graduated from Badger High School in June and plays the alto saxophone, is a member of the University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band. The band performs during the university’s pep rallies, sporting events and homecoming parades, as well as during holiday events in Madison.

Monge said he is excited about being a part of the university’s marching band.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of when I was younger,” Monge said. “I’ve been living in Wisconsin for so many years. It’s something I grew up with. I always looked up to the members of the band. I wanted to be a part of that to bring the joy and spirit to the home games. It’s fun to finally be a part of it.”

Monge and the other members of the marching band performed during the university’s first home football game of the season, Sept. 3. Monge said performing during the game was an exciting experience.

“When there’s a lot of energy and spirit, you know the UW-Madison marching band will be attending those events,” Monge said. “I was excited for my first game. We had a pep rally at Camp Randall. You can tell the character this band has. It’s fun to be here.”

Jonathan Monge, Caleb’s father, said he is proud of his son making the University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band. He and his wife, Melissa Monge, enjoyed watching their son perform during the university’s first home game.

“My wife and I had never been to a Big 10 football game before, and we were just blown away with the amount of energy that school has and how much that band is loved in that community and how much they perform,” Jonathan Monge said. “It’s just not a little performance. They really bring the energy up for that school and onto the field and onto the streets of the campus, so that’s the exciting part.”

Making the bandBecoming a member of the band was not an easy process.

Auditions for the band were held in early August. The first week included auditions for the music portion of the band, and the second week was auditions for the marching portion.

Caleb said he learned that he made the band shorty after the auditions and then the band spent several weeks preparing for the upcoming season. Some days they would rehearse for about 12 hours.

“There’s a lot of structure during rehearsal time and learning all the traditions that come with the band. That’s been the fun part,” Caleb said. “We’ve been going two and a half weeks straight with very limited time off. So when the University of Wisconsin band takes the field, you know you will see a group of kids who have been working hard and have spent a lot of summer days in the hot sun learning the formations.”

Caleb said he has received a lot of support from the other band members.

“It’s a very welcoming group of people,” Caleb said. “Because there’s so many traditions, they’re excited to invite new members on board to continue that spirit that the marching band is so well known for. It’s definitely a unique opportunity to be a part of this legacy.”

Growing up with musicCaleb has been studying music since his childhood. He was a member of the Lake Geneva Middle School band and a member of Badger High School’s band program. He also was involved with several theater productions while attending Badger High School.

Caleb credits his instructors from the Lake Geneva schools for preparing him for his experience at the University of Wisconsin.

“They would lead by example and tell us how great of an experience it was to march for a Big 10 university,” Caleb said. “Getting us excited about that was a goal I set for myself and to carry that out and be one of the few that goes on to a college marching band for a Big 10 school.”

Jonathan Monge said he is pleased with the support that his son has received from his past instructors and how much the community supports performing arts programs.

“The programs they offer through the school are phenomenal,” Jonathan said. “We’ve just been so impressed with the music programs at the elementary school level, middle school level and high school level.”

Caleb also has directed the youth theater group, the Pleasant Street Players, during the past several years.

“That’s been a great performing arts activity and something I value,” Caleb said. “I’m excited to help that grow in such a short period of time.”

Attending UW-MadisonCaleb plans to major in elementary education at University of Wisconsin-Madison and possibly double major in theater performance.

He said attending band rehearsals while focusing on his classes has been a difficult task but also an enjoyable experience.

“It’s definitely been a challenge, but the traditions and fun things we do towards the end of rehearsal makes it a fun, awarding experience and it keeps the spirits of the band high, because the marching band has to be the spirit of the university,” Caleb said. “So we have to bring that energy to athletic events and events that cater to all the things going on at the school.”

Caleb said he decided to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison because of the programs it offers and because it is close to home.

“It’s a school with so many opportunities. It’s close to home, so you get the best of both worlds,” Caleb said. “I’m not far from home, but it’s also a great university with so many opportunities with a rich history and great legacy.”

Caleb said he also has enjoyed the people he has met at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the atmosphere of the campus.

“It’s been a fun adjustment to come into a university with so many people. I’ve meant so many people from so many different backgrounds,” Caleb said. “As classes are starting, the campus has been a lot busier. I’ve seen some new faces and some familiar ones from some of my fellow students from Badger High School who are coming here.”