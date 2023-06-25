Carson Hillier of Lake Geneva has completed four years of academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor of science degree in political science and receiving a commission as an ensign in the United States Navy.

He will report next to Flight School in Pensacola, Florida to train as a naval flight officer. Hillier is a 2018 graduate of Badger High School.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy is a four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen to be professional officers in the naval service.

More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.

Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law.

Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a bachelor of science degree in a choice of 27 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

The Brigade of Midshipmen is comprised of approximately 4,400 students from every state in the union. Each year, approximately 1,200 men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.

The academy’s alumni include, one president, 21 members of Congress, five governors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 54 astronauts and 4,000 admirals and generals.