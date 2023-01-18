Fontana Tourism Commission okays holiday decoration purchases; A dozen additional light pole snowflake decorations to be added along Hwy. 67

Looking to capitalize on some post-holiday clearance sale bargains, Village of Fontana Public Works Director Kevin Day was granted his 2023 Christmas wish list early this year.

Meeting on Jan. 10, members of as Fontana Tourism Commission unanimously approved Day’s four funding requests related to municipal holiday decorations.

The purchases will be paid with room tax funds through the Fontana Tourism Commission.

Taking advantage of steeply-discounted 33% off post-season sales on commercial outdoor holiday decorations, Tourism Commission members approved Day’s request for the approximately $11,000 purchase of 22 pole-mounted, LED-outfitted snowflake light decorations from Bethlehem, Penn.-based Holiday Outdoor Decor, the largest commercial holiday display company in the country.

In business for more than a century, Holiday Outdoor Decor specializes in offering made-in-the-U.S.A. commercial holiday decorations.

Day said ten of the snowflake lights will replace worn units along Fontana Boulevard, with the other dozen slated to extend the village’s light pole-mounted snowflake holiday lighting south along Valley View Drive (State Hwy. 67) from Fontana C. Frog, 543 Valley View Dr., to Dewey Avenue.

“It would look nice,” said Village President Patrick Kenny in voicing his support for the purchase.

The snowflake light units to be purchased from Holiday Outdoor Decorations will be a mix of two styles—10 “Presidential” and 12 “Winterfest.”

Also to be purchased from Outdoor Holiday Decor at a 33% discount will be a 22-foot-tall “panel tree” artificial holiday tree similar to the one at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd.

Day said the $12,000 panel tree would be outfitted with white LED lights, suggesting possible installations at either Porter Court Plaza in downtown Fontana or Reid Park.

“We could put it wherever we want,” Day said.

Commission members also approved Day’s request for the $2,160 purchase of 2,000 feet of LED string lights for the harbor, the costs of which will be split in half by the village and The Abbey Marina, 217 Fontana Blvd.

“It seems like a good deal,” Kenny said of the cost-share.

Day said the fence line holiday lights would extend from the bridge to The Abbey Harbor and be a complimentary match to the decorative holiday fence lights installed by the village at Fontana Beach.

The string light purchase will be made online through Amazon.

And given the space crunch for storing the village’s existing inventory municipal holiday decorations at the Fontana Department of Public Works, 300 Wild Duck Rd., Tourism Commission members also approved Day’s request for the $3,200 purchase of a 40-foot storage container.

“Since we’re getting all these new snowflakes and a tree, we have no place to put stuff up at the shop,” Day said. “We’re already full with what we’ve got now. With a storage container, we could organize things a lot better. Right now we’re jammed for space. I need somewhere to store everything.”

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Fontana Tourism Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. in the village office conference room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67).

