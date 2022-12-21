Fatal crash on Highway 12 in Walworth County Wednesday

The Geneva Township Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash on US Hwy. 12 near Springfield Road that took place on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatality in a Facebook post on Wednesday, but no additional information was immediately available.
The eastbound lanes of Highway 12 were temporarily closed between the cities of Elkhorn and Lake Geneva. The Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting with the investigation.
