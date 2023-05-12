Together with Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) Secretary James Bond, Gov. Tony Evers announced on May 4 that applications are now being accepted for the Veteran Mental Health Community-Based Organization Grant Program.

Evers initially announced the grant funding as part of a $10 million investment directed by the governor and supported by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support veteran services across the state.

The Veteran Mental Health Community-Based Organization Grants are open to nonprofit organizations that promote positive mental health through activities, programs and services that enhance the emotional, psychological and social well-being of Wisconsin veterans.

Each nonprofit can receive up to $50,000 to support its efforts in providing mental health support for veterans. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

“I am proud of my administration’s work over the last four years to support our state’s veteran community, especially when it comes to addressing mental health and substance use disorders,” Evers said. “These challenges far too often stand in the way of our veterans being successful when returning to civilian life, and this new grant program will provide community-based solutions to address veterans’ unique needs, because our veterans should have the support and resources that they’ve earned and deserve.”

“As a grateful nation, we have a duty to be there for service members when they’ve returned home,” said DVA Secretary Bond. “Supporting accessible and well-rounded mental health care for Wisconsin veterans is fundamental to fulfilling this duty. These grants will support a component of mental health that can be overlooked — programs and services that create a sense of community, connection, and sense of self.”

