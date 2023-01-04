Evers completes 2022 72-county tour of Wisconsin

Illustrating its importance to the state in multiple areas, including manufacturing, commerce, employment and education, Gov. Tony Evers made multiple visits to Walworth County in 2022.

Evers on Dec. 28 announced that he had visited each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties in 2022 — his third 72-county tour since taking office in 2019.

With this year’s 72-county tour, Evers has visited all 72 Wisconsin counties in a year three times each since becoming governor, including in 2019, 2021 and now 2022, as well as several counties in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic prevented travel for most of the year.

“The most important part of my job as governor is getting out of the Capitol to meet with Wisconsinites where they are — at school, in their business, on their farm, and everywhere in between — to hear about the issues that matter most to them,” Evers said. “I’m so grateful to each and every Wisconsinite I’ve had the privilege of speaking with over the past year, and for everyone who’s welcomed me.

“There’s extraordinary work happening in every corner of Wisconsin — from our smallest towns and villages to our largest cities — and it’s been a privilege for me to see so much of it firsthand. I’m also incredibly proud of how we’ve been able to support this good work through programs like our Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, the Healthcare Infrastructure Grant Program, the Neighborhood Investment Fund, and so many others. 2022 was a great year, and I had a great time visiting all 72 counties again — my third 72-county tour since taking office. I can’t wait to do it all over again in 2023.”

Multiple visits to Walworth County

Evers made several visits to Walworth County in 2022, including stops at Genoa City, Lake Geneva and Whitewater.

On Feb. 1, Evers visited the new production facility of Grand Craft Boats in Genoa City, where he met with the owners to learn about their company and even helped sand one of their vessels in production.

Grand Craft Boats, a craft manufacturer of custom-built mahogany boats, moved their production facility from Holland, Mich. to Genoa City with the help of up to $125,000 in performance-based tax credits over the next three years from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC). The actual amount of tax credits Grand Craft will receive depends on the number of jobs created and the capital invested in the project.

“Grand Craft Boats joins a growing list of iconic, world class brands that call Wisconsin home,” Evers said during his visit to Grand Craft. “We have seen so many businesses like Grand Craft moving to our state in the last few years and it shows Wisconsin is headed in the right direction. Wisconsin is not only an exceptional state to grow a business, but it’s a great place for workers to live, work and raise families.”

Marking June Dairy Month in Wisconsin, Evers made a June 2 visit to Lake Geneva to visit Hill Valley Dairy’s new retail cheese shop and cheese bar at 510-512 Broad St. to promote June Dairy Month and the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.

During his visit to Lake Geneva, Evers said supporting fledgling small business entrepreneurs like Hill Valley Dairy co-owners Josie and Ron Henningfeld through initiatives like the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program is an important economic development tool for Wisconsin.

“It’s one of the most rewarding things that I’ve done as governor — having people being able to reach their dreams, be productive and make our economy better,” Evers said, noting 52% of Wisconsin residents are employed by small businesses. “It’s been a huge investment but a really important one. We have 4,500 new entrepreneurs in the State of Wisconsin — from Milwaukee to Lake Geneva to Up North — that are now opening up stores and doing great things. I’ve had a chance to visit many of them, including this couple here ... They’re a really great couple that ... were able to use this small grant to reach their dreams.”

Additionally, on Sept. 29, Evers visited the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he hosted a roundtable discussion with students to hear about the issues they care about, including increased resources for mental health, commonsense gun safety reforms, sustainability efforts on the UW-Whitewater campus, and support for future educators.

“Young people across the state — and frankly, country — are leading the way on so many critically important issues,” Evers said of the visit. “It was great to hear from students, get their feedback, and discuss how we can work together to create the sort of future we want to see for our state.”

After taking questions from student journalists, Evers walked through the University Center to the Warhawk Connection Center, where he met with students from the Black Student Union, Latinos Unidos, and other student organizations. He then listened to concerns about the need for renovations at Winther Hall, which holds the College of Education and Professional Studies.

Evers was joined at UW-Whitewater by State Sen. Janis Ringhand (D-Evansville) and State Reps. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) and Don Vruwink (D-Milton).

