Enrollment for the Lake Geneva school districts is expected to decrease by hundreds of students over the next decade.

Student enrollment is expected to continue to decline during the next 10 years for the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District and the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District.

Michael Hacker of Cadence Consulting LLC in Whitefish Bay presented enrollment projections for both districts during the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board meeting, July 11.

The projections were based on a study conducted by Applied Population Lab in Madison this spring. Applied Population Lab works with municipalities and school districts to help forecast population and enrollment trends.

“They look at the recent history. They look very, very closely at birth rates and trends around birth rates,” Hacker said. “We studied closely how the population ties to census data that we know and are forecasting going froward, and they look closely at housing trends and how many homes are being built and planned to be built in the future.”

Hacker said Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District’s current enrollment is about 1,760 students and is expected to decline by about 350 students during the next 10 years.

Enrollment is projected to decline by about 200 students at the elementary school level and by about 150 students at the middle school level.

The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District includes Lake Geneva Middle School, Central-Denison Elementary School, Eastview Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.

Hacker said with the decrease in enrollment district officials need to determine how they are going to structure the school buildings during the next few years.

He said the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District is currently at 56% utilization with its school buildings and in about 10 years the district will be at 46% utilization with its buildings.

Hacker said, during the next 10 years, district officials should determine how many classrooms will be needed for each grade level. For example, based on enrollment and building utilization projections, the district could have a total six classrooms per grade level.

“You should plan for six first-grade classrooms, six second-grade classrooms and so on to match the projected enrollment,” Hacker said. “This does not attempt to project where those six classrooms live today. This is district wide, maybe plan for those in some form somewhere in the district.”

Enrollment for the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District, which includes Badger High School, is expected to decrease by about 260 students during the next 10 years.

Hakcer said many school districts across Wisconsin are experiencing a decrease in enrollment.

“At a real high level, I would say this is the type of information we are seeing at many, many school districts across the state,” Hacker said. “It’s very common that districts are seeing a stable to slight decline in their projected enrollment in the next 10 to 15 years. So this falls in line to what we’re seeing as a trend.”

Superintendent Peter Wilson said he feels part of the reason for the decrease in enrollment with the Lake Geneva school districts is because of less school-age children living in the area.

“Both districts were reported as over the next 10 years as seeing a decline in enrollment,” Wilson said. “A lot of that is younger groups of people living in Walworth County and the districts is declining.”

Wilson said he feels another issue that is affecting school enrollment is the lack of affordable housing in the area for younger families.

“So I think part of it is the birthrates are slowing down, and I think part of it is the lack of housing opportunities for younger families,” Wilson said. “Young families don’t appear to be moving to the district. We have a large growth rate, but the growth and the builds are specifically around non-school-aged individuals and families.”

Wilson said the decrease in enrollment will affect the amount of revenue and funding that will be available for the school districts during the next several years.

“Both districts over the next 10 years are expected to see a decline in enrollment which will, bottom line, affect school funding and school finance,” Wilson said. “So over the next course of years, there will be less funding available for both Lake Geneva school districts, Joint No. 1 and Badger.”

Lake Geneva school district officials are in the process of working on a long-range facility plan for the school buildings.

The school districts recently hired CG Schmidt of Madison as construction managers to assist with the plan.

Lake Geneva Business Improvement District concerned with decreased enrollment

Spyro Condos, president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said, during the Aug. 2 Business Improvement District Board meeting, that he also is concerned with the school districts’ decreasing enrollments.

Condos said he currently is working on initiatives with the superintendent to help students become more involved with the Business Improvement District.

“We need these students in our business district. We need them more than ever,” Condos said. “School enrollment has declined so much to a dangerous level.”

Condos said he also feels part of the reason for the decrease in enrollment is because of the lack of affordable housing and the increase of short-term rental properties in Lake Geneva.

“We need a variety. We need some single-family homes. We need more affordable housing. We need more duplexes,” Condos said. “We need all of that to provide for people who want to come to Lake Geneva and afford to stay here.”

