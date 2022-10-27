Elkhorn auto dealership has license officially revoked after rolling back odometers, falsifying titles

An Elkhorn automotive sales dealership has officially had its license revoked.

The state of Wisconsin revoked the wholesale vehicle dealer license for Kurlz Infinite Auto Sales Inc. LLC, N5876 U.S. Highway 12 No. 295 in Elkhorn, for unlicensed retail sales, and title and odometer fraud.

The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that Kurlz Infinite Auto Sales violated state law when they sold motor vehicles to retail customers, rolled back odometers on vehicles and falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers.

Due to the nature of the violations, the department revoked the license of Kurlz Infinite Auto Sales effective Aug. 23.

The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on Sept. 26. Dealers are given 30 days to appeal a revocation to the state Division of Hearing and Appeals. The dealer did not appeal, and the decision is final.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.