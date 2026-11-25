Alert Featured Top Story Topical New workstations installed at the Delavan Public Library Dennis Hines Nov 25, 2026 10 hrs ago × As well as being enjoyable and relaxing, reading has been found to have a number of benefits for our mental health. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Delavan Public Library’s Youth Department, 404 E. Walworth Ave., has added two family work stations. Delavan-Darien High School student Israel Murillo, from left, faculty member Thomas Duval and student Eliacim Valdez recently installed two family workstations at the Delavan Public Library. Submitted kAm!2C6?ED H:== 36 23=6 E@ H@C< 2E 2 4@>AFE6C H9:=6 E96:C 49:=5C6? A=2J :? 2? 2C62 E92E :?4=F56D :?E6C24E:G6 E@JD 2?5 2 D@7E 4FD9:@?]k^AmkAm%96 H@C<DE2E:@?D H6C6 :?DE2==65 3J s6=2G2?\s2C:6? w:89 $49@@= r@?DECF4E:@? r=F3 >6>36CD xDC26= |FC:==@ 2?5 t=:24:> '2=56K[ 2=@?8 H:E9 724F=EJ >6>36C %9@>2D sFG2=]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 6 hrs ago Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story The benefits of reading every day As well as being enjoyable and relaxing, reading has been found to have a number of benefits for our mental health. Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for Nov. 25, 2026 Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Top stories for Nov. 24, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 24, 2026 How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for Nov. 25, 2026 Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies Top stories for Nov. 24, 2026 Top stories for Nov. 24, 2026 How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days