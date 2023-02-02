After an expedited search process, the Williams Bay Village Board, convening a special meeting on Jan. 30, conditionally approved Village President Bill Duncan’s appointment of Lake Geneva resident David A. Lothspeich (pronounced “lead-spike”) as the community’s new village administrator.

“I think we were very fortunate to have found him locally,” Duncan said in a post-meeting interview. “I think he’s a very well qualified, surprisingly well qualified candidate, with his background. He’s gonna help us with some of the strategic objectives we have. He’s got experience in that ... I’m delighted it (the search process) moved as fast as it did. I don’t think we could’ve had a better candidate.”

The appointment, and a three-year employment agreement running through March 19, 2026, were conditionally approved by the village board on a 5-0 vote, pending the successful completion of background checks. Board members Adam Jaramillo and Matt Stanek were not in attendance at the special board meeting.

Pending the successful completion of background checks and a 45-day resignation notice period with the City of Monroe, Lothspeich is expected to begin his duties as Williams Bay village administrator on or shortly after March 20.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity,” Lothspeich, a 20-plus year Bay vacationer, told the board. “It (Williams Bay) has been a place I’m not only familiar with but very fond of ... I intend to set my roots.”

Interim period

Born and raised in Libertyville in northern Illinois, Lothspeich succeeds former 18-month Village Administrator Becky Tobin, of Clinton, who vacated the position at the end of December to become county administrator for 53,448-resident Boone County, Ill., east of Rockford.

Born and raised in Boone county seat Belvidere, where she formerly served 7-plus years as finance director for the City of Belvidere, Tobin began her government administration career with Boone County as a 14-year assistant county administrator.

Wauwatosa resident David Bretl, a partner in Whitewater-based local government management consulting firm Public Administration Associates, LLC (PAA), has been serving as Williams Bay’s contracted interim village administrator since Tobin’s departure.

In his second stint as interim village administrator for Williams Bay, 2020-2021 and 2023, Bretl has as served local governments in Wisconsin for 29 years, retiring in early 2020 from his position as county administrator and corporation counsel for Walworth County, a combined position that he held since 2003. He began working as a consultant for PAA in 2018, joined as a shareholder in 2020.

Moving forward, Bretl said the end date of his tenure as Williams Bay’s interim village administrator will be determined by the village board at a future date.

A long history of service

Rather than contracting with PAA for executive recruitment services, village officials opted to conduct their own search for a new village administrator, which culminated Jan. 30 in Lothspeich’s appointment to a three-year contract as Williams Bay village administrator.

Since October 2020, Lothspeich has served as city administrator and comptroller for the 10,661-resident City of Monroe, county seat of Green County, west of Rock County and Beloit.

“It has been a wonderful experience,” Lothspeich said of his tenure with the City of Monroe. “I’ll miss the people that I work with greatly. I’ve accomplished a heck of a lot in a relatively short period of time.”

For the past 2-1/2 years, Lothspeich and his wife of 30 years, Nancy, have resided in Lake Geneva. The couple have five children, the youngest of which is a high school senior.

A 32-year veteran of government administration, Lothspeich’s career has included stints as the nearly 19-year village manager for the Village of Long Grove, Ill. from 2002-2020, village manager for the Village of Bannockburn, Ill. from 1993-2002, and planning and zoning director for the Village of Northfield, Ill. from 1989-1993.

Lothspeich has an honors 1989 masters degree in public administration and a 1987 bachelor of arts in community and regional planning from Iowa State University. He also studied at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa from 1983-85.

“This job opened up and the timing worked out well,” Lothspeich said. “It’s a great opportunity for me and I decided to throw my hat in the ring. I’m excited. My whole career’s been in smaller communities, primarily villages ... This is a great opportunity for me to come here and build on a lot of the improvements that the current staff and the prior administrator have made in the last few years. I look forward to meeting a lot of people and getting to know them and building strong relationships with the community.”

