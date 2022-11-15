DPI numbers: Enrollment dips in most Walworth County school districts

Mirroring statewide downward trends in public school enrollment over the past five years, most Walworth County school districts also saw declines, according to recently-released fall student counts for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on (DPI) released information on it's Third Friday Count fall student count on Oct. 14.
- Big Foot Union High School District: 477, 2018-2019; 473, -0.84%, 2019-2020; 461, -2.54%, 2020-2021; 476, +3.25%, 2021-2022; and 449, -5.67%, 2022-2023.
- Delavan-Darien School District: 1,986, 2018-2019; 1,936, -2.52%, 2019-2020; 1,907, -1.50%, 2020-2021; 1,837, -3.67%, 2021-2022; and 1,775, -3.38%, 2022-2023.
- East Troy Community School District: 1,626, 2018-2019; 1,571, -3.38%, 2019-2020; 1,487, -5.35%, 2020-2021; 1,504, +1.14%, 2021-2022; and 1,447, -3.79%, 2022-2023.
- Elkhorn Area School District: 3,428, 2018-2019; 3,557, +3.76%, 2019-2020; 3,596, +1.10%, 2020-2021; 3,532, -1.78%, 2021-2022; and 3,556, +0.86%, 2022-2023.
- Fontana Joint 8 School District: 213, 2018-2019; 198, -7.04%, 2019-2020; 200, +1.01%, 2020-2021; 198, -1.00%, 2021-2022; and 204, +3.03%, 2022-2023.
- Geneva Joint 4 School District (Woods School): 202, 2018-2019; 203, +0.50%, 2019-2020; 196, -3.45%, 2020-2021; 164, -16.33%, 2021-2022; and 150, -8.54%, 2022-2023.
- Genoa City Joint 2 School District (Brookwood Schools): 535, 2018-2019; 522, -2.43%, 2019-2020; 502, - 3.83%, 2020-2021; 486, -3.19%, 2021-2022; and 467, -3.91%, 2022-2023.
- Lake Geneva Joint 1 School District: 1,901, 2018-2019; 1,948, +2.47%, 2019-2020; 1,844, -5.34%, 2020-2021; 1,872, +1.52%, 2021-2020; and 1,826, -2.45%, 2022-2023.
- Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District (Badger High School): 1,398, 2018-2019; 1,323, -5.36%, 2019-2020; 1,342, +1.44%, 2020-2021; 1,334, -0.60%, 2021-2022; and 1,319, -1.12%, 2022-2023.
- Linn Joint 4 School District (Traver School): 118, 2018-2019; 103, -12.71%, 2019-2020; 105, +1.94%, 2020-2021; 108, + 2.98%, 2021-2022; and 97, -13.89%, 2022-2023.
- Linn Joint 6 School District (Reek School): 148, 2018-2019; 147, - 0.68%, 2019-2020; 175, +19.05%, 2020-2021; 152, -13.14%, 2021-2022; and 148, -2.63%. 2022-2023.
- Sharon Joint 11 School District (Sharon Community School): 257, 2018-2019; 244, -5.06%, 2019-2020; 212, -13.11%, 2020-2021; 209, -1.42%, 2021-2022; and 206, -1.44%, 2022-2023.
- Walworth Joint 1 School District: 455, 2018-2019; 423, -7.03%, 2019-2020; 432 +2.13%, 2020-2021; 423, -2.08%, 2021-2022; and 431, +1.89%, 2022-2023.
- Whitewater Unified School District: 1,919, 2018-2019; 1,962, -2.24%, 2019-2020; 1,804, -8.05%, 2020-2021; 1,881, +4.27%, 2021-2022; and 1,968, +4.63%, 2022-2023.
- Williams Bay School District: 720, 2018-2019; 735, +2.08%, 2019-2020; 731, -0.54%, 2020-2021; 647, -11.49%, 2021-2022; and 639, -1.24%, 2022-2023.
"The Williams Bay School District has seen a decline of 100 students from 2020-2021 to now," noted District Administrator Dr. Bill White. "Most of that decline (80 students) occurred from 2020-2021 to 2021-2022. This decline is due to graduating large classes (50-plus students) and our numbers in 4K/5K (35 students) being much lower."
Another impact, White said, comes at the hands of the local housing market, noting the "astronomical increase in home prices" has resulted in "families selling their homes and moving to neighboring communities. Incoming homebuyers moving into the Williams Bay School District, meanwhile, "do not have school-aged children."
White said the district is being pinched financially on several fronts.
"The decline in enrollment, combined with increased costs due to inflation and a shortage of qualified candidates, has resulted in increased expenditures and reduced revenues," he noted. "The school board will be exploring options to reduce expenditures, and an operational referendum."
Revenue limit impacts
- Big Foot Union High School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 505, +0.80%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 495, -1.98%.
- Delavan-Darien School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 2,455, -0.89%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 2,430, -1.02%.
- East Troy Community School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 1,651, -2.25%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 1,603, -2.91%.
- Elkhorn Area School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 3,012, -0.95%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 2,964, -1.59%.
- Fontana Joint 8 School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 149, -3.25%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 147, -1.34%.
- Geneva Joint 4 School District (Woods School) - fiscal year 2022 three year average, 114, -8.06%; fiscal year 2023 three year average, 101, -11.4%.
- Genoa City Joint 2 School District (Brookwood Schools) - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 596, -3.87%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 573, -3.86%.
- Lake Geneva Joint 1 School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 1,827, -1.14%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 1,772, -3.01%.
- Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 1,272, -1.01%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 1,279, +0.55%.
- Linn Joint 4 School District (Traver School) - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 101, -1.94%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 101, unchanged;
- Linn Joint 6 School District (Reek School) - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 88, +2.33%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 91, +3.41%.
- Sharon Joint 11 School District (Sharon Community School) - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 219,-4.78%; fiscal year 2023 three year average, 211, -3.65%.
- Walworth Joint 1 School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 413, -3.73%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 406, -1.69%.
- Whitewater Unified School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 2,041, +1.74%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 2,075, +1.67%.
- Williams Bay School District - fiscal year 2022 three-year average, 581, -3.81%; fiscal year 2023 three-year average, 543, -6.54%.