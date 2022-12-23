Woman charged after driving the wrong way in East Troy with a child in the backseat

An inebriated Milwaukee woman faces three charges after driving the wrong way for 10 miles in the Town of East Troy the night of Dec. 6, with a child in the backseat without a seatbelt.

Line Yvette McAfee, 28, of 8655 W Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and operating a prohibited alcohol concentration – first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

An East Troy officer got a call about a wrong way driver that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 43 at 7:13 p.m. in the Town of East Troy on Dec. 6. The officer was advised that the vehicle was still traveling in the wrong direction and had just passed State Highway 20. The officer was able to locate the vehicle on Interstate 43 just south of Miramar Road.

The officer eventually caught up with the vehicle, at which point it came to a complete stop just north of Stone School Road in the Town of East Troy.

The driver, McAfee, had a child in the backseat with no seatbelt or a car seat. The defendant said she had taken a wrong turn and didn’t know where she was going.

While speaking with the defendant, she emitted a strong odor of intoxicants from her breath and marijuana coming from the car.

McAfee blew a .017 and was arrested at the scene.

