Woman charged after driving the wrong way in East Troy with a child in the backseat

An inebriated Milwaukee woman faces three charges after driving the wrong way for 10 miles in the Town of East Troy the night of Dec. 6, with a child in the backseat without a seatbelt.
Line Yvette McAfee, 28, of 8655 W Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and operating a prohibited alcohol concentration – first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.
An East Troy officer got a call about a wrong way driver that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 43 at 7:13 p.m. in the Town of East Troy on Dec. 6. The officer was advised that the vehicle was still traveling in the wrong direction and had just passed State Highway 20. The officer was able to locate the vehicle on Interstate 43 just south of Miramar Road.
The officer eventually caught up with the vehicle, at which point it came to a complete stop just north of Stone School Road in the Town of East Troy.
The driver, McAfee, had a child in the backseat with no seatbelt or a car seat. The defendant said she had taken a wrong turn and didn’t know where she was going.
While speaking with the defendant, she emitted a strong odor of intoxicants from her breath and marijuana coming from the car.
McAfee blew a .017 and was arrested at the scene.
Watch Now: East Troy Railroad Museum and East Troy Electric Railroad, 2022
Yesica Rojo watches the passing scenery during a recent ride on the East Troy Electric Railway
ABOVE: Yesica Rojo watches the passing Kettle Moraine scenery during a recent round-trip ride between East Troy and Mukwonago on the East Troy Electric Railroad while her 2-year-old son Patrick sleeps on the seat across from her.
Eric Johnson
Ticket booth at East Troy Electric Railway, 2002 Church St., East Troy
The East Troy Electric Railway ticket booth inside the East Troy Railroad Museum provides a nostalgic feel of yesteryear as passengers buy tickets for the headlining 14-mile round trip between East Troy and Mukwonago on vintage golden age electric trolleys, streetcars and interurban trains.
Eric Johnson
Jim Feyerherm, operations manager, East Troy Electric Railroad
RIGHT: Jim Feyerherm of DeKalb, Illinois, is the East Troy Electric Railroad’s sole employee, overseeing a fleet roster of 27 vintage trolleys, streetcars and interurbans, as well as 130-plus volunteers. Feyerherm started volunteering at the museum in 2016 and was hired in 2019.
East Troy Railroad Museum, Interior View, 2002 Church St., East Troy
Inside the East Troy Railroad Museum and Depot, which contains displays highlighting historical electrical equipment and controls. The East Troy Railroad Museum was recently awarded a $100,000 five-year grant to fund new energy experience interactive displays under the theme “Generating Green Electricity for Modern Mobility.” The grant funding will also improve the visitor experience by supporting new heating and cooling systems in the depot museum.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Railroad Museum volunteer Steve Thomas
Volunteers at the East Troy Railroad Museum come from all ages and walks of life. Pictured is eight-year museum volunteer Steve Thomas, the living history museum’s marketing chair and board secretary. Thomas is a retired 30-year marketing communications veteran of Glendale-based Johnson Controls.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railway museum and depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy
The East Troy Railroad Museum and Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy, is housed in this circa-1910 electrical substation built by The Milwaukee Electric Railway and Light Co. (TMER&L) — today’s We Energies.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad right-of-way between East Troy and Mukwonago
Electrified overhead wires power the living history excursion trolleys, streetcars and interurban trains of East Troy Electric Railway as they ply their 14-mile round-trip routes between East Troy and Mukwonago.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad platform at The Elegant Farmer, 1545 Main St., Mukwonago
The passenger platform at The Elegant Farmer, 1545 Main St., Mukwonago.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad offering Dinner Train excurstions
The East Troy Electric Railroad offers several popular special excursion trains during its operating season, including its linen tablecloth two-hour Dinner Trains and Sunday Brunch Trains. The Dinner Train excursions offer a gourmet meal and full cash bar, while the Sunday Brunch Trains feature breakfast casseroles, pastries, a fruit cup, coffee and juice.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad Motorman Evan Richards keeps a watchful eye approaching a grade crossing
East Troy Electric Railway Motorman Evan Richards keeps a watchful eye as he pilots circa-1926 South Shore Line Car No. 9 toward a street grade crossing along the railway’s 14-mile round trip route between East Troy and Mukwonago.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad Conductor Rich Burger keeps in radio communication
Safety being the paramount priority, volunteer East Troy Electric Railway Conductor Rich Burger keeps a watchful eye on the track ahead as he stays in radio contact with other volunteers working on the railroad museum’s authentically retro nostalgic electric trolley, streetcar and interurban line linking East Troy and Mukwonago. The living history museum rosters a fleet of 27 vintage electric passenger railcars and rosters over 130 volunteers.
Eric Johnson
East Troy Electric Railroad Conductor Rich Burger and Motorman Evan Richards
Conductor Rich Burger (left) and Motorman Evan Richards enjoy some lighthearted pre-tour banter with passengers aboard circa-1926 South Shore Line trolley No. 9.
Eric Johnson
Conductor Rich Burger and Motorman Evan Richards, East Troy Electric Railroad volunteers
All aboard! It’s service with a smile as East Troy Electric Railroad Conductor Rich Burger (left) and Motorman Evan Richards prepare to take their East Troy Railroad Museum passengers back in time on this circa-1926, 54-passenger South Shore Line interurban streetcar. South Shone Line Car No. 9 was a longtime fixture on Chicago, South Shore & South Bend interurban runs linking Chicago and South Bend, Indiana. Built by Chicago’s railcar-building Pullman Co., Car No. 9 was received by the museum in 1990 and was restored in 1993 and 2015.
Eric Johnson
Circa-1924 Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) "Evanson Express" elevated rapid transit car No. 4420,
The East Troy Electric Railroad is a living history railway museum that maintains and operates a roster of 27 electrified trolleys, streetcars and interurbans, including Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) elevated rapid transit car No. 4420, a 52-passenger “Evanston Express” trolley built in 1924 by the Cincinnati Car Co. The trolley’s active service extended into the 1970’s before its retirement. Car No. 4420 was received by the East Troy Railroad Museum in 1982 and restored in 1985.
Eric Johnson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.