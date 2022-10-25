Walworth County to hire investigator to look into allegations made by candidate for sheriff

The Walworth County Sheriff Office has announced it is hiring a third-party investigator to conduct an investigation into allegations of "untruthfulness" regarding statements made by a detective who is a current candidate for sheriff.

Detective Craig Konopski told the Lake Geneva Regional News that a now-fired sheriff’s deputy, Gerardo Baca, who is now charged with sexual assault, had been "red-flagged" before he was hired and should not have been hired.

Baca has since been criminally charged with multiple sexual assaults dating back to 2012 against women, including coworkers and police interns.

Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell said in a statement issued Oct. 25, “On Oct. 14, 2022, I became aware Detective Craig Konopski provided a series of statements to at least one local media outlet regarding his involvement in the 2016 hiring background process for Gerardo Baca. In particular, Detective Konopski claimed he ‘red-flagged’ Mr. Baca and recommended to the Sheriff’s Office he not be hired. Detective Konopski also claimed he had a computer file containing negative information on Mr. Baca that has now gone missing.”

Picknell said he "was never made aware of the claims" that Konopski has now made.

Picknell then shared part of what he says was a background report that Konopski submitted regarding Baca prior to his hire. It said "The applicant (Baca) appears to be an excellent employee according to his current and previous employers. The applicant meets the qualifications to become a deputy sheriff-patrolman with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office."

Konopski served as the background investigator leading up to Baca being hired in January 2017. Konopski earlier this month said that he recommended that Baca not be hired, but Dave Gerber and command staff hired him anyways.

Konopski is running for Walworth County Sheriff as a write-in candidate against Gerber, who is currently the undersheriff under Picknell.

Konopski lost the August primary against Gerber by 206 votes.

Following the primary election, the Lake Geneva Regional News obtained the criminal complaint for Baca and reached out to the candidates for comment on that case. At that time, Konopski stated he was the investigator who did the pre-employment background check on Baca in 2016 before he was hired. “I recommended not hiring him,” Konopski said. “He was hired against my recommendation.”

Konopski stands by his statement that he did red-flag Baca and said the file he used to have on his computer about the background check has since been removed.

In a text on Oct. 25, after the sheriff issued his statement, Konopski said, “I was served this morning. I still do stand behind my statement. I can’t comment any further.” Konopski claimed he recommended not hiring Baca upon hearing about past allegation of misconduct by Baca, made in Madison prior to 2009.

Picknell continued: “I have reason to believe the claims (that Baca was red-flagged by Konopski) may be false."

As such, Picknell said the county is going "to hire a third-party, outside investigator to conduct a thorough and independent investigation of Detective Konopski related to the background check he performed and to his reported public comments on the background check.”

Picknell's statement concluded: “The County and Sheriff’s Office takes these allegations seriously – if any individuals are identified as having engaged in misconduct, they will be held accountable. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is a very good agency with great people. As always, we will continue to serve the mission of public safety.”