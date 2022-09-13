Assault at French Country Inn, drugs sold in Whitewater and more in this week's criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Sept. 6 –Sept. 12. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Intoxicated man charged after assault at French Country Inn

Santino A. Luciano, 42, of 1665 Brandi St., Burlington, has been charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, and misdemeanor theft. On Aug. 22, an officer from the Town of Geneva Police Department was dispatched to the French Country Inn in the Town of Geneva for a disorderly conduct incident regarding the defendant. The caller said that they were getting beat up by Luciano. Upon arrival, the officer recognized the defendant from a disorderly conduct incident earlier that day where, while intoxicated, Luciano stuck a worker at a restaurant. The caller from the French Country Inn had redness to their left cheek area and grab marks. When the defendant was asked what happened, he did not have anything to say.

Whitewater man sells 57.91 grams of marijuana in 3 purchases

Jordan T. Greene, 23, of 347 N Tratt St., Whitewater, has been charged with three counts of manufacture/deliver tetrahydrocannabinols (THC)-possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on/near multiunit public housing, possession of THC-possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit participated in controlled purchases of marijuana using a confidential informant (CI). The CI purchased marijuana from Greene on Oct. 5, 2021, Oct. 19, 2021 and Nov. 16 within 1,000 feet of an apartment complex in Whitewater. The CI purchased a total of 57.91 grams of marijuana combined in those three controlled purchases. On May 4, 2022, an officer conducted a knock and talk with Greene at his apartment. The defendant allowed the officer in the apartment. During that time, the officer found marijuana and a glass-smoking device and metallic grinder both containing marijuana residue.

Man violates his bond

Joshua F. Danielsen, 41, of 225 Turtle Creek Dr., Delavan, has been charged with felony bail jumping – domestic abuse assessments. Danielsen was at a residence in Delavan on Sept. 1 in violation of a condition of bond.

Whitewater man charged after physical altercation

Darwin Rivera, 26, of N Fraternity La., Whitewater, has been charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments, attempt strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments. Whitewater responded to a call on Sept. 5. The defendant sold his vehicle and was going to get a ride to work from a friend, but the friend was not willing to drive the other person to work. The person then began blocking the defendant from leaving and a physical and verbal altercation ensued. The defendant pinned the victim against the wall in the bathroom for approximately one minute, causing the victim pain, difficulty swallowing and swelling of the neck. The responding officer saw scratches on the side of the victim’s neck. After letting go, the defendant grabbed a disposable razor and began to scratch his own neck.

Genoa City woman charged with identity theft, obstructing officer

Christina Maria Ramirez, 37, of W138 Lilac Avenue, Genoa City, has been charged with identity theft-avoidance, repeater and obstructing an officer, repeater. While assisting in a traffic stop the early morning hours of Aug. 28 in Lake Geneva, an officer from the Lake Geneva Police Department spotted a man, identified as Zachary P. MacFarlan, 29, MacFarlan, looking into a vehicle with sunglasses on. The other officer ran the plate and it came back stolen out of Milwaukee. MacFarlan was searched and found to have a double-edged knife in his sock. His wife and child were in Kwik Trip. The officer entered the gas station and met with Ramirez, who originally gave a different name because she had warrants for her arrest.