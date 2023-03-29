A stay-at-home-dad and former elementary school teacher is challenging a 10-plus year incumbent on the Tuesday, April 4 spring general election for the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District (Woods School) Board of Education.

Political newcomer Quan Le is vying against incumbent Board of Education President Eric Chapman to fill the three-year board term expiring this April.

Woods School is governed by a three-member board that currently includes Chapman; Clerk Barbie Wolski, term expiring April 2024; and board member Frank Broz, term expiring April 2025.

The Lake Geneva Regional News reached out to Chapman and Le with candidate questionnaires in advance of election day to give voters a profile snapshot on their backgrounds, motivations for seeking office, and thoughts on what they believe to be the top pressing issues facing 153-student Grades 4K-8 Woods School, a feeder district for Grades 9-12 Badger High School.

Their responses follow below:

Chapman

Name: Eric Chapman (Inc.)

Age: 52

Occupation: Director, CAN/AM Hockey Schools

Address: Town of Geneva

Community involvement: Currently School Board President for Woods School.

Previous elected experience: Woods School board member 10+ years.

Why do you want to be a member of the board: I am running for re-election because I believe I have the experience and dedication to best serve the Woods School community. For over ten years, I have served the board and have worked hard to improve the quality of education, while maintaining the fiscal responsibility of our district. I am a strong advocate for parent involvement, student achievement, and teacher support.

I have deep, personal connections to Wood School. I graduated from Woods, as did my three children. I know firsthand the challenges and opportunities that our students face. I also know the strengths and needs of our teachers and staff. As a board member, I have always listened to their voices and valued their input. Woods School has unique characteristics that make it unlike most other districts in the state. By truly understanding the nature of our district, its strengths, and challenges, I believe that I am well suited to help guide Woods School into the future.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the school district: The two issues that concern me the most in our district are school funding and a looming teacher shortage.

These issues pose the biggest challenge to the quality of education and the well-being of students and educators. Wisconsin’s mechanism for school funding creates a unique set of issues for our small district. A successful referendum has given us stability, but until and unless our leaders in Madison address these funding challenges, we will need to work diligently at the local level to protect our own interests.

Teachers are the lifeblood of our school. If we lose talented and dedicated teachers to other professions or early retirement, it would create a gap that may be hard to fill, especially in high-need areas such as special education, art, and music. We need to explore creative solutions to retain our own staff and to make sure we offer an environment that will be attractive to prospective new hires.

Anything else you want to add: I am proud of what the board members I have served with have accomplished together, but I also recognize that there is more work to be done. We cannot become complacent; we need to continue to adapt to the changing needs of our students and families as we move into a future that challenges our staff and students in new, unexpected ways. We need to ensure that every student has access to high-quality instruction, technology, and resources. We need to foster a community in our school, while challenging our students to reach their personal potential.

I would be honored to continue serving as your school board president. I ask for your vote on April 4. Thank you for your support.

Le

Name: Quan Le

Age: 40

Occupation: Stay-at home-dad. Formerly an elementary school teacher.

Address: Linn

Community involvement: My wife and I both work for the public. I was a school teacher and she’s currently a physician.

Previous elected experience:

Why do you want to be a member of the board: It’s time for a change. Eric has been on for over 10 years. He has increased spending across the board while less than half of the student body is from the area. The new gym cost $5 million (property tax increase) and recent referendum added property tax. Taxes would have went down without the recent referendum.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the school district: I am concerned with how much the district is spending and the amount of students that are actually from this district.

Anything else you want to add: Current board members are all parents with children in Woods, which makes it hard for them to be objective. There is too much conflict of interest in the current board. I am also a parent but my kids are in Central Denison. I believe I am in a better position to make Woods work for the entire Lake Geneva area. More than half of the students are coming from neighboring Lake Geneva districts. It’s time we all work together.

In 62 Photos: Opening Day of the Walworth County Fair, Aug. 31, 2022 Walworth County Fair: The colorful carnival midway lights up the night sky at the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: 2022 Fairest of the Fair Jessica Markham Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view on fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Fairgrounds afternoon crowd view Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view at fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Antiques judging draws a crowd Walworth County Fair: Auctioneer Gary Finley presides over the Fairest of the Fair basket raffle Walworth County Fair: Milwaukee area balloon artist Dan Dort plies his trade in balloon wiener dogs Walworth County Fair: Banyard Adventure & Learning Coop area at the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Belgian horse "Turbo" waits in the horse barn as his stall is readied Walworth County Fair: Bumper cars on the fair's carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Frieda and Dennis Evangelista of Long Grove, Ill. dance to the music at the Park Stage Walworth County Fair: Dairy Barn animal exhibition Walworth County Fair: Allen Davenport of Sharon clips his Holstein heifer for show Walworth County Fair: Ron Baughman of the Knights of Columbus serves up a homemade cream puff Walworth County Fair: Sunset crowd view on the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Night crowd on the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Colorful food stands light up the night on the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Walking stricks spread the "Good News" at the Fellowship of Christian Farmers booth Walworth County Fair: The "Century Wheel" ferris wheel is a colorful sight as dusk settles over the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Food humor at Emma's Cookie Kitchen stand on the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair; Carol Steilein of Union Grove judges dips in the North Hall Walworth County Fair; Singer-entertainers David Allen Mehner of Spring Grove, Ill and John Ludy Puleo of East Troy bring their "Frank 2 FRANKIE" show to the Park Stage Walworth County Fair: Jon Sherwood of Racine sells fudge in the Commercial Exhibits Hall Walworth County Fair: Fun Slide afternoon view on the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Dusk view of Fun Slide on the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Doug and Brittany Kramer prepare sweet treats at the Red Barn Elephant Ears stand Walworth County Fair: "Vertigo" giant spring tower on the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Six-year-old Rosie Hammerstad, of Elkhorn, shows off her cross-brew ewe Walworth County Fair: A goat eats hay in one of the many fairgrounds animal barns Walworth County Fair: Children's entertainer Nick Dattilo of Kenosha leads a family chicken dance in the Kiddieland area Walworth County Fair: Flying like Superman on the "Cliff Hanger" ride at the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Holstein cows on exhibition in the Dairy Barn Walworth County Fair: Colorful flowers and vegetables on display in the Horticulture Barn Walworth County Fair: Seven-year-old Penelope Stallings of Elkhorn is off to the Kiddieland stick horse races Walworth County Fair: Badger High School FFA volunteer Kylie Kundert of Lake Geneva readies cow hats in the Discovery Barn Walworth County Fair: Vivian Patterson and mom Betsey Patterson of Elkhorn enjoy a ride on the midway merry-go-round Walworth County Fair: Bright lights draw in evening contestants for the midway carnival games Walworth County Fair: Ruth Knetzger of Hubertus and Paul Melius of Jackson judge mixed grass hay Walworth County Fair: Registered Paint "Bob," 25, is making his last fair show appearance before retirement Walworth County Fair: The Jackson Duo entertain in the WSLD Music Hall Walworth County Fair: Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz entertains on the Park Stage Walworth County Fair: Pharoah's Fury swinging gondola pirate ship ride on the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Brad Geers of Milwaukee Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Hector Acuna of Cedarburg Walworth County Fair: Colorful prize-winning flowers in the Horticulture Barn Walworth County Fair: Pumpkins on display in North Hall, waiting to be judged Walworth County Fair: Dad Jamie Opper and daughter Ella, of Elkhorn, shear their crossbreed sheep for show Walworth County Fair: Whitewater siblings Rosie and Bentley Hammerstad with their cross-brew ewes Walworth County Fair: High in the sky on the rotating and somersaulting "Speed" midway carnival ride Walworth County Fair: The carnival midway provides a festive, colorful contrast as the sun sets over the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: The colorful midway is aglow as the sun sets over the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: The noon antique and stock tractor pulls drew a large opening day crowd to the grandstand Walworth County Fair: Smoke fills the air as a vintage International Harvester Turbo pulls it's load - and into the competition lead Walworth County Fair: Commercial vendor Stuart Mayo gives a cookware demonstration in North Hall Walworth County Fair: Wild West Sodas vendor Terry Vearrier of Odessa, Texas made his 17th journey to the fair Walworth County Fair: A goat settles down in the hay for a rest Walworth County Fair: The Mega Drop thrill ride on the carnival midway drops passengers 130 feet in two seconds Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Deanna Bruenig of Oconomowoc paints a view of Holstein cows in the Dairy Barn Walworth County Fair: Vintage 1947 Allis Chalmers "M" and McCormick Farmall "C" tractors on display Walworth County Fair: Mementos of the fair's rich 173-year history on display in the Log Cabin on the fairgrounds 2022 Walworth County Fair "Fairest of the Fair" final competition and crowning ceremony