Business and organizations decorate for Geneva Lake Museum's "Parade of Trees"

A holiday tradition has kicked off at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva.

The museum's annual "Parade of Trees" begins Nov. 19 and will be held through Jan. 2, 2023. Representatives from about 37 area businesses and organizations have decorated a tree for the annual holiday event.

Visitors to the museum will be able to vote on their favorite decorated tree throughout the course of the "parade."

Museum Director Janet Ewing said she is impressed with how the participants decorated their tress for this year's event.

"We got some pretty awesome stuff this year," Ewing said.

Participants gathered at the museum Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 to decorate their tree. A kick-off ceremony was held for the participants and museum volunteers, Nov. 18, to give them an opportunity to view and vote for their favorite tree.

Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth is one of several businesses that is represented in this year's parade.

Co-owners Robert and Mary Ann Pearce decorated their tree with fruit and vegetable ornaments.

Mary Ann Pearce said she has had some of the ornaments for about 50 years.

"You can tell by our ages, I have been collecting them for a long, long time," Mary Ann Pearce said. "People often give them to me."

The Pearce's began decorating their Nov. 16 and put on the finishing touches the following day.

"We were here yesterday, but I decided we needed more," Mary Ann Pearce said.

Robert Pearce agreed that their tree includes a variety of decorations.

"We have enough to fill this whole place up with every tree," Robert Pearce said. "We have enough stuff on yet or not?"

Representatives from the United of Way of Walworth County decorated their tree with ornaments that included photographs of the organization's Das Fest and of partner agencies.

"It's all about the people, so we wanted to show people enjoying Das Fest and all the agencies that we are partnering with all throughout Walworth County," Mindy Amodeo, developing director for United Way of Walworth County, said. "So when people donate these are the agencies which those funds go to, so all those funds stay local."

Amodeo said the United Way chapter has been working on the theme for their tree during the past month.

"It was getting the tree all together and then filling it," Amodeo said. "We had a plan more than a month ago, so we've been planning."

Representatives from the United Way of Walworth County first participated in the "Parade of Trees" three years ago and are excited about returning this year.

Amodeo said hopes the organization will be able to participate again during next year's event.

"This is our welcome back, and we hope to participate again next year," Amodeo said. "We definitely want to change it up."

The owners of Maxwell Mansion took a trip back in time for their tree, as they decorated it with ornaments that included photographs of the mansion's former owners, as well as the current owners and employees.

"The theme is 'rising stars,' and it is a time walk of the original owners up to us as current owners," Monica Pfeifer, co-owner of Maxwell Mansion, said. "I did old-time portraits of my entire team that I mixed in, because they have been our support."

Pfeifer said she wanted to feature the "rising stars" theme for last year's tree, but she did not have enough time to conduct research on the past owners.

"It was my idea last year, but we didn't have all the research done of all the owners yet," Pfeifer said. "So when we finally finished it, we knew we could do it this year because we got a more distinct timeline of the owners. This year, we wanted to personalize it a little bit more."

Pfeifer said she and her staff have enjoyed decorating a tree this year's event.

"It's been a lot of fun," Pfeifer said. "It's been a lot of different minds on how to best represent the names of the prior owners."

Peter Oehmen and Linda Starek, representing Pete's Printing, decorated their tree with "putz houses," which are miniature ornaments that are often the centerpiece of a decorative holiday scene.

Oehmen said most of his "putz houses" are from the 1930s. He said "putz" is a German word that means to place, adorn or decorate.

"A lot of them are rare," Oehmen said. "They're very collectable. They come in all sizes, colors and shapes. They're associated directly with Christmas and Christmas trees."

Oehmen said most "putz houses" have lights inside of them, but in the past they were filled with candy.

"A lot of them were designed during the early days as candy containers," Oehmen said. "So they would have plugs in the back. That's where the lights go now, but the plugs initially were to keep the candy in them."

Oehmen said this is the second time he has participated in the "Parade of Trees." He said it is an enjoyable event, and the museum staff is always helpful.

"They make it so nice here at the museum," Oehmen said. "They had everything organized, placed in the right positions and ready for us to go."

The Geneva Lake Museum currently is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for people 60 years and older and $5 for youth between the ages of 13 and 17. Children 12 years and younger and active military personnel may attend for free.

For more information, call 262-248-6060 or visit www.genevalakemuseum.org.