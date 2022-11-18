Business and organizations decorate for Geneva Lake Museum's "Parade of Trees"

A holiday tradition has kicked off at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. in Lake Geneva.
The museum's annual "Parade of Trees" begins Nov. 19 and will be held through Jan. 2, 2023. Representatives from about 37 area businesses and organizations have decorated a tree for the annual holiday event.
Visitors to the museum will be able to vote on their favorite decorated tree throughout the course of the "parade."
Museum Director Janet Ewing said she is impressed with how the participants decorated their tress for this year's event.
"We got some pretty awesome stuff this year," Ewing said.
Participants gathered at the museum Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 to decorate their tree. A kick-off ceremony was held for the participants and museum volunteers, Nov. 18, to give them an opportunity to view and vote for their favorite tree.
People are also reading…
Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth is one of several businesses that is represented in this year's parade.
Co-owners Robert and Mary Ann Pearce decorated their tree with fruit and vegetable ornaments.
Mary Ann Pearce said she has had some of the ornaments for about 50 years.
"You can tell by our ages, I have been collecting them for a long, long time," Mary Ann Pearce said. "People often give them to me."
The Pearce's began decorating their Nov. 16 and put on the finishing touches the following day.
"We were here yesterday, but I decided we needed more," Mary Ann Pearce said.
Robert Pearce agreed that their tree includes a variety of decorations.
"We have enough to fill this whole place up with every tree," Robert Pearce said. "We have enough stuff on yet or not?"
Representatives from the United of Way of Walworth County decorated their tree with ornaments that included photographs of the organization's Das Fest and of partner agencies.
"It's all about the people, so we wanted to show people enjoying Das Fest and all the agencies that we are partnering with all throughout Walworth County," Mindy Amodeo, developing director for United Way of Walworth County, said. "So when people donate these are the agencies which those funds go to, so all those funds stay local."
Amodeo said the United Way chapter has been working on the theme for their tree during the past month.
"It was getting the tree all together and then filling it," Amodeo said. "We had a plan more than a month ago, so we've been planning."
Representatives from the United Way of Walworth County first participated in the "Parade of Trees" three years ago and are excited about returning this year.
Amodeo said hopes the organization will be able to participate again during next year's event.
"This is our welcome back, and we hope to participate again next year," Amodeo said. "We definitely want to change it up."
The owners of Maxwell Mansion took a trip back in time for their tree, as they decorated it with ornaments that included photographs of the mansion's former owners, as well as the current owners and employees.
"The theme is 'rising stars,' and it is a time walk of the original owners up to us as current owners," Monica Pfeifer, co-owner of Maxwell Mansion, said. "I did old-time portraits of my entire team that I mixed in, because they have been our support."
Pfeifer said she wanted to feature the "rising stars" theme for last year's tree, but she did not have enough time to conduct research on the past owners.
"It was my idea last year, but we didn't have all the research done of all the owners yet," Pfeifer said. "So when we finally finished it, we knew we could do it this year because we got a more distinct timeline of the owners. This year, we wanted to personalize it a little bit more."
Pfeifer said she and her staff have enjoyed decorating a tree this year's event.
"It's been a lot of fun," Pfeifer said. "It's been a lot of different minds on how to best represent the names of the prior owners."
Peter Oehmen and Linda Starek, representing Pete's Printing, decorated their tree with "putz houses," which are miniature ornaments that are often the centerpiece of a decorative holiday scene.
Oehmen said most of his "putz houses" are from the 1930s. He said "putz" is a German word that means to place, adorn or decorate.
"A lot of them are rare," Oehmen said. "They're very collectable. They come in all sizes, colors and shapes. They're associated directly with Christmas and Christmas trees."
Oehmen said most "putz houses" have lights inside of them, but in the past they were filled with candy.
"A lot of them were designed during the early days as candy containers," Oehmen said. "So they would have plugs in the back. That's where the lights go now, but the plugs initially were to keep the candy in them."
Oehmen said this is the second time he has participated in the "Parade of Trees." He said it is an enjoyable event, and the museum staff is always helpful.
"They make it so nice here at the museum," Oehmen said. "They had everything organized, placed in the right positions and ready for us to go."
The Geneva Lake Museum currently is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for people 60 years and older and $5 for youth between the ages of 13 and 17. Children 12 years and younger and active military personnel may attend for free.
For more information, call 262-248-6060 or visit www.genevalakemuseum.org.
Historical homes you can own in the Lake Geneva area
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $339,900
MOVE IN ready Victorian, on a double lot within walking distance to East Troy's Historic downtown square! Commuter access to I-43! Step into this well maintained and updated home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Spacious room sizing and generous living area great for any potential buyer. Beautiful lot features a 4 car garage and 12x16 lawn shed both great for storage. Home is updated with new flooring, paint, electrical, and poured concrete stoop. Original woodwork shown throughout the house.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $275,000
Oldworld Charm comes to mind when viewing this newly offered home. After over 20 years of prideful ownership, come see what this attractive home in this great neighborhood has to offer. Just walking distance from everything downtown Waterford, this home boasts intricate woodwork, along with a sizeable family room and formal dining room large enough for most any gathering. Additionally, a main level bedroom and partially finished loft above the garage allow for extra space. Open kitchen leads to breezeway and rear deck through patio door. Upstairs offers 3 beautifully painted bedrooms and a nicely done full bath plus spacious walkthrough wardrobe. A well kept and nicely landscaped yard rounds out this amazing home and lot. So much charm nestled just a block from downtown. Contact us today.
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $429,900
The moment you pull up, the covered front porch will pull you in as you envision yourself sipping your morning coffee. The interior of the home will welcome you as you move from room to room admiring the exposed beams, wood floors and all it's character. On the main level you'll find the kitchen, dining room, den, living room, full bath, and 1 bedroom. The upper level features the master bedroom with a true walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, & 2nd full bath. The new professionally installed brick paver patio wraps around the exterior of the home and leads to your private patio for entertaining which features a built-in gas fireplace. The landscaping with up-lighting really makes the home glow at dusk and lights up the walkways at night. The 3.5 car heated garage is an added bonus!
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $229,900
LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Includes: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a Private Boat Slip, shared Beach Area, and a Pier. Beds, furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in the sale (taxes for this parcel were $174 in 2021) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. CASH BUYERS - Probably won't pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!
4 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $1,875
Great location close to Metra, town and Chain of Lakes. Over 2,800 sq ft of living space with the finished walk out basement. First floor features Large living room, bedroom, bath, updated kitchen and a finished loft area. Walk-out basement has a spacious living area, full bath, 3 bedrooms, wood burning stove in family room and screened porch. 2 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $695,000
This original Bull Valley homestead was built in 1877. The land was deeded as a wedding present by Bull Valley resident Rufus Brown to his oldest daughter, Luella, prior to her marriage to Frank Kimball. The compound includes the original barn (1885), corn crib (1913), milk house (1921) and heated workshop/office/studio (circa 1930) with working school bell. The original farmhouse was expanded in the 1970's and has been lovingly attended to by everyone who has lived here. The home provides beautiful views from every window. The five-acre property includes a one-acre pine forest, meadow with fieldstone firepit, vegetable garden with raised beds set in chipped bluestone, a perennial garden with over 30 varieties of flowers that bloom continuously from April through October, shade garden and tranquil walking paths. Over 20 varieties of birds visit or nest on the property. Explore the property's ever-changing landscape through the seasons. Enjoy meals in the screened in porch overlooking the flower garden. Own one of the last original examples of Bull Valley history. Barn currently used as garage, corn crib could easily be converted to stalls, school house is currently studio. Simply an amazing property with country charm. One of a Kind, this is the home you are looking for.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $594,900
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on nearly 1 acre. Home overlooks Conservancy along the Fox River. Nearly everything is new within the last two years. Stunning front porch, open concept kitchen, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting and center island for entertaining. Custom staircase. Large main suite features a walk-in closet, master bath, two vanities and a walk-in shower. Lower level features a large bedroom with plenty of closet space, a full bath and a bonus room. Large mudroom with built-in cabinets. 3 car garage has vaulted ceilings. 50-foot outbuilding with 15.5-foot ceilings and an attached 1 car rear garage. The easement to the building would make it convenient to run your business from home. One year home warranty up $550 is included. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $274,900
Welcome home to your charming farmhouse on a double lot in downtown McHenry! This gorgeous 4 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, built-in 1882, is just a short walk to Downtown McHenry and all the fantastic shops and restaurants. The kitchen offers all SS appliances, granite countertops. AC 2016, Furnace 2016, Sump pump 2018, Fence 2018 Garage 2018. The home also has two main-level bedrooms and an Owners bedroom with a huge walk-in closet! Beautiful fresh painted porches, lots of entrances and fantastic old charm with modern finishes. Come check out this fantastic home.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $899,000
Rare Lake Geneva Property Offers A Beautiful 1+ Acre Lot While Being Just Blocks From The Lake & Downtown! Spacious & Charming Main Home + Guest Home ~ Perfect Home Office, In-Law Suite, Etc. Both Homes Have Been Renovated To Combine Original Features w/Great Layout + Many Modern Features. Foyer + Reading Area. Living Room w/Many Windows Overlooking The Amazing Yard & Mature Trees. Formal Dining Room. Large Family Room w/Fireplace Walks Out To Sizeable Deck. Kitchen w/New Refrigerator, Double Oven, Island, Farm House Sink & More. Convenient Mud Room + Half Bath. Upper Level Features 9' Ceilings & Laundry Room. Master Suite w/Crown Molding + Master Bath w/Double Vanity & Tiled Steam Shower. Guest House Includes Full Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Full Bath & Laundry. Outbuilding For Storage
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $2,300
Amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath rental in the heart of Johnsburg. Beautiful home, great location. Located in the desirable Johnsburg school dist close to town, parks, library, schools and more! You will love all the charm this home has to offer. Very well maintained with updated bathrooms and large eat-in kitchen. Spacious living and dining rooms. First floor bedroom. Full basement and 2 car garage for plenty of storage. Great back yard backing to the park! Water rights too! No pets. Smoke free home. Renters responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Credit and background check required upon rental application at applicants expense via My Smart Move.
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $210,000
Charming home with a 1st FLOOR FULL BATH, LAUNDRY, and BEDROOM! You will love the WOOD floors, the paneled doors, and the character of this spacious 5 BEDROOM home. Living room and dining room flow nicely to the kitchen that includes CHERRY cabinets, all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and a breakfast bar. The 2nd floor includes 4 spacious bedrooms, a loft, and a full bathroom. Ample storage available in the oversized 2 car garage and the shed. This home has great potential and with your finishing touches it will be a classic beauty. Home is located near parks, restaurants, shopping, and major roads. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.