Boaters express concerns and offer suggestions regarding lakefront area to city aldermen

Does a city boat pier need lighting? Should the city’s fishing pier be moved to a different location? What should be done about dogs that run loose on a city boat pier? Should there be a kayak launch fee? Should boaters be required to install a shore station on their boat slip?

These are some of the questions that were recently discussed among Lake Geneva residents and aldermen.

Several residents attended the city council’s piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting, Nov. 8, to present concerns and offer suggestions regarding issues related to Lake Geneva’s lakefront area.

Lighting the

West End PierBuzz Yager of Lake Geneva said he would like the city to install some type of lighting and security system on the West End Pier, which is located along the lakefront area near Library Park, to help discourage vandalism and some of the other activities that occur in that area.

Yager said he had hoped the city would install a security gate on the pier when the issue was discussed about three years ago.

“I think it’s a good idea to have it out there. It might dissuade some people to do what they want to do sometimes,” Yager said. “But I was a little disappointed that the gate wasn’t included in the discussion, because I know a lot of people that would like to see a gate down there.”

Alan Bosworth, who lives near the lakefront area, said if any lighting is installed on the pier it should face downward so it does not light up the night sky too much. He said when lighting was installed near the lakefront area several years ago it encompassed his front yard.

“As the city looks for new lighting for that area, please keep in mind the dark sky at night ordinance,” Bosworth said. “It should be a down light by the pier just like Williams Bay does. I think that’s the best way.”

Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she has received mixed reactions from residents regarding whether lights should be installed on the pier. She said the reason a security gate was not installed is because the pier is considered a public area and the city is not allowed to restrict access on the pier.

“I hear stories about people who want lights down there and people who don’t want lights down there,” Yunker said. “We already know about the gate. We wanted to put up a gate there three years ago but we didn’t do it because, bottom line, it’s a public pier. So we’re thinking maybe we can have lights.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he feels installing lights on the pier would help improve security in that area.

“Light is a deterrent, so I think it needs to be lighted,” Hedlund said. “Something needs to be done.”

Alderman Ken Howell said he agrees that if some type of lighting is installed on the pier, it should face downward. He said any type of lighting that would be installed on the pier should also be discussed by the public works committee.

“I think it would start here, then we would make a recommendation to them,” Howell said. “They can look at it and see what they can do.”

Harbormaster Steve Russell said he could talk to Public Works Director Tom Earle about the types of lights that would work best for the pier.

“I don’t think it will be a bad idea,” Russell said.

Moving the city fishing pier suggestedSeveral residents proposed that the city fishing pier located next to the West End Pier should be moved to another location.

John Walker of Lake Geneva proposed that the fishing pier be moved closer to Riviera Beach. He said many people do not like fishing on the pier because it is too short and the water is too shallow where it is located. He said people end up fishing on the West End Pier.

Walker said if the pier was moved to another area it could be located near deeper waters.

“Fishermen don’t like fishing on that pier, so they come to our pier,” Walker said. “So I pull lures out of my canvas covering my pontoon boat, because they get caught in hooks and rip your canvas in the boat.”

Walker also said people allow their dogs to run loose on the West End Pier because there is not enough space on the fishing pier.

“They can’t run on the fishing pier because there’s too many rails on the side,” Walker said. “So they’re still using the pier as a dog run. It’s slippery. The dogs are slipping. It’s not a good place for dogs.”

Bosworth said many people who use the fishing pier cast their line toward the West End Pier, which causes lures and other fishing equipment to become lodged in the structure.

“Every year, I pull out six lures off the pier, and God forbid one of our grandkids or my wife and I get hooked by one,” Bosworth said. “We even pull them out of the trees along the shore, which is right next to the shore path. I hope nobody gets hooked.”

Bosworth proposed that the city move the fishing pier closer to the Riviera because it would be easier for the police to monitor.

“It would be a highlighted, larger pier,” Bosworth said. “You got the police in the city. They could come down and police it and secure it a lot more at night.”

Should boat slip renters be required to install a shore stationCity officials are also considering whether to require boat slip renters to install a shore station on their slip.

A shore station is a lift system that allows people to store their boats above water.

Hedlund said requiring slip renters to install a shore station could cause less damage to the piers when they dock their boat.

“A lot of damage to our piers is caused by boats being bumped against them,” Hedlund said. “If we had shore stations it all goes away. We are spending a lot of money repairing our piers.”

Walker said most of the damage is being caused by visitors who dock their boat by the piers and do not properly secure them.

“We’re not ruining the piers. It’s the visitors who come and tie their boats up who don’t know how to tie them or even pull out without even untying that boat,” Walker said. “That’s really hard on the pier posts.”

Donald Heise of Lake Geneva said he agrees that most of the damage to the piers is caused by visitors, and slip renters should not be required to install a shore station.

He said if city officials do approve that shore stations be installed on boat slips, then it should be required for new renters instead of people who have been renting a slip for several years.

“I’m against the idea of forcing people to spend money for something we don’t need because we know what we’re doing with our boats,” Heise said. “If the powers that be think that it’s a good idea, I think the people who are already on the pier should be grandfathered in, they don’t need to get a lift. For the new people coming in it’s a requirement.”

Alderwoman Cindy Yager said requiring shore stations could be too costly for slip renters. She said, if approved, then the shore stations should not be required for people who usually rent a boat slip.

Yager also said requiring all slip renters to install a shore station would make them less available.

“If you required everybody all at one time to get lifts, you’re going to have a run on lifts and there won’t be any available for used prices, because they will go fast and new ones cost $10,000 and up depending on the size of the boat you have,” Cindy Yager said. “So it’s not an inexpensive item we’re discussing here.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said he would like to determine how much damage is done to piers that do not have shore stations compared to piers that do have shore stations.

Russell said some of the damage that is done to the piers is caused by high waves.

Members of the piers committee are set to discuss the shore station issue again during their Dec. 13 meeting.

Kayak launching

area and feeCity officials are considering establishing a kayak/paddleboard launching area, as well as a launching fee.

The city currently charges a fee for people to rent space on a kayak/paddleboard rack located near the West End Pier.

The cost is $171 for residents; $261 for non-resident property owners who own a dwelling place; $309 non-resident property owners who own a lot or rental property; and $359 for non-residents.

Buzz Yager said many visitors launch their kayaks near the West End Pier, and he feels the city should charge a fee to obtain additional revenue.

He said sometimes there is a large group of kayakers at the West End Pier during the same time, and if the city charged a launching fee it could cause that area to be less crowded.

Buzz Yager said the Village of Williams Bay offers a season pass for people to launch their kayaks, and Lake Geneva could offer a similar program.

“So if you get the kayakers and paddleboarders to pay that up front, that can alleviate some of the congestion that does occur, because sometimes there’s all those groups down there at the same time and it gets crazy down there,” Yager said. “I like the idea of trying to find revenue where you can find it, and that’s obviously money that’s being left on the table.”

Heise said he also feels the city should charge a kayak launching fee.

“In my mind, it’s absurd that the city doesn’t do something to require people to pay,” Heise said. “You can put a box down there with a camera, whatever it takes. But there’s so many people that come down there in the course of a week. They think it’s great. You go in the other cities around here, you have to pay to put your kayaks in.”

Russell said he would like to determine an appropriate location for a kayak launch area. He said he does not feel it should be located near the West End Pier because that area receives a lot of activity already.

“I don’t think it would fit well, and I feel there’s too much on that west end,” Russell said. “This would really need some thought if we’re going to place it on the lakefront.”

City officials are set to discuss the issue again during an upcoming meeting.