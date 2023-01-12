Boat slip and buoy rental rates to increase in Lake Geneva in 2023

Renting a boat slip or buoy will cost more money in the City of Lake Geneva in the new year.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved to increase Riviera Pier rental rates by 5% and city lagoon pier and West End Pier rental rates by 8%, Dec. 27, by a 5-2 vote with alderwomen Cindy Yager and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."

The rate increases were recommended by both the piers, harbors and lakefront committee and the finance, licensing and regulation committee.

City officials initially proposed increasing Riviera Pier rental rates by 3% and city lagoon pier and West End Pier rental rates by 5%

However, Harbormaster Steve Russell proposed increasing the rates by 5% and 8% to help fund future projects that will need to be done to the city's boat piers and docks.

Some of the future or proposed projects include replacing the decking on the city's gasoline pier which will cost about $60,000; raising the height of the gasoline pier and Elmer's Boat Rental Pier which will cost about $23,900; buoy replacement which will cost about $3,500; lagoon repairs which is projected to cost about $10,000; and pier painting which will cost about $20,000.

Revenue from the boat slip and buoy rentals are placed in the city's lakefront reserve fund, which is used to help pay for boat pier and dock repair projects.

"The rates as they exist, all fees collected, go to the lakefront reserve fund," Russell said. "The lakefront reserve fund is used to do some repairs."

Yager said the city has a reserve fund for the West End Pier but asked why it does not have a reserve fund for the lagoon pier or the Riviera Pier.

"I'm just curious why we couldn't get a reserve fund in place for them as well instead of depending all on the West End Pier renters," Yager said.

Russell said that is an issue that could be discussed at an upcoming piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting.

"I would think that would be an agenda item to add to piers and harbors and take through the council," Russell said.

West End Pier 24-foot slip to increase from:

$1,976 to $2,134 for residents

$3,106 to $3,354 for non-resident dwelling property owner

$3,623 to $3,913 for non-resident lot or rental property owner

$4,139 to $4,470 for non-residents.

West End Pier 26-foot slip to increase from:

$2,306 to $2,490 for residents

$3,519 to $3,801 for non-resident dwelling property owner

$4,002 to $4,322 for non-resident lot or rental property owner

$4,484 to $4,443 for non-residents.

City lagoon slip and buoy rentals to increase from:

$852 to $920 for residents

$1,485 to $1,604 for non-resident dwelling property owner

$1,778 to $1,920 for non-resident lot or rental property owner

$2,070 to $2,236 for non-residents.

Lagoon personal water craft slip rentals will increase from $1,200 to $1,296.

Dinghy ramp rental rates will increase from:

$147 to $159 for residents

$223 to $241 for non-resident dwelling property owners

$265 to $286 for non-resident lot or rental property owners

$307 from $332 for non-residents.

The cost to rent a slip on the Riviera Pier will increase from $5,934 to $6,231, and the cost to rent a Riviera buoy will increase from $2,720 to $2,857.

There are no resident and non-resident rental rates for Riviera Pier slips or buoys.

Members of the city council unanimously approved, Dec. 27, to allow the harbormaster to issue a request for proposals to replace all decking on the gasoline pier, which will cost about $60,000 with the money coming from the lakefront reserve fund.

Russell has said the decking on the gasoline pier is in poor condition and needs to be replaced.

City council members also unanimously approved, Dec. 27, to pursue repairs and the raising of the height of the gasoline pier and the Elmer's Boat Rental Pier, which will cost about $23,900 with the funding coming from the lakefront reserve fund.

Both the gasoline pier and the Elmer's Boat Rental pier are located near the Riviera building, along the lakefront area.

City officials want to raise the piers because of storm and wind damage that occurred to those structures in April and November of 2022.