Boat slip and buoy rental rates to increase in Lake Geneva in 2023

Renting a boat slip or buoy will cost more money in the City of Lake Geneva in the new year.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved to increase Riviera Pier rental rates by 5% and city lagoon pier and West End Pier rental rates by 8%, Dec. 27, by a 5-2 vote with alderwomen Cindy Yager and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."
The rate increases were recommended by both the piers, harbors and lakefront committee and the finance, licensing and regulation committee.
City officials initially proposed increasing Riviera Pier rental rates by 3% and city lagoon pier and West End Pier rental rates by 5%
However, Harbormaster Steve Russell proposed increasing the rates by 5% and 8% to help fund future projects that will need to be done to the city's boat piers and docks.
Some of the future or proposed projects include replacing the decking on the city's gasoline pier which will cost about $60,000; raising the height of the gasoline pier and Elmer's Boat Rental Pier which will cost about $23,900; buoy replacement which will cost about $3,500; lagoon repairs which is projected to cost about $10,000; and pier painting which will cost about $20,000.
People are also reading…
Revenue from the boat slip and buoy rentals are placed in the city's lakefront reserve fund, which is used to help pay for boat pier and dock repair projects.
"The rates as they exist, all fees collected, go to the lakefront reserve fund," Russell said. "The lakefront reserve fund is used to do some repairs."
Yager said the city has a reserve fund for the West End Pier but asked why it does not have a reserve fund for the lagoon pier or the Riviera Pier.
"I'm just curious why we couldn't get a reserve fund in place for them as well instead of depending all on the West End Pier renters," Yager said.
Russell said that is an issue that could be discussed at an upcoming piers, harbors and lakefront committee meeting.
"I would think that would be an agenda item to add to piers and harbors and take through the council," Russell said.
West End Pier 24-foot slip to increase from:
- $1,976 to $2,134 for residents
- $3,106 to $3,354 for non-resident dwelling property owner
- $3,623 to $3,913 for non-resident lot or rental property owner
- $4,139 to $4,470 for non-residents.
West End Pier 26-foot slip to increase from:
- $2,306 to $2,490 for residents
- $3,519 to $3,801 for non-resident dwelling property owner
- $4,002 to $4,322 for non-resident lot or rental property owner
- $4,484 to $4,443 for non-residents.
City lagoon slip and buoy rentals to increase from:
- $852 to $920 for residents
- $1,485 to $1,604 for non-resident dwelling property owner
- $1,778 to $1,920 for non-resident lot or rental property owner
- $2,070 to $2,236 for non-residents.
Lagoon personal water craft slip rentals will increase from $1,200 to $1,296.
Dinghy ramp rental rates will increase from:
- $147 to $159 for residents
- $223 to $241 for non-resident dwelling property owners
- $265 to $286 for non-resident lot or rental property owners
- $307 from $332 for non-residents.
The cost to rent a slip on the Riviera Pier will increase from $5,934 to $6,231, and the cost to rent a Riviera buoy will increase from $2,720 to $2,857.
There are no resident and non-resident rental rates for Riviera Pier slips or buoys.
Members of the city council unanimously approved, Dec. 27, to allow the harbormaster to issue a request for proposals to replace all decking on the gasoline pier, which will cost about $60,000 with the money coming from the lakefront reserve fund.
Russell has said the decking on the gasoline pier is in poor condition and needs to be replaced.
City council members also unanimously approved, Dec. 27, to pursue repairs and the raising of the height of the gasoline pier and the Elmer's Boat Rental Pier, which will cost about $23,900 with the funding coming from the lakefront reserve fund.
Both the gasoline pier and the Elmer's Boat Rental pier are located near the Riviera building, along the lakefront area.
City officials want to raise the piers because of storm and wind damage that occurred to those structures in April and November of 2022.
Historical homes you can own in the Lake Geneva area
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $289,000
McHenry, Wonderful Home featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath 2 Story Home. Featuring 2 Bedrooms first Floor, 2 Bedrooms 2nd Floor, Large Living Room and Dining area. Amazing Updated Kitchen, all Stainless-Steel appliances, Maple high-end Cabinets, Granite and quartz countertops, Can Lights in all Rooms, Solid Six Panel Doors, 1st Floor Laundry, Wood Floors thru out. 2nd Floor Primary Bedroom and Full Bathroom with Jacuzzi soaking tub, Loads of Closets, New Roof, New Vinyl Siding, all New Windows, New High Efficacy Gas Furnace, New Air Conditioner, New HWH, New Updated Water Pump System, Full Celler Basement. 2 Car Garage great for Storage, Fully Fenced Yard, Perfect Setting space for the outdoor Firepit and Patio. Close to everything......and so much more...
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $142,000
So much potential in this 4 bedroom home! Inviting covered front porch. Formal dining with built-in china cabinet open to large living room. There's a lot of natural woodwork, hardwood floors, main floor laundry, office and 2 car garage. A good place to put your sweat equity into.
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $339,900
MOVE IN ready Victorian, on a double lot within walking distance to East Troy's Historic downtown square! Commuter access to I-43! Step into this well maintained and updated home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Spacious room sizing and generous living area great for any potential buyer. Beautiful lot features a 4 car garage and 12x16 lawn shed both great for storage. Home is updated with new flooring, paint, electrical, and poured concrete stoop. Original woodwork shown throughout the house.
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $229,900
LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Includes: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a Private Boat Slip, shared Beach Area, and a Pier. Beds, furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in the sale (taxes for this parcel were $174 in 2021) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. CASH BUYERS - Probably won't pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $284,550
Great investment property! Bring your offers and bright ideas / Large farmhouse / Surrounded by beautiful wooded area / 4 bedrooms / 2 Baths / Detached 3 car garage / Pole barn / located on over 1.81 acres of land / Room measurements are estimated / Property being sold in AS IS condition / No surveys nor disclosures / Taxes pro rated 100% / Property is subject to the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative / Limits offers from being entertained during the first 30 days of listing to owner occupant and non-profit buyers. Investor offers will be responded to after the first look period ends on 1/20/2023
7 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $785,000
WOW! Views! Beautiful waterfront property right off Mineola Bay! Single family home with in-law arrangement or legal non-conforming 2-flat. Expansive main level offers kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylights, 5 bedrooms on the first floor, two full bathrooms, amazing light filled family room with three French doors that lead right out to the 9' x 22' oversized deck and beautiful waterfront views. Second level offers a bright and sunny eat in kitchen, second floor laundry room, 2 additional large bedrooms and mirroring the first floor the massive great room offers incredible views out of the French Doors that lead to an additional 9' x 22' deck. Tons of storage in the partially finished basement, new 96% efficient 2 stage variable speed furnace, and 16 seer a/c, laundry room and storage, plus access to the oversized, heated 3 car garage. Large driveway offers 9 additional parking spots. Beautiful private backyard, fire pit, and a brand new professionally installed $23,000 permanent year round pier, easy access to the chain, high and dry, no flood plain here! Home being sold as-is.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $745,000
Showings Begin 12/18/2022. Own a piece of history! This gorgeous 19th century custom built virgin Douglas Fir post & beam barn was relocated from Lake Michigan to 1.54 acres of wooded land in beautiful Lake Geneva. You will find this gorgeous home nestled on a prime wooded lot w/ pond and creek. The home comes complete w/ all of the furnishings. It features a chef's kitchen w/ maple cabinets & stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. A master suite is on the main level. Two spectacular stone fireplaces for you to enjoy a cozy fire on a cold winter's evening. Gleaming wood floors throughout most of the home. The home also features a solarium, upper level loft, and lots of natural light. Close to town, bike and walking paths, and 200 yards to Lake Como with a 28' private slip.
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $190,000
Charming home with a 1st FLOOR FULL BATH, LAUNDRY, and BEDROOM! You will love the WOOD floors, the paneled doors, and the character of this spacious 5 BEDROOM home. Living room and dining room flow nicely to the kitchen that includes CHERRY cabinets, all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, and a breakfast bar. The 2nd floor includes 4 spacious bedrooms, a loft, and a full bathroom. Ample storage available in the oversized 2 car garage and the shed. This home has great potential and with your finishing touches it will be a classic beauty. Home is located near parks, restaurants, shopping, and major roads. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $745,000
Showings Begin 12/18/2022. Own a piece of history! This gorgeous 19th century custom built virgin Douglas Fir post & beam barn was relocated from Lake Michigan to 1.54 acres of wooded land in beautiful Lake Geneva. You will find this gorgeous home nestled on a prime wooded lot w/ pond and creek. The home comes complete w/ all of the furnishings. It features a chef's kitchen w/ maple cabinets & stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. A master suite is on the main level. Two spectacular stone fireplaces for you to enjoy a cozy fire on a cold winter's evening. Gleaming wood floors throughout most of the home. The home also features a solarium, upper level loft, and lots of natural light. Close to town, bike and walking paths, and 200 yards to Lake Como with a 28' private slip.
5 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $695,000
This original Bull Valley homestead was built in 1877. The land was deeded as a wedding present by Bull Valley resident Rufus Brown to his oldest daughter, Luella, prior to her marriage to Frank Kimball. The compound includes the original barn (1885), corn crib (1913), milk house (1921) and heated workshop/office/studio (circa 1930) with working school bell. The original farmhouse was expanded in the 1970's and has been lovingly attended to by everyone who has lived here. The home provides beautiful views from every window. The five-acre property includes a one-acre pine forest, meadow with fieldstone firepit, vegetable garden with raised beds set in chipped bluestone, a perennial garden with over 30 varieties of flowers that bloom continuously from April through October, shade garden and tranquil walking paths. Over 20 varieties of birds visit or nest on the property. Explore the property's ever-changing landscape through the seasons. Enjoy meals in the screened in porch overlooking the flower garden. Own one of the last original examples of Bull Valley history. Barn currently used as garage, corn crib could easily be converted to stalls, school house is currently studio. Simply an amazing property with country charm. One of a Kind, this is the home you are looking for.
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $2,300
Charming home for rent in historic downtown Johnsburg. You will not find a better location!! Pedestrian friendly with sidewalks, this home is located 1/2 block from the community club, 1 block from johnsburg schools and a very close distance to shopping and entertainment. A community park is literally in your backyard. Johnsburg is a golf cart friendly community and this home has a great location for golf cart accessibility. Inside this home you will find beautiful hardwood floors, 4 beds, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Washer/dryer on location and the home is equipped with central air. Pets will be considered for an additional fee. Smoke free home. Renters responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Credit and background check required upon rental application at applicants expense via My Smart Move.