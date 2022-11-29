Black Friday melee reported in Delavan Dollar Tree; woman banned for life from store

Alyssa Peluso, 31, was banned for life from the Delavan Dollar Tree at 303 S. Wright St. after a Black Friday melee on Nov. 25 that allegedly left two employees with minor injuries.

City of Delavan Police Department officers were dispatched to Dollar Tree for a report of a female refusing to leave the store, along with a City of Delavan ambulance crew, according to a Delavan Police report.

An employee and manager at the Dollar Tree told police that they had been alleged hit multiple times by Peluso and had been injured.

It was alleged that Peluso had stolen items from the store earlier and returned to the store later to return/exchange the items for their cash value, five items total including oven mitts and hand towels with a value of $1.25 per item. The items were returned by police to the store manager according to the 15-page police report on the incident.

The incident came to fisticuffs after Peluso was asked to leave the store and attempts were made by employees to physically remove her from Dollar Tree, which had closed at 9 p.m.

At that point Peluso reportedly threw plates at the two employees in the store and at one point Peluso allegedly threw the store manager into a shelving unit and then a four-corner rack with glass on it.

Both employees were provided with victim’s rights information by police.

Peluso was transported to Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn for head wound treatment requiring three staples and a CAT Scan of her head.

After her clearance by Lakeland Hospital, Peluso was transported to the Walworth County Jail in Elkhorn, where she was booked on multiple charges including two counts of simple assault battery for allegedly hitting the two Dollar Tree employees; one count of disorderly conduct for allegedly refusing to leave the store when told to by store employees; one count of alleged possession of controlled substances other than Schedule I or Schedule II narcotics, one count of alleged possession of the narcotic drug oxycodone; and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping due to her open cases.

Peluso’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Delavan-based Purcell’s Towing & Recovery according to the City of Delavan Police Department report, which noted that Peluso is “trespassed from the City of Delavan Dollar Tree ... at 303 S. Wright St. for life.”

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Peluso in connection with the Nov. 25 incident at Dollar Tree.

Peluso has two open criminal cases in Walworth County Circuit Court, including a May 2022 case for Misdemeanor A bail jumping with a domestic abuse assessment modifier, and a September 2021 case for Misdemeanor B disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse assessment modifier.

In a closed December 2021 case, Peluso was found guilty of driving too fast for conditions after entering a no contest plea to a speeding violation in the Village of Genoa City.