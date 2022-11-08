Big Foot High School employee arrested on theft charges; investigation ongoing

A Big Foot High School employee has been arrested for theft, according to a letter sent to parents and information from the Village of Walworth Police Department.

“There was a complaint received about a theft and an arrest was made," said Village of Walworth Police Chief Ryan Milligan.

As of Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, Milligan said the district attorney’s office had not yet filed charges and he was not able to provide any additional information, including the suspect’s name.

The Lake Geneva Regional News on Tuesday morning received a Facebook tip regarding the arrest of a Big Foot High School employee on multiple charges.

The news tip included a copy of a Nov. 8 letter sent to district parents and guardians by Big Foot District Administrator Dr. Doug Parker.

"I am writing with some unfortunate news," Parker wrote. "I was informed that a Big Foot employee was arrested by the Walworth Police Department on multiple charges. Like you, I am deeply troubled by these allegations. The district intends to fully cooperated with law enforcement officers as they conduct their investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, there is little else we can share now."

It goes on to say, "However, we know that when events like this happen, the entire school and district are impacted. We are working very hard on internal controls to protect Big Foot High School and all its stakeholders. No individual data or finances have been impacted to our knowledge. While we will share more details regarding this investigation when we can do so, our focus now will be on working with law enforcement during their investigation and continuing to meet the needs of our students and school community."

Parker, who emailed a copy of the his letter to the Regional News late Tuesday morning, said the employee is "no longer employed" by the district.

"This is all I can share at this time," Parker said.

Grades 9-12 Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth, serves the Village and Town of Walworth, the Village and Town of Sharon, the Village of Fontana, and portions of the Town of Linn and Town of Delavan. Established in 1959, Big Foot High School currently enrolls 449 students.