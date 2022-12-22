Beers to you! Badger High School alumnus wins Pabst Blue Ribbon's popular annual Art Can Contest

“I don’t know much about art, but I know what I like.”—New Yorker cartoon by Ariel Molvig

Admittedly, I don’t know much about art. But growing up decades ago in the waning heydays of the brewing industry in hometown Milwaukee, years when the Cream City’s heady “Big Three” of Miller, Pabst and Schlitz were each rolling out tens of millions of barrels of beer annually to the tune of “zing, boom, tararrel,” I come by my enduring love for beer art honestly.

I know what I like.

While I had a fondness for and fascination with the realist Dutch “Old Masters” oil paintings lining the walls of the Milwaukee Art Museum, admittedly as a kid I was more drawn to modernist artist Tom Wesselmann’s 1964 true Milwaukee favorite Still Life #51, which features an 8-foot-tall Pabst Blue Ribbon beer can next to a ginormous orange, perhaps predicting the Corona Beer citrus lime wedge craze.

Fast forward nearly four decades and I have yet to try my PBR with an orange wedge, ala Wesselmann, and, quite frankly, I prefer my PBR in a brown glass longneck next to a bowl of salty pretzels or a kraut-topped grilled bratwurst, but I digress—badly.

On Dec. 7, I visited my old stomping grounds at the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee, drawn by my love for art—PBR art more specifically. The old National Register-listed brewery seemed an apropos backdrop for interviewing 2022 Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest winner Alyssa Borkowski, 24, of Milwaukee, a former Town of Geneva resident and 2017 Badger High School alumnus.

Thinking “outside the can”

From 2014-2021, the Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest, tapping PBR’s newfound hipster zeitgeist, has put original art on more than 300 million PBR cans and awarded over $100,000 to emerging artists all over the U.S.

For the PBR Art Can Contest’s 10th anniversary celebration this year, the folks at now San Antonio-based Pabst went above and beyond to offer not one but ten $10,000 prizes to ten winning emerging artists from across the globe, opening the historically domestic art competition to the international art community for the first time.

More than 7,000 national and international contest submissions were received for the 2022 Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest.

Would-be PBR Art Can Contest artists were encouraged to “think outside of the can” as they created their PBR-inspired, two-toned blue and white art that spoke to their inner artistic muse and “the free spirit of Pabst Blue Ribbon,” renamed from Pabst Select in 1895 after the beer’s multiple medal-winning success at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

The Top 10 prize-winning people’s choice can designs, including Borkowski’s, are posted to Pabst’s website at pabstblueribbon.com/art/. Eight winners are from the U.S., along with international winners from Finland and Ontario, Canada.

The winning designs are being printed on 140 million nationally-distributed 12-, 16- and 24-ounce cans of PBR, which ranks among the top 20 beers in U.S. sales for 2021. The Art Can Contest designs are also being used on Pabst-branded swag merchandise, as well as Pabst’s social media and outdoor advertising platforms.

‘I might as well just try’

A 2021 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) film and theatre graduate, Borkowski runs an online art business, NeatCoolFun, on etsy.com, selling prints, shirts, stickers, tote bags and 8x10-inch matte prints featuring reproductions of her acrylic artwork. On the side, Borkowski dabbles in short films, including her current production, the horror-comedy “Stuck Somewhere,” which is expected to be released by the end of January.

Borkowski’s Instagram page, instagram.com/neatcoolfun/, has 36,900 followers.

Borkowski’s artistic roots were planted and nurtured in Walworth County, where she attended school at Grades 4K-8 St. Francis de Sales Parish School and then at Badger High School in Lake Geneva, where she was active in a variety of activities including sports, digital media and theatre.

Borkowski’s mom, Diana Kolovos, tipped her off to the 2022 Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest, encouraging her to enter.

“She was like, ‘Alyssa, you do your art and this is a big opportunity, so you might as well enter,’” Borkowski recalled of the conversation. “You know how moms are. She was like, ‘This would be so cool, I think you should do it, you should do it’ and so I did, just for fun. I was already doing art, running my art business full-time, and I thought that since I already had a following and was doing this (art) all the time, I might as well just try. I didn’t think much would come of it, but then ... they told me I got in the top 25, which was very exciting.”

Long before her Art Can Contest win, Borkowski was already a fan of PBR.

“I’ve lived in Milwaukee for five years and it’s usually people’s drink of choice, the go-to,” she said. “Throughout the years, I’ll go to PBR if a want a beer. It’s good. I like drinking it.”

Borkowski’s entry in the PBR Art Can Contest, a one-day project, began as a two-tone blue-and-white acrylic paint on canvas artwork that would be digitized, photo-shopped and entered electronically online at Pabst’s Art Can Contest webpage.

“I still have the original painting in my room,” she said. “I usually mostly paint frogs, skeletons and cats. That’s kind of my whole thing. I had to at least get a couple of those in my design. I like painting funny scenarios, something that will get a laugh ... It’s a complete expression of my imagination. I like putting funny things and funny scenarios together. I like to think of it as a still from a movie where something happened, but you don’t know really what. It’s only one image, but you can kind of piece things together. I tried to be as creative as possible. I have creative energy. I might as well take advantage of it.”

Capturing the spirit of PBR’s revival as a retro cool hipster beer, Borkowski’s design for the Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest features a “fun” retro early 2000’s “vaporwave” computer-based graphics look and includes two of her signature creative elements—a cat (sitting on a toilet) and a skeleton (lying on a bed).

Borkowski said the reaction of Pabst officials to her artwork was encouraging.

“They said, ‘It’s very funny, we like it,” she recalled. “I’ll take them at their word.”

Each of the top ten vote-getters in the 2022 Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest winners receive a $10,000 cash prize, a hometown billboard celebrating their achievement, and a local party held in their honor for family and friends.

“It was very cool, very exciting,” Borkowski said of being a PBR Art Can Contest winner. “I think it’s very cool that someone from Milwaukee got in the Top Ten. It’s fun to make Milwaukee proud.”

Friends and family, she said, have been “ecstatic” about her winner’s circle placement.

“They all went out and bought ten cans and have them in their kitchens, lined up,” she said. “They love it. They’re very excited for me. Even my non beer-drinking friends are like, ‘I bought ten beers.’”

With ten different winning Art Can Contest designs randomly inserted into packs and cases, scoring a Borkowski can is a hit-or-miss prospect when buying PBR.

“You have to buy a lot to get a couple,” she said of her can design.

Most excited at Borkowski’s contest success and growing celebrity has been her mom.

“She’s been the most excited person about this,” Borkowski said. “She went and shared it on Facebook and with the family. She certainly is my Number One fan.”

Borkowski used her $10,000 in winnings to pay bills, upgrade her art equipment, purchase a new computer and spend “a nice amount” on herself “having fun.” In November, a Pabst-sponsored billboard was erected in Borowski’s honor on National Avenue in Milwaukee near American Family Field. She said Pabst officials are still in the planning stages for a Milwaukee party in her honor at a date yet to be determined.

“A lot of fun stuff,” Borowski said.

With her name on Pabst’s website, on a Milwaukee PBR billboard, and on millions of cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, Borkowski is still adjusting to her new life as an Art Can Contest celebrity.

“It’s so strange,” she said, noting she was at a party the night before drinking PBR out of one of her cans. “It comes up so naturally here because everybody drinks it.”

Having captured lighting in a bottle—er, can—unexpectedly this year, Borkowski encourages other artists to take a leap of faith and enter future PBR Art Can Contests.

“I highly encourage people to join—you never know,” she said. “I didn’t think I would get it and here we we are. It’s a very fun idea. It’s very cool that they do this.”

Fan base

Among Borkowski’s growing cadre of fans is Milwaukee resident Emily Conard, assistant manager of Best Place Coffee & Spirits, located in the former Pabst Brewing Co. tour center gift shop at 901 W. Juneau Ave.

“I definitely think it’s one of the cutest designs,” she said. “It’s very eye-catching when you look at it. I just keep noticing little things the more I look at it—the titles above all the little pop-ups, the cat on the toilet, the skeleton on the bed. Each individual pop-up has so many things going on that you keep noticing when you pick up the can. I love PBR. There’s nothing wrong with the classics.”

Conard calls the Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest “really cool,” noting she follows her favorite PBR Art Can Contest winners, including Milwaukee’s Borkoski and Oakland, Calif. artist Emma Atterbury, on social media.

Naturally among Borkowski’s biggest cheerleaders is Kolovos, retired five years from her 38-year career as a Wilmot High School math teacher and coach. Kolovos, who tipped me off to her daughter’s newfound fame, today splits her time between homes in the Town of Geneva and Chandler, Ariz.

“She’s always been very artistic,” Kolovos said of her artist-filmmaker daughter. “She’s been very artsy since she was a kid. She and her friends would make their own little movies. She would sit and draw for hours when she was 10, 11 years old. She wrote a book when she was like 13. She’s always been very creative. It’s fun to see her have some success at it and I hope it will continue.”

That Borkowski is enjoying her Andy Warhol-esque 15 minutes of fame in Pabst’s 2022 Art Can Contest winner’s circle is pure serendipity.

After Kolovos was alerted by a lifelong friend about Pabst’s call for entries for its expanded 10th anniversary Art Can Contest, she contacted her daughter and encouraged her to enter.

“I said, ‘Alyssa, you should try this,’” recalled Kolovos, who has happy memories of touring Pabst’s historic flagship Milwaukee brewery with friends “many, many times” back in the day. “She had been doing this art and it was kinda taking off on Etsy, so I was like, ‘Well, it wouldn’t hurt to try. It’s $10,000. If nothing else, it’s some experience.’ She took it from there, put it together and sent it off to Pabst. Once we found she was in the Top 25, of course then I put it out on my Facebook and Instagram and was telling everybody, ‘Vote for Alyssa. Vote for Alyssa.’ A lot of the Lake Geneva people that I’m friends with here were voting every other day.”

Kolovos said she was “thrilled and excited” when she got news of her daughter’s selection as one of Pabst’s ten 2022 Art Can Contest winners, calling family and friends with the news that, “She won. She won.”

“I’m so happy for her, because she works so hard at her craft,” Kolovos said. “As a parent, with her being out of college now, I want her to find what she’s passionate about and be successful at that. This was really nice. It’s exciting.”

IN 39 PHOTOS: The historic Pabst brewery campus in downtown Milwaukee Former Pabst Brewing Co. bottle house on North 10th Street in downtown Milwaukee The Brewery District sign of the redeveloped former Pabst Brewing Co. complex at North 10th Street and West Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee The Brewery District sign on the redeveloped former Pabst Brewing Co. campus Pabst brewhouse grand stairway Brewhouse Inn and Suites lobby at former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery, Milwaukee Exterior view of Brewhouse Inn and Suites at former Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee Pabst brewhouse kettle with King Gambrinus stained glass window, Milwaukee Pabst brewhouse King Gambrinus stained glass window Pabst brewhouse winding staircase Pabst brewhouse, now part of Brewhouse Inn and Suites in downtown Milwaukee Pabst Brewing Co. brewhouse, now Brewhouse Inn & Suites, downtown Milwaukee Pabst Brewing Co. Building 24 in The Brewery District, downtown Milwaukee Pabst Building 28 in The Brewery District, downtown Milwaukee Weathered statue of Captain Frederick Pabst at the former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery, downtown Milwaukee View of The Captain's Courtyard outdoor beer garden at Best Place on the former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Old World architecture at the former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee Courtyard with Guest Center sign and King Gambrinus statue at Best Place, part of the historic Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Exterior view of stained glass architectural detail on the circa-1880 General Offices building Detail view of King Gambrinus statue at Best Place on the historic Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee King Gambrinus statue at Best Place on the historic Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Pabst Gambrinus stained glass window at Best Place in the former Pabst Brewing Co. guest tour center, downtown Milwaukee Detail of the King Gambrinus Window in the former Pabst Brewing Co. brewhouse in downtown Milwaukee Preserved vintage Pabst Brewing Co. signage at the former Pabst Brewing Co. complex in downtown Milwaukee Historic memorabilia on display at Best Place on the historic Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Pabst skywalk and sign over West Juneau Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, linking the Malt House (left) and Brew House Street scene of the former Pabst Brewing Co. flagship Milwaukee brewery along West Juneau Avenue King Gambrinus statue at Best Place on the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Pabst Brewing Co. logo detail at the history former Pabst brewery campus in downtown Milwaukee Pabst Brewing Co. Building 27, the circa-1880 General Offices building on West Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee Old World architecture at the former Pabst Brewing Co. gift shop on the historic Pabst brewery campus in downtown Milwaukee Stained glass Pabst Breweries logo at the former Pabst Brewing Co. gift shop in downtown Milwaukee Stained glass window of monk tapping a beer barrel at the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee Tavern-themed stained glass window at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee Reverse view of Pabst logo stained glass window in the former Pabst Brewing Co. General Office Building Christmas decor at Best Place in the historic former Pabst Brewing Co. campus in downtown Milwaukee German language wall mural in the former Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest tour center at the former Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon advertising signage at Best Place in the historic former Pabst brewery in downtown Milwaukee The Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest center at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee Sternewirt (Tap Room) guest center at the historic Pabst Brewing Co. brewery in downtown Milwaukee