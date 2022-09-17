Bay trustees approve park improvements; Lions Park, Baywood Heights Playground to get updates

Two Williams Bay playgrounds are set to get new equipment next year and the ballpark on Theater Road will be getting a real outfield fence, instead of having to use a makeshift one.

Updates are coming after village trustees on Aug. 24 unanimously accepted two proposals from Cambridge-based Lee Recreation, LLC.

Approved for Lions Park, 240 Elkhorn Rd., was a $78,619 quote for playground improvements that includes a variety of new swings and a centerpiece $52,502 Fond du Lac-made Burke Co. nucleus/intensity play system geared for children ages 5-12.

Trustees also approved a $42,042 quote from Lee Recreation for improvements to the Baywood Heights Playground, 346 Pierce Dr., that include a variety of new swings and two centerpiece Burke nucleus/intensity play systems, one geared for ages 2-5 and the other for age 5-12.

According to the Burke website, the nucleus/intensive play systems fuse traditional and fitness-based play, bringing “exciting, engaging and adventurous play to children.”

The Burke nucleus/intensity play systems are protected by the longest and strongest warranty in the industry, Burke’s “Generations Warranty,” which warrants that all standard products are warranted to be free from defects in materials and workmanship, under normal use and service, for a period of one year from the date of invoice.

The Generations Warranty also comes with 100-year, 25-year, 15-year, 10-year, 5-year and 3-year limited warranties on various components, valid only if the equipment is erected in conformity with the layout plan and/or installation instructions furnished by Burke using approved parts, and have been maintained and inspected in accordance with Burke instructions.

Williams Bay Village Administrator Becky Tobin said both playgrounds will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, with playground equipment now ordered.

Tobin reported current equipment at both playgrounds will be removed this fall, with installation of the new playground equipment slated for a May 1, 2023 completion.

“We’re really excited to be working with Lee Recreation on the new playgrounds,” Tobin say. “Improvements have definitely been needed in both these locations. These are our oldest playgrounds.”

Ballpark fencing

In other news on Aug. 24, Williams Bay trustees approved a $13,530 quote from Elkhorn-based Roth & Sons Fence Co., Inc. for a permanent outfield fence at the village’s Theatre Road ballpark.

The quote calls for a 5-foot-high, 393-foot-long, 40-post aluminized 9-gauge chain link outfield fence outfitted with a 1-5/8 inch diameter protective top rail. The end posts marking the first and third base lines, yellow in color, will be 4 inches in diameter and 19 feet high.

During the baseball season, Tobin said the village has historically been installing temporary snow fencing to serve as an outfield wall at the ballpark, located in the 2600 Block of Theatre Road.

“It will be nice to have an actual fence,” Tobin said, calling the new permanent fencing an “aesthetically pleasing” improvement to the village baseball and softball facility.